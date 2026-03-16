Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League April 12
SRH
45%
Chance of Winning
PBKS
55%
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- With 152 runs, Heinrich Klaasen is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.
- With 168 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start against Rajasthan Royals in the opening game but since then their form has taken a nose dive as SRH have lost four games on the bounce and are currently tenth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against GT and lost the match by seven wickets.
Punjab Kings have got off to a great start this season as they have three wins in four matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Chennai Super Kings and won the match by 18 runs. As per our calculations, Punjab Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 45%
- Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 55%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Abhishek Sharma had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 484 runs but has struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season he has scored 51 in five matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Priyansh Arya got off to a great start against Gujarat Titans as he scored 47 runs in the game but struggled in the next few games. In the last match Arya scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aniket Verma
|
Batter
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Shami
|
Bowler
|
Simarjeet Singh
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a dismal campaign so far as they have lost each of the last four matches and are currently tenth on the table.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Sen
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings got off to a great start this season as they won three of the four matches thus far and are currently fourth on the table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated this fixture against Punjab Kings 16-07. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions SRH won the game.
Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 16
Punjab Kings: 07
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds
Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad
Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start as they beat RR in the opening game but since then they have struggled to make an impact and have lost four games on the bounce, they have lost the last two home games. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been brilliant thus far as they have won three of the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact SRH openers have struggled in the last few games and have conceded a bigger opening partnership in the last three matches which makes us believe PBKS will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Top Batters
Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter
Travis Head has struggled in the last few games regardless we are going to back him once again and expect him to turn thighs around. He was the leading run scorer for SRH last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
Shreyas Iyer has been sensational thus far for PBKS. He has scored two half centuries in four matches and with 168 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers
Mohammad Shami to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler
Mohammad Shami did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he had the best bowling figures in the game and with five wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
Arshdeep Singh struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab Kings
- Hyderabad to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Punjab Kings to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments