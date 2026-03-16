Facts: With 152 runs, Heinrich Klaasen is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

With 168 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start against Rajasthan Royals in the opening game but since then their form has taken a nose dive as SRH have lost four games on the bounce and are currently tenth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against GT and lost the match by seven wickets.

Punjab Kings have got off to a great start this season as they have three wins in four matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Chennai Super Kings and won the match by 18 runs. As per our calculations, Punjab Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 45%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Sharma had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 484 runs but has struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season he has scored 51 in five matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Priyansh Arya got off to a great start against Gujarat Titans as he scored 47 runs in the game but struggled in the next few games. In the last match Arya scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings 2.06 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a dismal campaign so far as they have lost each of the last four matches and are currently tenth on the table.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings got off to a great start this season as they won three of the four matches thus far and are currently fourth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated this fixture against Punjab Kings 16-07. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions SRH won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 16

Punjab Kings: 07

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start as they beat RR in the opening game but since then they have struggled to make an impact and have lost four games on the bounce, they have lost the last two home games. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been brilliant thus far as they have won three of the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact SRH openers have struggled in the last few games and have conceded a bigger opening partnership in the last three matches which makes us believe PBKS will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.93 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Travis Head has struggled in the last few games regardless we are going to back him once again and expect him to turn thighs around. He was the leading run scorer for SRH last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer has been sensational thus far for PBKS. He has scored two half centuries in four matches and with 168 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Mohammad Shami to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Mohammad Shami did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he had the best bowling figures in the game and with five wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Kings Hyderabad to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)

Punjab Kings to win - 1.90 (PariMatch) Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated this fixture in the past, they have struggled to make an impact thus far and have lost four matches on the bounce. The bookmakers are sitting on the edge in this game but we believe you should bag PBKS as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Sunrisers Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





