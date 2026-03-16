Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League 2025, March 23
SRH
58%
Chance of Winning
RR
42%
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- With 567 runs, Travis Head was the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. With 567 runs, Travis Head was the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season.
- With 573 runs, Riyan Parag was the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in the last campaign.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad were arguably the most entertaining team in the tournament last season. They head into this tournament with one of the most aggressive openers in Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head who were star of the show last season. They made the finals last season and would be hoping to go better this term.
Rajasthan Royals were brilliant in the group stages last season as they won eight of the first nine matches and ended up third on the table. They struggled in the second half of the season and with one win in seven matches they were knocked out in the playoffs. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Hyderabad are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 42%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Abhishek Sharma had a brilliant campaign last season. In 16 games he scored 484 runs with an average of 32.26. We believe he will be crucial once again and will score well in the upcoming game.
Sanju Samson was one of the most consistent player for Rajasthan Royals last season. He scored 531 runs with an average of 48.27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
Batter
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Shami
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad were one of the surprise packages last year as they ended up second on the table and made the finals where they were beaten by KKR.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals were superb in the group stages as they won eight matches and made the playoffs. They ended the campaign with one win in seven matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 11-09. Both sides went head to head twice last year and on both occasions SRH won the game.
Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 11
Rajasthan Royals: 09
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this tournament after both sides made the playoffs last term. Rajasthan Royals had a stunning start to the campaign last season as they won eight of the first nine matches but then their form took a nose dive as they won once in the last seven matches. On the other hand, SRH had a wonderful campaign last term as they made the finals last season under the leadership of Pat Cummins. It was the SRH openers who made the most impact last term. Both sides went head to head twice last year and on both occasions SRH won the game. We expect SRH openers to make a similar impact this season and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters
Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter
Travis Head was sensational last season as he was consistent for SRH and scored 567 runs last term. He was also the leading run scorer for SRH last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Riyan Parag had his breakthrough season last year as he was sensational especially in the first half of the campaign. With 573 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers
Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler
Pat Cummins made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season and he did not disappoint. Last year Cummins bagged 18 wickets and was the standout bowler for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jofra Archer to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Rajasthan Royals head into this season with a lot of changes in the bowling lineup. Jofra Archer returns to the IPL after four years and we expect him to make an instant impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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