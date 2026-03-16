Lions vs Titans Match Prediction LIO 55 % Chance of Winning TIT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be a clash that everyone should keep an eye on, as the Lions prepare to go against the Titans. This match will be played on 15 March at 1:30 PM IST, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Lions are heading into this game after winning their previous one against the Dolphins by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Titans are heading into this game after winning their previous one against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Lions Titans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lions have won all of their last five head-to-head encounters against the Dolphins.

Zubayr Hamza is the top run scorer for Lions, as he has scored 280 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 97.90.

Duan Jansen, from Titans, is the leading wicket-taker in this tournament with 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 13.60.

Lions vs Titans Chances of Winning

Lions have been strong against the Titans in the head-to-head encounters. Moreover, the team takes home ground advantage in the next game, which increases their chances of winning. They have players such as Zubayr Hamza, who has scored 280 runs in 3 innings at an average of 280, and Nqabayomzi Peter, who has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12. On the other hand, Titans will rely on their winning streak, which puts them as a close contender in the next game. They have players such as Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who has scored 141 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35.25, and Duan Jansen, who has taken 10 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 13.60.

Lions Chances of Winning: 55%

Titans' Chances of Winning: 45%

Lions vs Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lions have done well in the initial phases of the tournament, as the team holds the 2nd spot in the standings with 2 wins and no losses in 4 games. In the upcoming match, they hold a strong record against the Titans and also take the home ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Reeza Hendricks, who scored 73 runs off 85 balls, and Evan Jones, who scored 2 runs off 5 balls in the last game. With the ball, the team has Beyers Swanepoel, who took 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 23.

On the other hand, Titans have now found their rhythm back, which puts them third in the standings with 3 wins and a loss in 4 games. The team will be eager to take advantage of its winning streak and turn the tables. Their batting line-up has players such as Neil Brand, who scored 58 runs off 30 balls, and Donovan Ferreira, who scored 40 runs off 18 balls in its last game. With the ball, they have Junior Dala, who took 3 wickets at an average of 9 in the last match.

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Lions vs Titans Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lions and Titans will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, which is also the home ground to Lions. Historically, this ground has favoured the teams that bowl first. Out of the 53 ODI games played here, 29 have been won by the team chasing, and 20 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 240, and it drops to 206 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Rain 70% Humidity 14° - 21° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Rain 70% Humidity 14° - 21° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Lions and Titans Player List

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Team Form

Lions Team Form

Lions have been one of the best teams in the tournament so far, as the team holds two wins and no losses in the four games they have played.

Titans Team Form

Titans have regained their winning momentum in the tournament, as the team has secured 3 wins and a loss in the four games they have played.

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Lions vs Titans Top Batters

Zubayr Hamza is the top run scorer for Lions, and he is also topping the tournament charts. He has scored 280 runs in 3 innings at an average of 280 and a strike rate of 97.90.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the top run scorer for the Titans in this tournament. He has managed to score 141 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 35.25.

Lions vs Titans Top Bowlers

Nqabayomzi Peter is the leading wicket-taker for Lions in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets in 3 innings for the team at an average of 12.

Duan Jansen is the leading wicket-taker for Titans, as he also leads the tournament charts. He has grabbed a massive total of 10 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 13.60.