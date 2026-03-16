Washington Freedom vs MI New York Match Prediction
WAS
55%
Chance of Winning
MINY
45%
T20
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
Facts:
- With 301 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.
- With 362 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Chance of Winning
Washington Freedom head into the final game of the group stages needing a win to secure a top two spot once again this season. The defending champions have been sensational thus far as they have won seven of the last eight matches. In the last game they dominated Seattle Orcas and won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Much like last season, MI New York have struggled in the group stages but have made the playoffs once again this season. MI New York have managed three wins thus far which includes back to back wins against LA Knight Riders. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%
- MI New York’ chances of winning - 45%
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Glenn Maxwell has played well this season and has been a key player for the defending champions but he has struggled in the two innings as he has scored 8 and 0 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Kieron Pollard continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the line. He has been consistent throughout the season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Washington Freedom
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction
This venue has favoured teams who bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Washington Freedom News & Player List
Washington Freedom Player List
Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Obus Pienaar
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Ian Holland
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
Washington Freedom have won seven of the last eight matches and are currently third on the table.
MI New York News & Player List
MI New York Player List
Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Monank Patel
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tajinder Dhillon
|
Batter
|
Heath Richards
|
All-rounder
|
Sunny Patel
|
Bowler
|
Nosthush Kenjige
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI New York Team Form
MI New York head into this game after back to back wins against LA Knight Rider and are currently fourth on the table.
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Head to Head
Washington Freedom had an upper hand in this fixture against MI New York 3-2. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Washington Freedom won the game.
Head to Head
Washington Freedom: 03
MI New York: 02
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Betting Odds
Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than MI New York
Washington Freedom and MI New York head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. MI New York registered an important win in the last game against Los Angeles Knight Riders as they secured fourth spot on the table as they have a much better NRR than Seattle Orcas. On the other hand, Washington Freedom have once again been sensational in the group stages this season as they have seven wins in the last eight matches and another win in the upcoming fixture would all but seal a top two spot this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Washington Freedom won the game, they have also had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Washington Freedom will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Washington Freedom vs MI New York
T20
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, null
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Top Batters
Mitchell Owen to be Washington Freedom’ top batter
Mitchell Owen did not have a great outing in the last game against Seattle Orcas regardless we are going to back once again as with 301 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter
Monank Patel has been excellent this season. Even though he struggled in the last game, we are going to back him once again as he is the leading run scorer for MI New York thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Top Bowlers
Ian Holland to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler
Ian Holland has been incredible so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and is also one of the leading wicket takers for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler
Trent Boult did not have a great start to the season but has been sensational in the second half of the season. So far he has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Washington Freedom
- Washington Freedom to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- MI New York to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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