656

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Match Prediction

WAS

55%

Chance of Winning

MINY

45%

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T20

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Washington Freedom take on MI New York in the 29th game of the 2025 Major League Cricket at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 07 at 12:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 301 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.
  • With 362 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.

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Washington Freedom vs MI New York Chance of Winning

Washington Freedom head into the final game of the group stages needing a win to secure a top two spot once again this season. The defending champions have been sensational thus far as they have won seven of the last eight matches. In the last game they dominated Seattle Orcas and won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Much like last season, MI New York have struggled in the group stages but have made the playoffs once again this season. MI New York have managed three wins thus far which includes back to back wins against LA Knight Riders. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%
  • MI New York’ chances of winning - 45%

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Washington Freedom vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Glenn Maxwell has played well this season and has been a key player for the defending champions but he has struggled in the two innings as he has scored 8 and 0 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the line. He has been consistent throughout the season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5

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MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Washington Freedom

1.84
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Washington Freedom vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra

Batter

Mitchell Owen

Batter

Mukhtar Ahmed

Batter

Jack Edwards

Batter

Andries Gous

Wicket-keeper

Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder

Obus Pienaar

All-rounder

Glenn Phillips

All-rounder

Ben Sears

Bowler

Ian Holland

Bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar

Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom have won seven of the last eight matches and are currently third on the table.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Monank Patel

Batter

Nicholas Pooran

Batter

Michael Bracewell

Batter

Kieron Pollard

All-rounder

Quinton de Kock

Wicket-keeper

Tajinder Dhillon

Batter

Heath Richards

All-rounder

Sunny Patel

Bowler

Nosthush Kenjige

Bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq

Bowler

Trent Boult

Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York head into this game after back to back wins against LA Knight Rider and are currently fourth on the table.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Head to Head

Washington Freedom had an upper hand in this fixture against MI New York 3-2. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Washington Freedom won the game.

Head to Head

Washington Freedom: 03

MI New York: 02

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

Washington Freedom and MI New York head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. MI New York registered an important win in the last game against Los Angeles Knight Riders as they secured fourth spot on the table as they have a much better NRR than Seattle Orcas. On the other hand, Washington Freedom have once again been sensational in the group stages this season as they have seven wins in the last eight matches and another win in the upcoming fixture would all but seal a top two spot this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Washington Freedom won the game, they have also had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Washington Freedom will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York

T20

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, null

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Washington Freedom

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Washington Freedom vs MI New York Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Mitchell Owen did not have a great outing in the last game against Seattle Orcas regardless we are going to back once again as with 301 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter

Monank Patel has been excellent this season. Even though he struggled in the last game, we are going to back him once again as he is the leading run scorer for MI New York thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Ian Holland has been incredible so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and is also one of the leading wicket takers for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

Trent Boult did not have a great start to the season but has been sensational in the second half of the season. So far he has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Washington Freedom

Washington Freedom and MI New York have made the playoffs this season but overall MI New York have struggled for consistency and have lost against Washington Freedom this season. The bookmakers have sided with Washington Freedom and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Washington Freedom to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
  • MI New York to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
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