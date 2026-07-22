SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers MWS T20 Mumbai Match Prediction SOB 55 % Chance of Winning AAK 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the T20 Mumbai has kept the cricket fans excited, as it would be SoBo Mumbai Falcons going against Aakash Tigers MWS. This match will be played on 9 June at 2:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. SoBo Mumbai Falcons are heading to this game after winning its previous one against Triumphs Knights MNE by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS are heading to this game after winning its previous one against ARCS Andheri by 7 runs.

Who will win? SoBo Mumbai Falcons Aakash Tigers MWS Vote 0 votes

Facts: SoBo Mumbai Falcons have won their previous head-to-head match against Aakash Tigers MWS by 5 wickets.

Jay Bista, from Aakash Tigers MWS, has scored 133 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.25.

Prathamesh Dake, from SoBo Mumbai Falcons, has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers MWS Chances of Winning

SoBo Mumbai Falcons will enter the next game against Aakash Tigers MWS with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Aakash Tigers MWS, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Aditya Tare, who has scored 117 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39, and Prathamesh Dake, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14. On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS will be keen to turn the tables. The team is likely to capitalise on its winning momentum to come out victorious in the next game. They have players such as Jay Bista, who has scored 133 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.25, and Jamshed Alam, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.80.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons Chances of Winning: 55%

Aakash Tigers MWS Chances of Winning: 45%

SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers MWS Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

SoBo Mumbai Falcons have given some of the most dominant performances in this season. Having played three games so far, the team has managed to win two of them and lost just one. Their upcoming match against Aakash Tigers MWS comes as an opportunity to continue their winning momentum, as the team has been strong against them. They have batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32, and Gautam Waghela, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31. With the ball, the team has Yash Dicholkar, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.

On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS have not been able to show their consistency this season. The team has played four games so far, out of which they have won two and lost two. With the upcoming match against SoBo Mumbai Falcons, they will be eager to continue their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Saksham Parashar, who has scored 103 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34.33, and Ajit Yadav, who has scored 101 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.25. Shams Mulani has also taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.

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SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers MWS Match Toss Prediction

The clash between SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Aakash Tigers MWS will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. In total, this venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. The average score at this venue in the first innings stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Aakash Tigers MWS could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 68% Humidity 30° - 33° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 68% Humidity 30° - 33° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Aakash Tigers MWS Player List

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Team Form

SoBo Mumbai Falcons Team Form

SoBo Mumbai Falcons have been in strong form in this tournament. The team holds two wins and just one form in its last three games, as it now aims to continue the winning streak in the next match. They have players such as Ishan Mulchandani, who has scored 39 runs in 3 innings at an average of 13, and Akash Parkar, who has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.67.

Aakash Tigers MWS Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS have shown a mixed form in this tournament. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last four games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Shashank Attarde, who has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.20, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 200.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers MWS T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Sobo Mumbai Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Aakash Tigers Mws Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Batters

Aditya Tare will be a key batsman for SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the next game. He has managed to score 117 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 39.

Jay Bista is standing as the highest run-scorer for Aakash Tigers MWS in this tournament. He has managed to score 133 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.25.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Bowlers

Prathamesh Dake is the highest wicket-taker for SoBo Mumbai Falcons this season. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 14.

Jamshed Alam is the leading wicket-taker for Aakash Tigers MWS in this tournament. In just three innings, he has managed to take 5 wickets for the team at an average of 21.80.