MSC Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons T20 Mumbai Match Prediction MSC 54 % Chance of Winning SOB 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Mumbai is about to offer another thrilling game to the fans, as MSC Maratha Royals prepare to go against SoBo Mumbai Falcons. This match will be played on 4 June at 2:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. MSC Maratha Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Aakash Tigers MWS in a Super Over. On the other hand, SoBo Mumbai Falcons lost its previous match against ARCS Andheri by 5 wickets. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams grabs the ultimate win.

Who will win? MSC Maratha Royals SoBo Mumbai Falcons Vote 0 votes

Facts: MSC Maratha Royals defeated SoBo Mumbai Falcons in their last head-to-head match by 5 wickets.

Sachin Yadav, from MSC Maratha Royals, scored 54 runs off 39 balls in the last game.

Vedant Gore, from SoBo Mumbai Falcons, took a wicket at an economy of 4.

MSC Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons Chances of Winning

MSC Maratha Royals will enter the next game against SoBo Mumbai Falcons with a higher chance of winning. The team holds a strong record over them, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Maxwell Swaminathan, who took 2 wickets at an average of 15.50, and Sachin Yadav, who scored 54 runs off 39 balls. On the other hand, SoBo Mumbai Falcons will be keen to regain their winning momentum. The team would be looking forward to capitalising on its form and taking revenge of previous loss. They have players such as Aditya Tare, who scored 59 runs off 39 balls, and Vedant Gore, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.

MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning: 54%

SoBo Mumbai Falcons Chances of Winning: 46%

MSC Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

MSC Maratha Royals have received the perfect start to the new season. The team came out victorious in its first game, even though it went in a Super Over. Now, they will be looking forward to grabbing another win over SoBo Mumbai Falcons, as the rematch of the previous final takes place. They have batsmen such as Siddhesh Lad, who scored 17 runs off 12 balls, and Tushar Deshpande, who scored 33 runs off 14 balls. Arjun Dani was able to take 2 wickets at an average of 13.

On the other hand, SoBo Mumbai Falcons did not have a good start to this season. The team was not able to do well with its batting line-up, as they prepared to make a strong comeback in the next game. Moreover, SoBo Mumbai Falcons are looking to take revenge for their final loss to MSC Maratha Royals. They have batsmen such as Harsh Aghav, who scored 14 runs off 10 balls, and Khan Naushad, who scored 12 runs off 11 balls. Kavya Gori was also able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 8.

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MSC Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons Match Toss Prediction

The match between MSC Maratha Royals and SoBo Mumbai Falcons will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the chasing team. On an average, the first innings score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between MSC Maratha Royals and SoBo Mumbai Falcons could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Thundershower 71% Humidity 29° - 33° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 71% Humidity 29° - 33° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

MSC Maratha Royals and SoBo Mumbai Falcons Player List

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Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals have started the new season also with a win. Since the team has been able to maintain its winning momentum, they will be looking at the next game as an opportunity to continue the same. They have players such as Tushar Deshpande, who took a wicket at an economy of 3.80, and Arjun Dani, who scored 20 runs off 23 balls.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons Team Form

SoBo Mumbai Falcons have not been able to start the new season well. Despite being the runner-up of the previous season, the team started the new one with a devastating loss. But they will be eager to regain form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Prathamesh Dake, who took a wicket at an economy of 10, and Gautam Waghela, who scored 10 runs off 9 balls.

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MSC Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons Top Batters

Sachin Yadav was a key performer with the bat for MSC Maratha Royals. He went on to score 54 runs off 39 balls in the first game, with 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Aditya Tare was the highest run scorer for SoBo Mumbai Falcons in its first game. He went on to score 59 runs off 39 balls, with 6 fours and 2 sixes, carrying the batting line-up alone.

MSC Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons Top Bowlers

Maxwell Swaminathan was a key wicket-taker for MSC Maratha Royals in the previous game. He went on to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 15.50 and an economy of 7.80.

Vedant Gore was a key bowler for SoBo Mumbai Falcons in its first game. He went on to take just a wicket for the team but was able to go at an economy of 4.