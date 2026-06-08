Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction NOR 57 % Chance of Winning WOR 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central and West Group in the T20 Blast is about to have a clash between the powerhouses, as Northamptonshire prepares to go against Worcestershire. This match will be played on 9 June at 11:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Durham by 7 runs. On the other hand, Worcestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match to Gloucestershire by 3 runs.

Who will win? Northamptonshire Worcestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Northamptonshire has defeated Worcestershire four times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Chris Lynn, from Northamptonshire, has scored 208 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52.

Adam Finch, from Worcestershire, has taken 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 15.50.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Worcestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Worcestershire and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 208 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52, and James Sales, who holds 13 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 11.15. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. The team would rely on its winning momentum, which could help them to steal the win. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 125 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31.25, and Adam Finch, who has taken 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 15.50.

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 57%

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 43%

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire has already placed themselves as one of the contenders for the title. The team has played five games this season and remains undefeated, winning all of them. With the next game against Worcestershire, the team will aim for another win as their record over them has been strong lately. Along with that, Northamptonshire also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as David Willey, who has scored 124 runs in 5 matches at an average of 31, and Justin Broad, who has scored 123 runs in 5 innings at an average of 30.75. Ben Sanderson has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 17.71.

On the other hand, Worcestershire has also been a good performer this season. The team has played five games, where they won three and lost two, with one of these two losses coming against Northamptonshire. Relying on its recent form, Worcestershire will be keen to take a revenge for the previous loss against Northamptonshire. They have batsmen such as Kashif Ali, who has scored 112 runs in 5 innings at an average of 22.40, and Adam Hose, who has scored 108 runs in 5 innings at an average of 21.60. Tom Taylor has grabbed 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.

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Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Northamptonshire and Worcestershire will be played at the County Ground, which means Northamptonshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 8 T20Is, and all of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls down to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Northamptonshire and Worcestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 64% Humidity 8° - 16° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 64% Humidity 8° - 16° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Northamptonshire and Worcestershire Player List

Team Form

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has been on a dominant form in this format. The team has won all of its last five games, as they aim to continue their winning run even in the next match. They have players such as Calvin Harrison, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.42, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 116 runs in 5 innings at an average of 23.20.

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire just had their winning momentum affected before this match. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Usama Mir, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.87, and Isaac Mohammed, who has scored 108 runs in 5 innings at an average of 21.60.

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Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Chris Lynn is holding his place as the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to score 208 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52.

Sikandar Raza is standing as the leading run-scorer for Worcestershire this season. He has managed to score 125 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 31.25.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

James Sales has been a star with the ball for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to take 13 wickets in just 5 innings for the team at an average of 11.15.

Adam Finch is holding his place firm as the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire. He has managed to take 10 wickets in just 5 innings at an average of 15.50.