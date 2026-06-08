Bandra Blasters vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Mumbai Match Prediction NAM 54 % Chance of Winning MSC 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the T20 Mumbai has kept the cricket fans excited, as it would be Bandra Blasters going against MSC Maratha Royals. This match will be played on 6 June at 2:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Bandra Blasters are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Triumphs Knights MNE by 4 wickets. On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals will be heading to this game after losing its previous match to SoBo Mumbai Falcons by 3 wickets.

Who will win? Bandra Blasters MSC Maratha Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bandra Blasters won its previous head-to-head match against MSC Maratha Royals by 8 wickets.

Suved Parkar, from Bandra Blasters, has scored 193 runs in 3 innings at an average of 64.33.

Maxwell Swaminathan, from MSC Maratha Royals, has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.75.

Bandra Blasters vs MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning

Bandra Blasters will enter the next game against MSC Maratha Royals with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against MSC Maratha Royals, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Suved Parkar, who has scored 193 runs in 3 innings at an average of 64.33, and Sagar Chhabria, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 8.50. On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals will be eager to secure another win. The team would rely on its current form, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sachin Yadav, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30, and Maxwell Swaminathan, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.75.

Bandra Blasters Chances of Winning: 54%

MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning: 46%

Bandra Blasters vs MSC Maratha Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bandra Blasters did not have a strong start to the tournament, but they have managed to regain their form. The team holds two losses and one win in three games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. The next game against MSC Maratha Royals brings an opportunity, noting their previous record against them. They have batsmen such as Jay Jain, who has scored 122 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 193.65, and Dhrumil Matkar, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31. Karsh Kothari has also taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 29.50.

On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals have shown mixed performances this season. Even though the team started this season with a win, they suffered a loss in the very next game. Now, they will be eager to regain their momentum in the next game against Bandra Blasters. They have batsmen such as Sahil Jadhav, who has scored 58 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29, and Arjun Dani, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50. Irfan Umair has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 35.50.

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Bandra Blasters vs MSC Maratha Royals Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Bandra Blasters and MSC Maratha Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bandra Blasters and MSC Maratha Royals won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 66% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 66% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Bandra Blasters and MSC Maratha Royals Player List

Playing NAM MSC First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Bandra Blasters Team Form

Bandra Blasters have now regained their winning momentum right ahead of this game. The team now holds two losses and just one win this season, as it aims to extend its winning form. They have players such as Dhrumil Matkar, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.20, and Parag Khanapurkar, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.67.

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals have shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team holds one win and one loss in the two games it has played, as it aims to secure another win and gain ranks. They have players such as Tushar Deshpande, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.50, and Chinmay Sutar, who has scored 26 runs in 2 innings at an average of 13.

Bandra Blasters vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Namo Bandra Blasters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Msc Maratha Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Bandra Blasters vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Batters

Suved Parkar is the highest run-scorer for Bandra Blasters in this tournament. In just three games, he has managed to score 193 runs at an average of 64.33 and a strike rate of 172.32.

Sachin Yadav is the highest run-scorer for MSC Maratha Royals in this tournament. He has managed to score just 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 136.36.

Bandra Blasters vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Bowlers

Sagar Chhabria is the leading wicket-taker for Bandra Blasters in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets in just 3 innings at an average of 8.50.

Maxwell Swaminathan is the highest wicket-taker for MSC Maratha Royals this season. He holds 4 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 13.75 and an economy of 6.88.