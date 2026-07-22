Triumphs Knights MNE vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Mumbai Match Prediction TRI 46 % Chance of Winning EAG 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Mumbai is about to get even more exciting for the cricket fans, as Triumphs Knights MNE will be going against Eagle Thane Strikers. This match will be played on 9 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Triumphs Knights MNE will be heading to this game eager to secure a win and end their campaign on a positive note. On the other hand, Eagle Thane Strikers are heading to this game after losing their previous one against North Mumbai Panthers by 64 runs.

Who will win? Triumphs Knights MNE Eagle Thane Strikers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Eagle Thane Strikers won their previous head-to-head match against Triumphs Knights MNE by 5 wickets.

Onkar Tarmale, from Eagle Thane Strikers, has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.50.

Nutan Goel, from Triumphs Knights MNE, was able to score 135 runs in 7 innings in the recent edition of Navi Mumbai T20.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs Eagle Thane Strikers Chances of Winning

Eagle Thane Strikers will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Triumphs Knights MNE in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to get another win. They have players such as Onkar Tarmale, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.50, and Sumeir Zaveri, who has scored 131 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.75. On the other hand, Triumphs Knights MNE will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. With its player form, the team will aim to end the campaign on a positive note. They have players such as Nutan Goel, who has already notched up big scores for the team, and Minad Manjrekar, who took 8 wickets in 5 innings last season.

Triumphs Knights MNE Chances of Winning: 46%

Eagle Thane Strikers Chances of Winning: 54%

Triumphs Knights MNE vs Eagle Thane Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Triumphs Knights MNE had a campaign to forget in this season. The team started with consecutive losses, and since then, it has not been able to find its winning momentum back. With their last league game against Eagle Thane Strikers, the team will aim to end the season on a positive note. But it will be quite challenging, noting they don't have a strong record against them. They have batsmen such as Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 9729 runs in 347 innings at an average of 34.50, and Parikshit Valsangkar, who has scored 83 runs in 5 innings at an average of 20.75 in the last season. Sagar Mishra has been a key bowler, as he has the ability to take wickets consistently.

On the other hand, Eagle Thane Strikers had a better season than Triumphs Knights MNE. The team started the campaign with a win, but they were not able to continue the winning momentum, which resulted in three consecutive losses. Now with their last league game against Triumphs Knights MNE, the team will utilise its strong head-to-head record to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Shashwat Jagtap, who has scored 123 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41, and Sairaj Patil, who has scored 108 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36. Atharva Ankolekar has taken 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 37.

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Triumphs Knights MNE vs Eagle Thane Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Triumphs Knights MNE and Eagle Thane Strikers will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. In total, this venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. The average score at this venue in the first innings stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Triumphs Knights MNE and Eagle Thane Strikers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 68% Humidity 30° - 33° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 68% Humidity 30° - 33° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Triumphs Knights MNE and Eagle Thane Strikers Player List

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Team Form

Triumphs Knights MNE Team Form

Triumphs Knights MNE have failed to give their best performances in this season. The team has lost the majority of games they have played this season, as they aim to end the campaign with a win. They have players such as Akhil Herwadkar, who has scored 485 runs in 20 innings at an average of 24.25, and Sylvester D'Souza, who took 3 wickets in 4 innings at an economy of 10.13 in the last season.

Eagle Thane Strikers Team Form

Eagle Thane Strikers have endured a losing streak in this tournament. The team is holding one win and three consecutive losses in its last four games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Kartik Mishra, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.33, and Siddhant Singh, who has scored 59 runs in 4 matches at an average of 19.67.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Triumph Knights MNE Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Eagle Thane Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Triumphs Knights MNE vs Eagle Thane Strikers Top Batters

Nutan Goel will be a key batsman for Triumphs Knights MNE in the next game. In the recent edition of Navi Mumbai T20, he was able to score 135 runs in 7 innings at an average of 19.29.

Sumeir Zaveri still holds his place as the top scorer for Eagle Thane Strikers. He has been able to score 131 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 32.75.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs Eagle Thane Strikers Top Bowlers

Minad Manjrekar will be a key bowler for Triumphs Knights MNE in the next game. He was able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings last season at an economy of 9.71.

Onkar Tarmale is the leading wicket-taker for Eagle Thane Strikers in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 20.50.