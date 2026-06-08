Triumphs Knights MNE vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons T20 Mumbai Match Prediction TRI 45 % Chance of Winning SOB 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Mumbai is about to offer fans yet another thrilling encounter, as Triumphs Knights MNE will be going against SoBo Mumbai Falcons. This match will take place on 7 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Triumphs Knights MNE are heading to this game after losing its previous match to Bandra Blasters by 4 wickets. On the other hand, SoBo Mumbai Falcons are heading to this game after winning their previous one against MSC Maratha Royals by 3 wickets.

Who will win? Triumphs Knights MNE SoBo Mumbai Falcons Vote 0 votes

Facts: SoBo Mumbai Falcons have won their previous head-to-head match against Triumphs Knights MNE by 4 wickets.

Nutan Goel, from Triumphs Knights MNE, has scored 133 runs in 2 innings at an average of 66.50.

Yash Dicholkar, from SoBo Mumbai Falcons, has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.50.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons Chances of Winning

SoBo Mumbai Falcons will enter the next game against Triumphs Knights MNE with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them in previous games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Aditya Tare, who has scored 101 runs in 2 innings at an average of 50.50, and Yash Dicholkar, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.50. On the other hand, Triumphs Knights MNE will be keen to secure a win. The team is yet to win a game in this tournament, as they aim to regain form. They have players such as Nutan Goel, who has scored 133 runs in 2 innings at an average of 66.50, and Sagar Mishra, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.67.

Triumphs Knights MNE Chances of Winning: 45%

SoBo Mumbai Falcons Chances of Winning: 55%

Triumphs Knights MNE vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Triumphs Knights MNE have not received a start they would expect this season. The team has lost both of the first two games it has played, as it prepares for the upcoming match against SoBo Mumbai Falcons. The team will remain eager to take revenge of the previous loss against them, and get their first win. They have batsmen such as Parikshit Valsangkar, who has scored 40 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 181.82, and Harshal Jadhav, who has scored 36 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18. With the ball, Minad Manjrekar has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.50.

On the other hand, SoBo Mumbai Falcons have now started to perform well in this tournament. The team holds a win and a loss in two games, as it now aims to continue the winning run and rank up in the standings. The next game against SoBo Mumbai Falcons brings such an opportunity, as they have been strong over them in previous matches. They have batsmen such as Gautam Waghela, who has scored 36 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 112.50, and Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50. Akash Parkar has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.33.

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Triumphs Knights MNE vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Triumphs Knights MNE and SoBo Mumbai Falcons will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Triumphs Knights MNE and SoBo Mumbai Falcons won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 66% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 66% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Triumphs Knights MNE and SoBo Mumbai Falcons Player List

Playing TRI SOB First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Triumphs Knights MNE Team Form

Triumphs Knights MNE have not been able to find their rhythm in this season. The team has lost both of its last two games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Jayesh Pokhare, who scored 31 runs off 13 balls, and Aishwary Surve, who took a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 12.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons Team Form

SoBo Mumbai Falcons have regained their winning momentum ahead of this game. The team now holds a win and a loss in the last two games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Prathamesh Dake, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27, and Ishan Mulchandani, who has scored 33 runs in 2 innings at an average of 16.50.

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Triumphs Knights MNE vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons Top Batters

Nutan Goel still remains the highest run-scorer for Triumphs Knights MNE this season. He has managed to score 133 runs in 2 innings at an average of 66.50.

Aditya Tare is the highest run-scorer for SoBo Mumbai Falcons in this tournament. He has managed to score 101 runs in 2 innings at an average of 50.50.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons Top Bowlers

Sagar Mishra is the leading wicket-taker for Triumphs Knights MNE this season. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 18.67.

Yash Dicholkar has taken the most wickets for SoBo Mumbai Falcons. He has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.50 and an economy of 7.67.