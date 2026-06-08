Triumphs Knights MNE vs Bandra Blasters T20 Mumbai Match Prediction TRI 52 % Chance of Winning NAM 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 8th match of the T20 Mumbai 2026 is awaited by the cricket fans, as Triumphs Knights MNE will be going against Bandra Blasters. This match will be played on 4 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Triumphs Knights MNE are heading to this game after losing their previous one to North Mumbai Panthers by 21 runs. On the other hand, Bandra Blasters will be eager to regain its winning momentum in the next game and get a strong win.

Who will win? Triumphs Knights MNE Bandra Blasters Vote 0 votes

Facts: The previous match between Triumphs Knights MNE and Bandra Blasters ended in a No Result.

Nutan Goel, from Triumphs Knights MNE, scored 93 runs off 56 balls in the last game.

Karsh Kothari, from Bandra Blasters, took 6 wickets in 5 matches at an economy of 8.53.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs Bandra Blasters Chances of Winning

Triumphs Knights MNE will enter the next game against Bandra Blasters with a higher chance of winning. The team has been able to showcase better performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nutan Goel, who scored 93 runs off 56 balls, and Sylvester D'Souza, who took 2 wickets at an average of 11.50. On the other hand, Bandra Blasters will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. The team has faced issues with its player form, but they will be looking at this game as an opportunity to turn the tables. They have players such as Jay Jain, who scored 47 runs in 4 innings at an average of 11.75, and Karsh Kothari, who took 6 wickets in 5 matches at an economy of 8.53.

Triumphs Knights MNE Chances of Winning: 52%

Bandra Blasters Chances of Winning: 46%

Triumphs Knights MNE vs Bandra Blasters Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Triumphs Knights MNE had a strong start to the tournament, even after losing their first game. Their bowling line-up didn't do much, but their batters did the job well to ensure that the net run rate doesn't end up as an issue. With this positive intent, Triumphs Knights MNE will be eager to secure their first win against Bandra Blasters. They have batsmen such as Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 19 runs off 11 balls, and Harshal Jadhav, who scored 19 runs off 15 balls. Sagar Mishra was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 8.75.

On the other hand, Bandra Blasters have not been able to do well in this tournament. Even though the team started the new season with a loss, they are still looking for ways to find their winning momentum. The next game against Triumphs Knights MNE could be helpful to them to some extent, but some improvements in the line-up will be needed. They have batsmen such as Suved Parkar, who scored 212 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.33, and Om Keshkamat, who scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32. Dhanit Raut has been a key bowler, as he took 7 wickets in 6 innings at an economy of 8.35.

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Triumphs Knights MNE vs Bandra Blasters Match Toss Prediction

The iconic clash between Triumphs Knights MNE and Bandra Blasters will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Triumphs Knights MNE and Bandra Blasters could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Thundershower 71% Humidity 29° - 33° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 71% Humidity 29° - 33° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Triumphs Knights MNE and Bandra Blasters Player List

Playing TRI NAM First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Triumphs Knights MNE Team Form

Triumphs Knights MNE did not have a good start to this season. Even though the team came close to the win, they have started the season with a loss, as the next game brings an opportunity to grab a win. They have players such as Minad Manjrekar, who took a wicket at an economy of 12.67, and Makarand Patil, who made 13 runs off 4 balls.

Bandra Blasters Team Form

Bandra Blasters have not been able to maintain their momentum in this tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Dhrumil Matkar, who has scored 127 runs in 5 innings at an average of 25.40, and Parag Khanapurkar, who conceded runs at an economy of 7.50 in the last season.

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Triumphs Knights MNE vs Bandra Blasters Top Batters

Nutan Goel is the highest run-scorer for Triumphs Knights MNE in this tournament. He was able to score 93 runs off just 56 balls in the last game with 9 fours and 5 sixes.

Jay Jain will be a key batsman for Bandra Blasters in the upcoming match. In the last season, he was able to score 47 runs in 4 innings at an average of 11.75, but his performances have improved this season.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs Bandra Blasters Top Bowlers

Sylvester D'Souza is the leading wicket-taker for Triumphs Knights MNE this season. He has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 11.50.

Karsh Kothari has proven to be a vital asset to the bowling line-up of Bandra Blasters. In the previous season, he was able to take 6 wickets in 5 innings at an economy of 8.53.