Facts: James Neesham held the best strike rate of 196.03 and hit a record 23 sixes in the last edition of the tournament.

Faf du Plessis has registered one century and two fifties in his last five T20 innings.

Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers Chance of Winning

Biratnagar Kings will target a winning start to the new season after a disappointing 2024 edition. They won just two of their seven group stage matches and finished sixth in the eight-team points table. They have retained Martin Guptill and signed Faf du Plessis, but lack quality bowling options this season.

On the other hand, Pokhara Avengers also won two matches and finished seventh in the points table. However, they have significantly improved their squad with the signing of James Neesham and Jason Roy. The Avengers seem of the strongest teams on paper this year and will target a winning start on Tuesday.

Biratnagar Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

Pokhara Avengers’ chances of winning - 55%

Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers Prediction & Tips 2025

Biratnagar Kings retained Sandeep Lamichhane well before the 2025 auction despite the bowler’s underwhelming performances. Lamichhane remains one of the best T20 bowlers in the world with 237 wickets in just 158 innings. He has been in sensational form with nine wickets in his last five overall innings and is likely to begin the 2025 season with at least two wickets in this fixture.

Pokhara Kings stunned everyone by signing James Nessham before the auction this season. Neesham took the last edition of this tournament by storm, scoring 247 runs in just nine innings at a strike rate of 196.03 and also claimed seven wickets to lead the Janakpur Bolts to the title. He is likely to make an impact with both bat and ball in his first game for the Kings on Tuesday.

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Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers Toss Prediction

Teams bowling first have won just 21 of 48 T20 matches at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Teams batting first are likely to score big in the first innings, considering the results of the recent T20 matches. So, the captains are expected to bat first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for sunny weather in Kirtipur on Tuesday, November 18. The skies will remain clear, and there is no chance of rain during the play. The temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius with 59% humidity in the air.

Clear No Rain 19C 6km/hr

Clear No Rain 19C 6km/hr

Biratnagar Kings and Pokhara Avengers Player List

Biratnagar Kings and Pokhara Avengers face no injury or squad unavailability issues ahead of their first match of the 2025 season.

Playing BIR POK First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Biratnagar Kings Team Form

Biratnagar Kings have won just two of their last five T20 games. They finished sixth in the points table after winning just two of their seven matches last season.

Pokhara Avengers Team Form

Pokhara Avengers have won just two of their last five T20 matches. They won just two matches last season and finished seventh in the points table.

Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers T20 Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, null Biratnagar Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Pokhara Avengers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now!

Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Biratnagar Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis is set to make his debut in the Nepal Premier League after some impressive knocks in the Major League Cricket. The veteran South African opener smashed the second-highest 468 runs in just 10 innings at a strike rate of 170.18 in the MLC 2025. Du Plessis has recorded three fifty-plus scores in his last three innings and is expected to score another fifty in this fixture.

James Neesham to be Pokhara Avengers’ top batter

James Neesham was the best batter in the 2024 edition as he scored 247 in just nine innings at a strike rate of 196.03. His strike rate was the highest in the tournament, and he also hit 23 sixes, another record in the first edition. Neesham is expected to pick up from where he left off last season and score a quickfire knock in this game.

Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Biratnagar Kings’ top bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane will look to continue his red-hot international form in the NPL 2025. The star bowler boasts stunning numbers in the shortest form of cricket and will be the contender for the leading wicket-takers this season. Lamichhane has claimed ten wickets in his last five T20 innings and is likely to pick up two more in this game.

Bipin Khatri to be Pokhara Avengers’ top bowler

Bipin Khatri was the best bowler for Pokhara Avengers last season and is expected to lead the bowling attack this year. The slow left-arm orthodox spinner picked up nine wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 7.38 in the NPL 2024. Khatri can be tipped to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture on Tuesday.