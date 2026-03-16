Facts: Chitwan Rhinos’ Ravi Bopara was the only player to hit three or more fifties in this tournament last season.

William Bosisto scored 194 runs in just six innings last season and was the only batter for Karnani to score multiple fifties.

Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks Chance of Winning

Chitwan Rhinos will target a winning start to the 2025 season after a decent last season. They won four out of seven group stage matches to qualify for the playoffs. However, they were knocked out in the eliminator fixture by Karnali Yaks. They have signed back Dev Khanal and Arjun Saud for 15 lakh each after retaining the majority of the core groups of players in the auction.

Karnil Yaks missed out on the final after a narrow defeat in the second qualifier last season. The Yaks qualified for the playoffs despite losing three of seven group stage matches, but defeated the Rhinos in the eliminator to reach the second qualifier. They will be without Shikhar Dhawan and Chadwick Walton this season, but have retained star players Gulsan Jha and Sompal Kami.

Chitwan Rhinos’ chances of winning - 45%

Karnali Yaks’ chances of winning - 55%

Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks Prediction & Tips 2025

The star batting all-rounder Kushal Malla shone with both bat and ball for the Rhions last season. He scored the second-highest 223 runs in eight innings and also picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.51. Malla scored 45 runs in an ODI game earlier this month and is expected to start the NPL 2025 season with a big knock.

William Bosisto was the best player for Karnali Yaks last season. The experienced Australian batting all-rounder led the scoring charts for his team with 194 runs in just six innings. He also made an impact with the ball by claiming nine wickets at an amazing economy rate of 6.83. He is expected to kick off the 2025 season with an impactful batting performance.

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Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket.However, the pitch is likely to favor the batters in the initial games, and we can expect some big scores from the teams batting first. Teams batting first also enjoy more success in the recent T20 games at this venue, so the captains are likely to choose to bat first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for clear skies in Kirtipur on Tuesday. There is no prediction for rain before or during the play. The temperature will remain around 22 degrees Celsius with 59% humidity in the air.

Clear No Rain 22C 6km/hr

Clear No Rain 22C 6km/hr

Chitwan Rhinos and Karnali Yaks Player List

Janakpur Bolts signed back Mayan Yadav for 7.75 lakh after retaining marquee player Aasif Sheikh. Kathmandu Gurkhas retained their key player Gerhard Erasmus and Karan KC, but released their last season’s leading run-getter, Stephen Eskinazi.

Playing CHI KAR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Chitwan Rhinos Team Form

Chitwan Rhinos have won just two of their last five T20 games. They were knocked out in the Eliminator after finishing third in the group stages last season.

Karnali Yaks Team Form

Karnali Yaks have won three of their last five T20 matches. Their campaign ended in Qualifier 2 after finishing fourth in the points table.

Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks Head to Head

Karnali Yaks leads the head-to-head record against Chitwan Rhinos with 2-0 in this tournament’s history.

Head to Head:

Chitwan Rhinos: 00

Karnali Yaks: 02

Draw/Tie: 00

Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks T20 Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, null Chitwan Rhinos Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Karnali Yaks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks Top Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Chitwan Rhinos’ top batter

The veteran English batter Ravi Bopara was in sensational form for the Rhinos last season. He top-scored with 286 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 135.54 and was the only player to score three or more fifties in the NPL 2024. Bopara smashed an unbeaten century in the T20 Blast in September is expected to score at least 40 runs in this match.

William Bosisto to be Karnali Yaks’ top batter

William Bosisto is returning to the Nepal Premier League with an impressive run of form with the bat. He recently scored 298 runs in the BPL 2025 with an amazing average of 59.60 and a strike rate of 129.00. Bosisto was in red-hot form for the Yaks last season with 198 runs in just six innings and is likely to score at least 30 runs in this fixture.

Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks Top Bowlers

Rijan Dhakal to be Chitwan Rhinos’ top bowler

Rijan Dhakal enjoyed a breakout season in the NPL 2024 and made his international debut for Nepal. The left-arm medium pacer picked up 13 wickets in eight innings last season to display his consistency with the ball. Dhakal has claimed 16 wickets in his last 10 overall innings and is likely to pick up at least two wickets in this game.

Bipin Sharma to be Karnali Yaks’ top bowler

Bipin Sharma, the 17-year-old slow left-arm orthodox spinner, made the headlines with his skills last season. He topped the bowling charts for the Yaks with 13 wickets in just eight innings at an economy rate of 5.89. Sharma also made his debut for Nepal U19 this year, claiming five wickets in three innings.