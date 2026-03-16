Facts: Janakpur Bolts’ Lahiru Milantha topped the scoring charts with 293 runs in 10 innings last season.

Gerhard Erasmus claimed 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.20 in the NPL 2024.

Janakpur Bolts vs Kathmandu Gurkhas Chance of Winning

Janakpur Bolts will aim to build on their success from last season in the first match in 2025. The Bolts clinched the title despite finishing second in the points table and losing the first qualifier. However, they failed to re-sign James Neesham, who scored 247 runs and picked up seven wickets last season. With the majority of the core setup retained, Janakpur Bolts are one of the title contenders this season.

Kathmandu Gurkhas will target a fresh start after a disappointing 2024 campaign. They failed to achieve consistent results due to poor batting performances last year. The Gurkhas won four of the seven group stage games and missed out on the playoff spot.

Janakpur Bolts’ chances of winning - 60%

Kathmandu Gurkhas’ chances of winning - 40%

Janakpur Bolts vs Kathmandu Gurkhas Prediction & Tips 2025

Apart from the released James Neesham, Janakpur Bolts had Lahiru Milantha and Lalit Rajbanshi perform consistently last season. Milantha was the leading run-getter with 293 runs, while Rajbanshi picked up the joint-highest 17 wickets in the 2024 edition. Rajbanshi also claimed the match-winning three wickets against the Gurkhas and is expected to make a similar impact in this game.

For the Kathmandu Gurkhas, Gerhard Erasmus was the best player with both the bat and ball last season. Namibia’s star all-rounder was one of three players for this team to score 100-plus runs and was the second-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in just seven innings. Erasmus has smashed 114 runs in his last three T20 innings and is likely to score at least 30 runs in this fixture.

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Janakpur Bolts vs Kathmandu Gurkhas Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won 25 and lost 21 T20 matches at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The average first innings score is 152 in T20 cricket at this venue. So, the captains are likely to prefer to bat first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for sunny weather in Kirtipur on Monday. There is no rain prediction for the opening fixture. The temperature will be at 19 degrees Celsius at the beginning of play and will drop to 17 degrees Celsius in the second innings.

Clear No Rain 19C 5km/hr

Clear No Rain 19C 5km/hr

Janakpur Bolts and Kathmandu Gurkhas Player List

Janakpur Bolts signed back Mayan Yadav for 7.75 lakh after retaining marquee player Aasif Sheikh. Kathmandu Gurkhas retained their key player Gerhard Erasmus and Karan KC, but released their last season’s leading run-getter, Stephen Eskinazi.

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Team Form

Janakpur Bolts Team Form

Janakpur Bolts have won three of their last five T20 games. They finished second in the group stages and won the title in 2024.

Kathmandu Gurkhas Team Form

Kathmandu Gurkhas have won three of their last five T20 matches. They finished fifth in the points table last year.

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Janakpur Bolts vs Kathmandu Gurkhas Top Batters

Lahiru Milantha to be Janakpur Bolts’ top batter

Lahiru Milantha took the Nepal Premier League by storm last season. The opener scored 297 runs in just 10 innings at a strike rate of 130.80 to top the scoring charts. Milantha also smashed 87 runs off 49 balls in his last NPL innings, and is likely to begin the new season with a big knock on Monday.

Gerhard Erasmus to be Kathmandu Gurkhas’ top batter

Gerhard Erasmus has been in excellent form with the bat ahead of the NPL 2025. The veteran all-rounder scored 114 runs in three T20I innings last month, which featured a fifty against Tanzania. Erasmus was the second-highest run-scorer for the Gurkhas last season and is likely to score a big knock in this fixture.

Janakpur Bolts vs Kathmandu Gurkhas Top Bowlers

Lalit Rajbanshi to be Janakpur Bolts’ top bowler

Lalit Rajbanshi played a crucial role in Janakpur Bolts’ title-winning campaign last season. Rajbanshi picked up the joint-highest 17 wickets in 10 innings at an impressive economy rate of 5.32. He claimed three wickets for eight against the Gukkhas last season and will be eager for a similar spell in the upcoming match on Monday.

Karan KC to be Kathmandu Gurkhas’ top bowler

Karan KC is leading Kathmandu Gurkhas and has been in good form going into the new season. He boasts 110 wickets in 93 T20s at an amazing average of 21.19 and an economy rate of 7.90. Karan has picked up five wickets in his last three T20 innings and is expected to claim at least two wickets in the season opener.