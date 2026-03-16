Facts: Lumbini Lions chased down the target of 143 runs against Chitwan Rhinos.

Karnali Yaks, on the other hand, couldn’t defend 166 runs in their opening game.

Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions Chance of Winning

Karnali Yaks are coming into this game after losing to Chitwan Rhinos in their opening game of the Nepal Premier League. They posted a decent total of 166 runs batting first in their 20 overs, but then they weren’t able to defend it. Having already lost a game now, the Yaks will be hoping to get their first win on the board soon this season.

On the other hand, Lumbini Lions are coming into this game after beating Chitwan Rhinos. They chased down the target of 143 runs comfortably and will be looking to continue their winning momentum in this game. However, Karnali Yaks will come hard at them who are looking to win their first game of the season.

Karnali Yaks’ chances of winning - 40%

Lumbini Lions’ chances of winning - 60%

Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions Prediction & Tips 2025

Gulbadin Naib bats at number five for his team and scored a brilliant unbeaten 44 while also picking up a couple of wickets. He is arguably one of the best players in the Lumbini Lions side and will be looking to continue in the same vein. Hence, Naib can be expected to score at least 25 wickets and pick at least two wickets in this match.

Mark Watt surprisingly batted at number three in the previous game and scored 16 runs. He is primarily a spin bowler and also picked up a wicket in his four overs. His all-round game can certainly come to the fore in this game for the Yaks. Hence, Watt is expected to pick at least two wickets in this game and also score at least 20 runs.

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Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions Toss Prediction

Kirtipur has now hosted five matches in NPL 2025 so far and the latest game witnessed a target of 163 runs being chased down. The average first innings score at this venue after five matches is around 160 and three out of five matches have been won by teams bowling first. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first after the latest result.

Weather Report

The forecast is for a sunny day in Kirtipur on Saturday, November 22. There is no chance of rain at all during the match on Saturday and the temperature is expected to be around 23-25 Degrees Celsius.

Clear No Rain 24C 5km/hr

Clear No Rain 24C 5km/hr

Karnali Yaks and Lumbini Lions Player List

Karnali Yaks and Lumbini Lions face no injury or squad unavailability issues ahead of the sixth match of the NPL 2025 season.

Playing KAR LUM First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Karnali Yaks Team Form

Karnali Yaks lost their opening game of the season to Chitwan Rhinos.

Lumbini Lions Team Form

Lumbini Lions got the better of Chitwan Rhinos in their previous encounter of the season.

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Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions Top Batters

Priyank Panchal to be Karnali Yaks’ top batter

Priyank Panchal opens the innings for Karnali Yaks and played arguably the best knock of this season so far. He scored 90 runs off just 48 balls with seven fours and six sixes to his name at a strike rate of 187.5. Priyank will be keen on going one step better and score a century in this game and hence, can become the top batter for Karnali Yaks in this game.

Rohit Paudel to be Lumbini Lions’ top batter

Rohit Paudel is the captain of Lumbini Lions and he bats at number three for his team. He is among the best when it comes to technique in their line-up and scored 39 runs off 44 balls in the previous game. His strike rate could be a matter of concern but Paudel certainly has the talent in him. Hence, he can be the top batter for Lumbini Lions in this game.

Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions Top Bowlers

Sompal Kami to be Karnali Yaks’ top bowler

Sompal Kami is the captain of Karnali Yaks who can turn the game on its head with his new-ball bowling. He returned with figures of 2/33 in his four overs in the previous game and will be looking to repeat his bowling performance yet again. Hence, Kami can be backed to lead from the front for his side and become their top bowler in this game.

Ruben Trumpelmann to be Lumbini Lions’ top bowler

Ruben Trumpelmann is a special talent from Namibia and his fast bowling was on show in the previous game too. He returned with magical figures of 3/23 in his four overs that helped the Lions restrict the opposition to a low score. Hence, Trumpelmann can be backed to be the top bowler for Lumbini Lions in this game.