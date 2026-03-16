Facts: Biratnagar Kings posted a mammoth total of 220 runs in their opening game of the season.

Kathmandu Gorkhas failed to chase down 148 runs in their previous game

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Biratnagar Kings Chance of Winning

Kathmandu Gorkhas have played two matches and won and lost a game each so far in Nepal Premier League. They are coming into this game after losing to Sudurpaschim Royals in the previous outing, after failing to chase down a modest total of 147 runs. The Gorkhas will have to return to winning ways soon before time runs out.

On the other hand, Biratnagar Kings started their campaign on a high in Nepal Premier League (NPL) with a solid 53-run win over Pokhara Avengers. They posted a mammoth total of 220 runs batting first and then restricted the opposition to just 167 runs in good batting conditions. The Kings are in good form and would be keen on continuing the winning momentum.

Kathmandu Gorkhas’ chances of winning - 35%

Biratnagar Kings’ chances of winning - 65%

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Biratnagar Kings Prediction & Tips 2025

Lokesh Bam opened the innings for the Kings and performed superbly, laying a foundation for the other batters to go berserk. Lokesh scored 72 runs off just 48 balls with one four and seven sixes to his name. Looking at his current form with the bat, Lokesh can certainly be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Milind Kumar has been a surprise performer with the ball for Kathmandu Gorkhas in the two matches so far. He has picked up five wickets in two matches with the best figures of 3/15 in their opening game of the season. Milind can be backed to pick at least two wickets in this match.

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Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Biratnagar Kings Toss Prediction

Kirtipur is slated to host the entire NPL 2025 and the pitches have been decent so far. 166 is the average first innings score and it is turning out to be tough to chase as the tournament is progressing. It is very much likely that the team winning the toss will bat first more often than not in the near future.

Weather Report

The forecast is for a sunny afternoon in Kirtipur on Saturday, November 22. There is no chance of rain at all during the match and the temperature is likely to be around 20 Degrees Celsius.

Clear No Rain 24C 5km/hr

Clear No Rain 24C 5km/hr

Kathmandu Gorkhas and Biratnagar Kings Player List

Kathmandu Gorkhas and Biratnagar Kings face no injury or squad unavailability issues ahead of the sixth match of the NPL 2025 season.

Playing KAT BIR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Kathmandu Gorkhas Team Form

Kathmandu Gorkhas have won and lost a game each after two matches in NPL 2025.

Biratnagar Kings Team Form

Biratnagar Kings won their previous game against Pokhara Avengers by 53 runs.

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Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Biratnagar Kings Top Batters

Ben Charlesworth to be Kathmandu Gorkhas’ top batter

Ben Charlesworth showcased his hitting skills in the previous game for Kathmandu Gorkhas. While opening the innings, the youngster scored 46 runs off 23 balls at a strike rate of 200 with five fours and three sixes to his name. Looking at his brilliant form, Charlesworth can be backed to be the top batter for Kathmandu Gorkhas.

Martin Guptill Airee to be Biratnagar Kings’ top batter

Martin Guptill showcased his experience at the international level in Nepal Premier League (NPL) in their previous game. Batting at number three, Guptill scored 61 runs off 35 balls with three fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 174.28. His knock made sure that the Kings scored 220 runs in their 20 overs. Hence, Guptill is expected to be Biratnagar Kings’ top batter.

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Biratnagar Kings Top Bowlers

Karan KC to be Kathmandu Gorkhas’ top bowler

Karan KC is the captain of the Gorkhas in NPL 2025 and he has led from the front so far. Karan picked up four wickets in the previous game and has accounted for five scalps in two matches so far. Karan is a genuine wicket-taker for Kathmandu side and can be expected to become the top bowler for his team.

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Biratnagar Kings’ top bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane can turn heads with his bowling and he did so in the previous game that was high-scoring. Defending 220 runs, Lamichhane conceded only 18 runs in his four overs and picked up two wickets. Hence, the Kings skipper is expected to be the top bowler for his side in this encounter.