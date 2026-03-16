Facts: Dipendra Singh Airee scored 227 runs and took nine wickets to lead the Royals to the final last season.

Scott Kuggeleijn took the joint-highest 17 wickets in just nine innings in the NPL 2024.

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Sudurpaschim Royals Chance of Winning

After missing out on the playoffs last year, Kathmandu Gorkhas started the 2025 season with a thumping five-wicket win over the defending champions Janakpur Bolts. All-rounder Millind Kumar picked up three wickets to restrict the Bolts to 130 for 6 while bowling first and then new signing Ben Charlesworth smashed 46 off just 23 balls to help the Gorkhas chase down the target with 12 balls remaining. Win one win in one game, the Gorkhas have taken a lead in the points table.

On the other hand, Sudurpaschim Royals are set to kick off their 2025 campaign after finishing the last season as runners-up. They dominated the group stages by topping the points table with six wins in seven matches, but lost the finals in a last-over thriller against the Bolts. The Royals have retained their core group of players and have further strengthened their squad with overseas stars Chris Lynn and Josh Brown.

Kathmandu Gorkhas’ chances of winning - 45%

Sudurpaschim Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Sudurpaschim Royals Prediction & Tips 2025

Kathmandu Gorkhas’ New signing Millind Kumar made an instant impact with a match-winning performance in the season opener. The USA’s batting all-rounder picked up three big wickets while conceding just 15 runs and then scored a crucial 19 runs to continue his red-hot form. Kumar has scored one unbeaten century and three fifties in his last five overall innings and is likely to score a big knock in this fixture on Wednesday.

Captain Dipendra Singh Airee played a crucial role in helping the Royals top the points table last season. The star batting all-rounder scored the second-highest 227 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 160.99 and picked up nine wickets in seven innings for his team in the NPL 2024. Airee has registered at least 30 runs in four of his last five overall innings and is expected to score big in the first match for the Royals in the NPL 2025.

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Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Sudurpaschim Royals Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have been more successful than teams bowling first in T20 games at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The surface offers good help for the bowlers in the second innings, helping the batters to post big scores while batting first. So, the captains are expected to bat first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for clear skies in Kirtipur on Wednesday, November 19. There is no prediction for rain during the play. The temperature will be at 18 degrees Celsius during the toss and will decrease to 16 degrees Celsius in the second innings.

Clear No Rain 18C 5 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 18C 5 Km/hr

Kathmandu Gorkhas and Sudurpaschim Royals Player List

Kathmandu Gorkhas and Sudurpaschim Royals face no injury or squad unavailability issues ahead of the fourth match of the NPL 2025 season.

Playing KAT SUD First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Kathmandu Gorkhas Team Form

Kathmandu Gorkhas have won four of their last five T20 matches. The Gorkhas missed out on the playoffs last season due to poor net run rate.

Sudurpaschim Royals Team Form

Sudurpaschim Royals have won four of their last five T20 games. They finished the 2024 season as runners-up after topping the points table in the group stage.

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Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Sudurpaschim Royals Top Batters

Millind Kumar to be Kathmandu Gorkhas’ top batter

Millind Kumar dominated with the bat and ball in the last match to continue his excellent run of form this year. He has scored 353 runs in his last five overall innings and boasts an average around 30 in T20 cricket. Kumar is expected to score at least 30 runs in this fixture against the Royals.

Dipendra Singh Airee to be Sudurpaschim Royals’ top batter

Dipendra Singh Airee will look to pick up from where he left off last season in the first match for the Royals. He scored 227 runs at a strike rate of 160.99 and has been in red-hot form across formats this year. Airee smashed 43 runs off just 25 balls against the Gorkhas last season and will look for a similar knock in this game on Wednesday.

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Sudurpaschim Royals Top Bowlers

Karan KC to be Kathmandu Gorkhas’ top bowler

Karan KC has been the best fast bowler for Nepal and Kathmandu Gorkhas, with over 100 wickets in international cricket. The veteran pacer was the best bowler for the Gorkhas last season, picking up the highest 12 wickets in just seven innings at an economy rate of 6.37. He has been in good form lately and is likely to pick up at least two wickets in this game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Sudurpaschim Royals’ top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn made a stunning impact with the ball for the Royals last season. The Kiwi all-rounder picked up 17 wickets in just nine innings to finish as the joint leading wicket-taker in the NPL 2024. Kuggeleijn has claimed nine wickets in his last five T20 innings and is expected to pick up two more in the upcoming match.