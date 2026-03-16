Facts: Ravi Bopara holds the record for most fifties in the NPL’s history, with four 50-plus scores in nine innings.

Rohit Paudel led the scoring charts for the Rhinos last season, scoring 279 runs in just seven innings.

Lumbini Lions vs Chitwan Rhinos Chance of Winning

Lumbini Lions will look to overcome their disastrous 2024 season with a win in their opening match in 2025. The Lions finished the NPL 2024 at the bottom of the points table with just one win in seven matches. However, their only win came against the Rhinos, but they face an uphill task to repeat it in the upcoming game, after failing to strengthen their bowling attack in the 2025 auction.

On the other hand, Chitwan Rhinos kicked off their 2025 campaign with a thrilling four-wicket win against Karnali Yaks. New signing Saif Zaib pulled off an impressive all-round performance with one wicket and 38 runs off 16 balls, and Ravi Bopara smashed a quickfire fifty to help the Rhinos chase down a 167-run target with five balls remaining. With one win in one match, Chitwan Rhinos are placed second in the NPL 2025 points table.

Lumbini Lions’ chances of winning - 40%

Chitwan Rhinos’ chances of winning - 60%

Lumbini Lions vs Chitwan Rhinos Prediction & Tips 2025

Captain Rohit Paudel will be a key player for Lumbini Lions once again and will look to contribute with both bat and ball from the very first game. Paudel, who captains Nepal in international cricket, was in brilliant form last year with 279 runs and eight wickets in the NPL 2024. He was the only player for the Lions to score past 200 runs and is expected to shine with the bat in this game.

For the Chitwan Rhinos, new signing Said Zaib made a stunning impact in the first match this season. He took a wicket while conceding just 15 runs and then smashed 38 runs at a strike rate of 237.50. Zaib was brilliant in the NPL 2024, scoring 275 runs and taking 12 wickets, and is likely to score big in the upcoming game against the Lions.

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Lumbini Lions vs Chitwan Rhinos Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is looking balanced after the three matches in the 2025 season. Team bowling first won the first two games, but the team batting first smashed a 220 total in the last match to win the game. So, the captains are expected to bat first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for clear skies and sunny weather in Kirtipur on Thursday, November 20. There is no chance of rain during the play, but there will be 65% humidity in the air. The temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius in the beginning of this fixture and will drop to 16 degrees Celsius in the second innings.

Clear No Rain 18C 6 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 18C 6 Km/hr

Lumbini Lions and Chitwan Rhinos Player List

Lumbini Lions and Chitwan Rhinos face no injury or squad unavailability issues ahead of the fifth match of the NPL 2025 season.

Playing LUM CHI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Lumbini Lions Team Form

Lumbini Lions have won just one of their last five T20 games. They finished at the bottom of the points table in the NPL 2024.

Chitwan Rhinos Team Form

Chitwan Rhinos have won two of their last five T20 games. They won their opening match of this season, after finishing third in the points table in the last edition of the tournament.

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Lumbini Lions vs Chitwan Rhinos Top Batters

Rohit Paudel to be Lumbini Lions’ top batter

Rohit Paudel was the leading run-scorer for the Lions in the NPL 2024 with 279 runs in just seven innings at a strike rate of 131.60. He has been in excellent form in white-ball cricket lately, with a century against the USA and a fifty against Qatar last month. Paudel smashed 80 runs off 57 balls against the Rhinos last season and is likely to score a fifty in this fixture.

Ravi Bopara to be Chitwan Rhinos’ top batter

Ravi Bopara picked up from where he left off last season by scoring a match-winning fifty in the first game for the Rhinos in the NPL 2025. The veteran English batter top-scored with 52 runs off 36 balls against the Yaks to register his fourth fifty in the NPL, the most by any cricketer. He has scored two fifties in his last five overall innings and is expected to score at least 40 runs in this game.

Lumbini Lions vs Chitwan Rhinos Top Bowlers

JJ Smit to be Lumbini Lions’ top bowler

JJ Smit is a new signing for the Lumbini Lions and is expected to make an instant impact in his first innings of the NPL 2025. The left-arm pacer has been in red-hot form in T20 cricket, with 15 wickets in his last 10 innings with the help of one four-fer, and is expected to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture..

Rijan Dhakal to be Chitwan Rhinos’ top bowler

Rijan Dhakal failed to pick up a wicket in the first match of this season but has been in good form lately. He took 13 wickets in eight innings in the NPL 2024, including three wickets against Lumbini Lions. Dhakal has claimed 15 wickets in his last 10 overall innings and can be tipped to take at least two wickets in the upcoming game on Thursday.