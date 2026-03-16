Facts: Kushal Bhurtel led from the front for Pokhara Avengers in the previous game but his team lost.

Sudurpaschim Royals defended a modest total of 147 runs in their previous outing.

Pokhara Avengers vs Sudurpaschim Royals Chance of Winning

Pokhara Avengers are coming into this game after losing their opening encounter to Biratnagar Kings. They conceded 220 runs and then were folded for just 167 runs, losing the clash by a huge margin of 53 runs. Even though this is the start of the tournament, the Avengers will have to up the ante and get their first points on the board.

On the other hand, Sudurpaschim Royals won their previous encounter against Kathmandu Gorkhas. They stunningly defended a modest total of 147 runs, skittling the opposition to just 118 runs and winning by 29 runs. The Royals seem to be a strong unit and will be keen on continuing their winning momentum.

Pokhara Avengers’ chances of winning - 40%

Sudurpaschim Royals’ chances of winning - 60%

Pokhara Avengers vs Sudurpaschim Royals Prediction & Tips 2025

Adam Rossington was the second best batter for the Avengers in the 221-run chase in the previous game. He scored 39 runs off just 21 balls with five fours and two sixes while opening the innings. Rossington will be again expected to get the team off to a flyer and can be backed to score at least 25 runs.

Harmeet Singh put up an all-round show for Sudurpaschim Royals to help them post 147 and then defend it comfortably as well. He scored 53 runs off just 20 balls and then returned with figures of 2/21 in his four overs. Hence, Harmeet is expected to score at least 20 runs and pick up at least two wickets in this game.

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Pokhara Avengers vs Sudurpaschim Royals Toss Prediction

Kirtipur has hosted four matches of NPL 2025 so far and the pitches on offer have been superb. The average first innings score is 166 while the team batting and bowling first has won two matches each. However, 147 was defended in the fourth match of the season, hinting that batting first could be the way to go in the tournament.

Weather Report

The forecast is for clear skies with sun out in Kirtipur on Friday, November 21. There is no chance of rain whatsoever during the match while the temperature will hover in the range of 16-18 Degrees Celsius.

Clear No Rain 16-18C 2 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 16-18C 2 Km/hr

Pokhara Avengers and Sudurpaschim Royals Player List

Pokhara Avengers and Sudurpaschim Royals face no injury or squad unavailability issues ahead of the sixth match of the NPL 2025 season.

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Team Form

Pokhara Avengers Team Form

Pokhara Avengers lost their opening game of the season to Biratnagar Kings by 53 runs.

Sudurpaschim Royals Team Form

Sudurpaschim Royals won their previous game to start the campaign on a high.

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Pokhara Avengers vs Sudurpaschim Royals Top Batters

Kushal Bhurtel to be Pokhara Avengers’ top batter

Kushal Bhurtel is the best batter available for Pokhara Avengers at the moment. The captain bats at number three and led from the front in the previous game, scoring 59 runs off just 31 balls at a strike rate of 190.32 with five fours and four sixes. The onus will be on him yet again to do the scoring and can become the top batter for the Avengers.

Dipendra Singh Airee to be Sudurpaschim Royals’ top batter

Dipendra Singh Airee, the captain of the Royals, helped his side recover from 27/4 in the previous game. He scored 39 runs off 30 deliveries and will be keen on adding more runs to the tally in this encounter. Hence, Dipendra Singh Airee can be back to become the top batter for the Royals in this game.

Pokhara Avengers vs Sudurpaschim Royals Top Bowlers

James Neesham to be Pokhara Avengers’ top bowler

James Neesham batted at four and surprisingly, bowled only two overs in the previous game. He didn’t pick up a wicket and conceded 22 runs in the previous outing. However, he is too good a player to stay wicketless for consecutive matches and can turn the game on its head in this game. Hence, Neesham is expected to be the top bowler for the Avengers.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Sudurpaschim Royals’ top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn was among the best bowlers for the Royals in the last season, picking up 17 wickets in nine innings. He started this season on a high as well, returning with figures of 2/18 in his three overs. The New Zealand cricketer is yet again expected to become the top bowler for the Royals.