ARS (Arsenal) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction ARS 89 % Chance of Winning MCI 11 % The last match of the fifth match week in the Premier League will be intense, as Arsenal goes against Manchester City, making it a battle of the powerhouses. This match will take place on 21 September at 9:00 PM IST, at the home ground of Arsenal, which is the Emirates Stadium. The team has received a strong start to the new season, which puts them 2nd in the standings with 3 wins in 4 matches. The next game against Manchester City could help them to get another win and inch closer to the top. On the other hand, Manchester City has regained its winning momentum, as the team now holds 8th spot in the rankings with 2 wins in 4 matches. They will be eager to maintain their form by securing a win over Arsenal in the next game. In its previous match, Arsenal secured a win over Nottingham Forest by 3-0, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester City also secured a win over Manchester United by 3-0, and it was also a home game for the team. As both teams aim to continue their winning momentum, only one of them will be able to do it in the next Premier League match.

Facts: The last time Arsenal and Manchester City faced each other at Emirates Stadium, the match was won by the home team, with the score of 5-1.

Manchester City last defeated Arsenal in the Premier League during the 2022/23 edition, winning the home game by 4-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Arsenal over Manchester City, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Emirates Stadium, both Arsenal and Manchester City have defeated each other twice, with one match ending in a draw.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Manchester City in their clashes against each other. Even in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal has the upper hand with two wins, as Manchester City won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Arsenal having a strong record over Manchester City, along with a home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning in the next game. The team has been undefeated in its last two home games, winning against Nottingham Forest by 3-0 and Leeds United by 5-0.

On the other hand, Manchester City has regained its winning momentum with its previous win over Manchester United, which puts it as a close contender in the next game. However, the team's form in the away games has been mixed, with the team holding a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-4 and a loss against Brighton by 2-1, in its last two away games.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be awaited by the football enthusiasts, as Arsenal heads to the game being the favourites to win. The team holds a strong record over Manchester City in the head-to-head encounters, and also has the home ground advantage for the next game, which could help them to secure another win. On the other hand, Manchester City has also showcased strong performances over Arsenal lately, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.92, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Manchester City, with the odds of 3.95.

Arsenal has been among the most dominant teams in the Premier League so far, with 3 wins in 4 matches, which puts them in second spot in the table. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.25, and they have also made 28 shots, out of which 16 shots remained on target inside the box. Scoring one penalty till now, Arsenal has also maintained its XG rate at 6.51 after four matches. The team has been strong with its defence, conceding just 1 goal, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.25; as they hold 25 interceptions and 17 blocks after 4 games.

Their forward unit covers players such as Viktor Gyökeres, with 3 goals and 35 passes in 4 appearances, Noni Madueke, with 78 passes and 3 tackles, Bukayo Saka, with a goal and 31 passes in 2 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli, with 18 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances. To the midfield, the team has Eberechi Eze, with an assist and 54 passes in 3 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 93 passes and 2 tackles in 4 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 63 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, Martín Zubimendi, with 2 goals and 211 passes in 4 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 65 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, and Declan Rice, with an assist and 154 passes in 4 appearances. In its defensive side, Arsenal has Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and an assist in 4 appearances, Cristhian Mosquera, with 8 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 4 tackles and 7 blocks in 4 appearances, Riccardo Calafiori, with a goal and 2 assists, and William Saliba, with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 3 clean sheets and 11 saves in 4 appearances.

Arsenal has a strong squad ready for its upcoming match against Manchester City, which will play an important role in its win. Their form has been unmatched in the Premier League lately, as the team has scored 11 and conceded just 2 goals in its last five matches. Moreover, three of their last five matches have been a clean sheet for the team, which will further allow them to put more pressure on the attacking side of Manchester City. It is also likely for Arsenal to win the next game against Manchester City with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Manchester City has received a mixed start to the new season, as the team holds 8th spot in the standings with 2 wins and 2 losses in 4 matches. Over their last five Premier League matches, the team has scored 10 and conceded just 4 goals, highlighting their strength from both ends of the game. This season, the team has scored 8 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 34 shots, out of which only 9 shots remained on target inside the box. With their XG rate standing high at 8.47, the team has also made 2083 passes till now. In its defensive side, Manchester City has conceded 4 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1; with the team having 32 interceptions and 9 blocks in 4 matches.

Their forward unit has stars such as Erling Haaland, with 5 goals and 41 passes in 4 appearances, Jérémy Doku, with 2 assists and 62 passes, and Omar Marmoush, with an assist and 47 passes in 3 appearances. To the midfield, the team has depth with players such as Phil Foden, with a goal and 65 passes in 2 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with an assist and 125 passes in 4 appearances, Rodri, with 174 passes and 4 tackles in 3 appearances, Nico O’Reilly, with 65 passes and 7 tackles, Tijjani Reijnders, with a goal and an assist in 4 appearances, Rayan Cherki, with a goal and 62 passes in 2 appearances, and Matheus Nunes, with 64 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances. In its defence, the team has Josko Gvardiol, with 56 passes in one appearance, Abdukodir Khusanov, with 7 tackles and 5 interceptions in 3 appearances, Rúben Dias, with 2 tackles and an interception in 4 appearances, John Stones, with 2 interceptions and a block in 3 appearances, and Nathan Aké, with a tackle and an interception in 2 appearances. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be their primary goalkeeper choice for the next game, having a clean sheet and 2 saves in one appearance.

The next game between Arsenal and Manchester City is only the fifth for both teams in the new season, which means no player from either team is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. However, Arsenal has already received 7 yellow cards in the new season, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Manchester City in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 213

Arsenal Wins: 100

Manchester City Wins: 65

Matches are Drawn: 48

Arsenal vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.92

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.95

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.