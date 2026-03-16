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Auckland vs Central Districts Match Prediction Odds and Tips – Plunket Shield March 5

AUCA

44%

Chance of Winning

CST

56%

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First class

Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Auckland take on Central Districts in the 13th game of the 2024-25 Plunket Shield at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 05 at 03:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 344 runs, Sean Solia is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
  • With 315 runs, Dane Cleaver is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.

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Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Auckland much like last season have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. They won the opening game this season but are winless in the last three games. In the last match they lost against Wellington by four wickets.

Unlike their opponents, Central Districts have had a solid campaign thus far as they have one defeat in four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they drew against Northern Knights. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Auckland ’ chances of winning - 44%
  • Central Districts’ chances of winning - 56%

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Auckland vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

William O Donnell has been solid thus far as in this campaign he has scored 249 runs with an average of 35.57. In the last game he scored 47 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian has been one of the most consistent players this season as he has scored 271 runs in four matches which includes a century and a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia (c), Siddhesh Dixit, William O Donnell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Simon Keene, Quinn Sunde (wk), Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Louis Delport, Michael Sclanders, Samrath Singh, Cam Fletcher

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia

Batter

Siddhesh Dixit

Batter

William O Donnell

Batter

Michael Sclanders

All-rounder

Cam Fletcher

Wicket-keeper

Bevon Jacobs

Batter

Simon Keene

All-rounder

Danru Ferns

All-rounder

Adithya Ashok

Bowler

Jordan Sussex

Bowler

Louis Delport

Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland head into this game after being winless in the last three matches. They are currently fifth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy, Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Tyler Annand, Raymond Toole, JT Harris, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox

Predicted Playing XI

Curtis Heaphy

Batter

Jack Boyle

Batter

Brad Schmulian

Batter

Tom Bruce

All-rounder

Dane Cleaver

Wicket-keeper

William Clark

Batter

Brett Randell

All-rounder

Ajaz Patel

All-rounder

Tyler Annand

Bowler

Raymond Toole

Bowler

Blair Tickner

Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts has been solid thus far as they have one defeat in four matches and are currently third on the table.

Auckland vs Central Districts Head to Head

Auckland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Central Districts 36-32. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Auckland: 36

Central Districts: 32

Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Central Districts and Auckland head into the second half of the campaign after both sides have had contrasting form in this fixture. Auckland could not have hoped for a better start this season as they won the opening game against Wellington but since then they are winless in the last three matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand Central Districts have lost just once so far and have been unbeaten in the last two matches which included an impressive win against Wellington and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches, Central Districts have had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts

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Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, Auckland

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Auckland vs Central Districts Top Batters

Sean Solia to be Auckland’ top batter

Sean Solia struggled early on in the campaign but in the last game he scored 170 runs in the first innings and with 344 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’ top batter

Dane Cleaver has been the stand out batter for Central Districts this season as he has scored 315 runs so far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns has been brilliant in all formats thus far. In this tournament he has already bagged 14 wickets so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as with 13 wickets thus far, Tickner is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Central Districts

Even though Auckland hold a slight edge in this fixture, they have struggled to make an impact once again this season. On paper Central Districts look far more dominant which is probably why even though the bookmakers are sitting on the edge in this game, you should back Central Districts as they would register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Auckland to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
  • Central Districts to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
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