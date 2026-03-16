Auckland vs Central Districts Match Prediction Odds and Tips – Plunket Shield March 5
AUCA
44%
Chance of Winning
CST
56%
First class
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Facts:
- With 344 runs, Sean Solia is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
- With 315 runs, Dane Cleaver is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Auckland much like last season have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. They won the opening game this season but are winless in the last three games. In the last match they lost against Wellington by four wickets.
Unlike their opponents, Central Districts have had a solid campaign thus far as they have one defeat in four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they drew against Northern Knights. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Auckland ’ chances of winning - 44%
- Central Districts’ chances of winning - 56%
Auckland vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
William O Donnell has been solid thus far as in this campaign he has scored 249 runs with an average of 35.57. In the last game he scored 47 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Brad Schmulian has been one of the most consistent players this season as he has scored 271 runs in four matches which includes a century and a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Sean Solia (c), Siddhesh Dixit, William O Donnell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Simon Keene, Quinn Sunde (wk), Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Louis Delport, Michael Sclanders, Samrath Singh, Cam Fletcher
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Siddhesh Dixit
|
Batter
|
William O Donnell
|
Batter
|
Michael Sclanders
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
Simon Keene
|
All-rounder
|
Danru Ferns
|
All-rounder
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Sussex
|
Bowler
|
Louis Delport
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland head into this game after being winless in the last three matches. They are currently fifth on the table.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy, Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Tyler Annand, Raymond Toole, JT Harris, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox
Predicted Playing XI
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
William Clark
|
Batter
|
Brett Randell
|
All-rounder
|
Ajaz Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Tyler Annand
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts has been solid thus far as they have one defeat in four matches and are currently third on the table.
Auckland vs Central Districts Head to Head
Auckland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Central Districts 36-32. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Auckland: 36
Central Districts: 32
Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Auckland
Central Districts and Auckland head into the second half of the campaign after both sides have had contrasting form in this fixture. Auckland could not have hoped for a better start this season as they won the opening game against Wellington but since then they are winless in the last three matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand Central Districts have lost just once so far and have been unbeaten in the last two matches which included an impressive win against Wellington and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches, Central Districts have had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Central Districts
First class
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, Auckland
Auckland vs Central Districts Top Batters
Sean Solia to be Auckland’ top batter
Sean Solia struggled early on in the campaign but in the last game he scored 170 runs in the first innings and with 344 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’ top batter
Dane Cleaver has been the stand out batter for Central Districts this season as he has scored 315 runs so far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Central Districts Top Bowlers
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns has been brilliant in all formats thus far. In this tournament he has already bagged 14 wickets so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Blair Tickner missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as with 13 wickets thus far, Tickner is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Auckland to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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