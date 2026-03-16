Facts: With 476 runs, Bevon Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.

With 471 runs, Jeet Raval is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Auckland has had an underwhelming campaign this season. They won the opening game against Wellington but since then it has been a struggle for them as Auckland are winless in the last four matches which includes two defeats and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they drew against Central Districts.

Northern Knights have been dominant so far as they are the only unbeaten team in this tournament and a win in this fixture could see them close down on the championship this year. They have managed three wins and are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland ’ chances of winning - 45%

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 55%

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Auckland vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

William O Donnell has been solid thus far as in this campaign he has scored 309 runs with an average of 34.33. In the last game he scored 30 in both innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Bharat Popli has had a decent campaign thus far as he has been consistent and has scored 362 runs with an average of 40.22. In the last game he scored 125 runs which makes us believe Popli will score well in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The chasing side are unbeaten in the last three games at the venue which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia (c), Siddhesh Dixit, William O Donnell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Simon Keene, Quinn Sunde (wk), Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Louis Delport, Michael Sclanders, Samrath Singh, Cam Fletcher

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Siddhesh Dixit Batter William O Donnell Batter Michael Sclanders All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Bevon Jacobs Batter Simon Keene All-rounder Danru Ferns All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Jordan Sussex Bowler Louis Delport Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland are winless in the last four matches which includes two defeats and are currently fifth on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Bharat Popli, Joe Carter, Robert ODonnell, Tim Seifert (wk), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Joshua Harvey Brown, Frederick Walker, Cooper Rowell, Fergus Lellman

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval Batter Henry Cooper Batter Bharat Popli Batter Robert ODonnell All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Kristian Clarke All-rounder Neil Wagner Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler Joshua Harvey Brown Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights are unbeaten after five matches and with three wins so far they are at the top of the table.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Auckland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Northern Knights 39-24. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights won the game.

Head to Head

Auckland: 39

Northern Knights: 24

Auckland vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Auckland head into the game after both sides have had contrasting fortunes in this campaign. Northern Knights have been the best team in this tournament so far as they are the only unbeaten side in this campaign and already eight points clear at the top of the table. On the other hand much like last season Auckland have struggled to make an impact so far as they have just one win thus far and are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Northern Knights have been brilliant thus far they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Auckland would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Bevon Jacobs to be Auckland’ top batter

Bevon Jacobs was brilliant in the last game as he scored 157 against Central Districts and with 476 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Jeet Raval did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he has scored 471 runs and is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns struggled in the last game against Central Districts regardless we are going to back him once again as with 15 wickets so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn returned in the starting eleven in the last game and bagged three wickets in the first innings. With 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.