Facts: Central Districts' Josh Clarkson scored 104 runs off 178 balls in the first innings of his team's last match against Otago

Canterbury openers Chad Bowes and Henry Nicholls smashed a hundred each in 2nd innings against Wellington

Canterbury vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Third-placed Canterbury will take on fourth-placed Central Districts in what is expected to be an exciting clash from Friday. They two teams locked horns against each other earlier in the second round matches as Central Districts lost by 10 wickets. However, they seem to have an upper hand this time. Canterbury and Central Districts have won two matches, however Canterbury have lost three out of their three games. Central District have lost two matches including the last one against Otago by 70 runs. Canterbury have lost each of their last two matches, and would be under pressure entering the match against Central District.

Canterbury's batting performances are a matter of concern. They were bundled out for 68 in the first innings of their last match, and 222 in the first innings of their second-last match. Their bowling group isn't having a noticeable run either. They have allowed the opposition to score over 350 runs in three of their last six innings. Central Districts will also have a better chance of winning as their batters have posted good totals regularly. Their bowlers made Auckland follow-on in their second-last match, bundled out Northern Knights for 204 in the third-last game.

Canterbury chance of winning - 45%

Central Districts chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Canterbury vs Central Districts Betting Tips

Chad Bowes was one of the stars for Canterbury after his team was bundled out for 68 in the first innings against Wellington. He scored 114 runs off just 85 balls in the second innings. The innings consisted of 17 fours and two sixes. The hundred was Bowes' second in three outings of the Plunket Shield 2024-25. He has scored 308 runs in three matches of the ongoing season.

Central Districts all-rounder Josh Clarkson scored a hundred against Otago in the first innings of his team's last match against Otago. The innings came at a time when Central Districts were reduced to 87/4. It was Clarkson's second hundred in three matches he has played so far in the Plunket Shield 2024-25. He has scored 285 runs at an average of 142.50, and also picked three wickets.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Toss Prediction

Just one game has been played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch during the Plunket Shield 2024-25. In the match, Northern Districts elected to field first and won by seven wickets. The team winning the toss can follow pursuit.

Weather Report

Sunny weather has been predicted on Day 1 of the match between Canterbury and Central Districts in Christchurch. With a humidity level of 86 percent, the temperature will hover around 18 degree celsius. It could be partly cloudy on Day 2 with the temperature rising upto 23 degree celsius. Scattered showers have been predicted on Day 3, while the final Day 4 would be cloudy with no rain. The precipitation level will drop to 10 percent, and the temperature to 16 degree celsius.

Canterbury Player List

Rhys Mariu, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Michael Rippon, Jesse Frew (wk), Cameron Paul, Angus McKenzie, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Ken McClure

Canterbury Playing XI

Rhys Mariu Batter Chad Bowes All-rounder Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie (c) All-rounder Matthew Boyle Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Jesse Frew (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Cameron Paul Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Recent Form

Canterbury have lost their last two matches against Wellington, and Northern Knights respectively. They defeated Otago by five wickets in their third-last match. They lost their tournament-opener against Northern Knights by seven wickets, before registering a 10-wicket win over Central Districts. Their third match against Auckland ended in a draw.

Central Districts Player List

Curtis Heaphy, Brad Schmulian, William Clark, Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Tyler Annand, Raymond Toole, Jack Boyle, JT Harris, Blair Tickner

Central Districts Playing XI

Curtis Heaphy Batter Brad Schmulian Batter William Clark Batter Tom Bruce (c) All-rounder Dane Cleaver (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Angus Schaw rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Toby Findlay Bowler Tyler Annand Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Recent Form

Central Districts suffered a 70-run defeat against Otago in their last encounter. Their prior two matches against Auckland and Northern Knights ended in draws. Central Districts kicked off their campaign with a 8-wicket win over Otago, before going down against Canterbury by 10 wickets. They defeated Wellington by nine wickets in their third match.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Head-to-Head Record

Canterbury defeated Central Districts by 10 wickets in their last match in 2024. The second-last match between the two teams ended in a draw, while Central Districts registered a six-wicket in the third-last match between the two sides in March 2023. The last two matches prior to it ended in a draw.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Odds

Central Districts opening partnership to be over 19.5

Central Districts opening pair of Curtis Heaphy and Brad Schmulian partnered for 32 runs in the first innings against Otago. In the second innings, the first wicket of the team fell for two runs only. Jack Boyle came out to open with Heaphy in the second-last match against Auckland, and the partnership in the first innings accounted for eight runs. Central Districts did not bat in the second innings. Heaphy and Boyle had forged a 72-run partnership against Northern Knights in the third-last game against Northern Knights. When Central Districts faced Canterbury earlier in the second-round, Heaphy and Boyle partnered for 37 runs in the first innings, and 111 in the second. They would have good memories of the match, and the Central Districts opener should once again score over 19 runs together easily.

Canterbury vs Central Districts First class Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.909 Bet Now!

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Batters

Nick Kelly to be the top batter for Canterbury

New Zealand international Henry Nicholls played a key role in Canterbury's fightback after getting bundled out for 68 in the first innings. The 33-year-old left-hander scored 171 not out runs off 383 balls as his knock gave Wellington a major scare. Chasing 503, Canterbury finished their innings at 483. Nicholls is currently the second-highest run-scorer for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield 2024-25. He has scored 397 runs in three matches at an average of 132.33. Two hundreds and two fifties have come off his bat in five innings of the ongoing tournament. The 33-year-old has played 123 first-class matches including 56 Tests and scored 7516 runs at an average of 40.40.

Dane Cleaver to be the top batter for Central Districts

Central Districts wicketkeeper-batter Dane Cleaver was also class against Otago in his last outing. He scored 83 runs off 204 balls in the first innings and followed it up with unbeaten 98 runs off 155 balls in the second. The 33-year-old right-hander is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the Plunket Shield 2024-25. He has scored 611 runs in six matches at an average of 122.20. Overall, he has scored 5324 runs in 90 first-class matches at an average of 41.27.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Angus Mckenzie to be the top bowler for Canterbury

Right-arm pacer Angus Mckenzie is the leading wicket-taker for Canterbury after six rounds of matches. He has picked 16 wickets at an average of 31.18. In his last outing against Wellington, he picked three wickets in the first innings, and two in the second. The 26-year-old has featured in 25 first-class matches so far and picked 50 wickets at an average of 33.70.

Jayden Lennox to be the top bowler for Central Districts

Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox is currently the leading wicket-taker for Central Districts in the Plunket Shield 2024-25. He picked a five-wicket haul in the second innings of his last outing against Otago. Barring the openers, Lennox dismissed all the top six batters. The 30-year-old has picked 14 wickets in the tournament so far at an average of 30.28. Overall, he has picked 25 wickets in 12 first-class matches. He is going through his best first-class season, and would be now aiming to make further impact in the remaining two matches.