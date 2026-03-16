Canterbury vs Wellington Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Plunket Shield March 13
CKI
45%
Chance of Winning
WFI
55%
First class
Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
Facts:
- With 663 runs, Rhys Mariu is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
- With 707 runs, Nick Kelly is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign
Canterbury vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Canterbury’s have managed two wins in five games but that also includes two defeats so far and are currently third on the table. They trail Northern Knights by 11 points which makes this game a must win match for Canterbury if they aspire to stay in the hunt for the top spot.
Wellington had a disappointing start to the campaign as they were winless after three games but they have managed to turn things around with back to back games and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 55%
Canterbury vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Mitchell Hay was solid in the last game against Northern Knights as he scored 30 and 50. So far this season hay has scored 240 runs with an average of 60 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tim Robinson had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 40 in the first innings. So far this season he has scored 296 runs with an average of 49.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Rhys Mariu, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Cameron Paul, Angus McKenzie, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Scott Janett, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Jesse Frew, Jack Boyle
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rhys Mariu
|
Batter
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Rippon
|
Batter
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Paul
|
All-rounder
|
Angus McKenzie
|
Bowler
|
Fraser Sheat
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rae
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury struggled in the last game against Northern Knights. With two defeats in five matches they are currently third on the table.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Sam Mycock, Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Tom Blundell (c & wk), Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Gareth Severin, Ian McPeake
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batter
|
Sam Mycock
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have played well in the last few games as they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table.
Canterbury vs Wellington Head to Head
Canterbury hold a slight edge in this fixture against Wellington 64-61. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Wellington won the game.
Head to Head
Canterbury: 64
Wellington: 61
Canterbury vs Wellington Betting Odds
Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury
Wellington and Canterbury head into the fixture after both sides had contrasting results in the last round of matches. Wellington did not have a great start to the tournament but they have managed to turn things around and have won back to back matches, Wellington are currently second on the table. On the other hand Canterbury got off to a good start this season as they lost once in the first four matches but in the last match they struggled against Northern Knights and are currently third on the table. A win for either side would keep them in the hunt for the top spot this season. Canterbury have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Wellington
First class
Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, Christchurch
Canterbury vs Wellington Top Batters
Rhys Mariu to be Canterbury’ top batter
Rhys Mariu struggled in the first innings in the last game but in the second innings he scored a brilliant half century. With 663 runs so far, Mariu is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter
Nick Kelly was sensational in the last game against Otago as he scored 134 in the first innings. With 707 runs thus far, Kelly is the leading run scorer for Wellington which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Wellington Top Bowlers
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Zakary Foulkes has been consistent in all formats this season. He has played three games so far and has bagged 11 wickets thus far. We expect him to continue his domination which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Peter Younghusband to be Wellington’ top bowler
Peter Younghusband has been sublime in this campaign. In the last match he bagged four wickets and with 19 wickets under his belt, Younghusband is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Canterbury to win - 1.81 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win - 1.96 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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