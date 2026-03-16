Facts: With 663 runs, Rhys Mariu is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.

With 707 runs, Nick Kelly is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign

Canterbury vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Canterbury’s have managed two wins in five games but that also includes two defeats so far and are currently third on the table. They trail Northern Knights by 11 points which makes this game a must win match for Canterbury if they aspire to stay in the hunt for the top spot.

Wellington had a disappointing start to the campaign as they were winless after three games but they have managed to turn things around with back to back games and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 45%

Wellington’ chances of winning - 55%

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Canterbury vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mitchell Hay was solid in the last game against Northern Knights as he scored 30 and 50. So far this season hay has scored 240 runs with an average of 60 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 40 in the first innings. So far this season he has scored 296 runs with an average of 49.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Rhys Mariu, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Cameron Paul, Angus McKenzie, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Scott Janett, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Jesse Frew, Jack Boyle

Predicted Playing XI

Rhys Mariu Batter Chad Bowes Batter Cole McConchie Batter Matthew Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Cameron Paul All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury struggled in the last game against Northern Knights. With two defeats in five matches they are currently third on the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Sam Mycock, Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Tom Blundell (c & wk), Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Gareth Severin, Ian McPeake

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Sam Mycock Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas Batter Jesse Tashkoff All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have played well in the last few games as they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table.

Canterbury vs Wellington Head to Head

Canterbury hold a slight edge in this fixture against Wellington 64-61. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Wellington won the game.

Head to Head

Canterbury: 64

Wellington: 61

Canterbury vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Wellington and Canterbury head into the fixture after both sides had contrasting results in the last round of matches. Wellington did not have a great start to the tournament but they have managed to turn things around and have won back to back matches, Wellington are currently second on the table. On the other hand Canterbury got off to a good start this season as they lost once in the first four matches but in the last match they struggled against Northern Knights and are currently third on the table. A win for either side would keep them in the hunt for the top spot this season. Canterbury have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Wellington Top Batters

Rhys Mariu to be Canterbury’ top batter

Rhys Mariu struggled in the first innings in the last game but in the second innings he scored a brilliant half century. With 663 runs so far, Mariu is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter

Nick Kelly was sensational in the last game against Otago as he scored 134 in the first innings. With 707 runs thus far, Kelly is the leading run scorer for Wellington which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Zakary Foulkes has been consistent in all formats this season. He has played three games so far and has bagged 11 wickets thus far. We expect him to continue his domination which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Younghusband to be Wellington’ top bowler

Peter Younghusband has been sublime in this campaign. In the last match he bagged four wickets and with 19 wickets under his belt, Younghusband is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.