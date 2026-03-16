Facts: With 643 runs, Dane Cleaver is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.

With 476 runs, Bevon Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.

Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Central Districts had a decent start to the tournament as they had just one defeat in the first five games. Since then they have struggled for consistency as they have registered back to back defeats against Otago and Canterbury and with two defeats they are out of contention of winning the championship this season.

Auckland got off to a great start this season as they beat Wellington in the opening game but since then they are winless in the last six matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match Auckland managed to draw the game against Otago. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 55%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 45%

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Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Bruce has struggled for consistency but still has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 471 runs. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

William O Donnell has been solid thus far as in this campaign he has scored 443 runs with an average of 34.07. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Will Young, Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Tyler Annand, Raymond Toole, Angus Schaw, Jack Boyle, JT Harris, Blair Tickner

Predicted Playing XI

Curtis Heaphy Batter Will Young Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Tom Bruce All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark Batter Brett Randell All-rounder Toby Findlay All-rounder Tyler Annand Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently fourth on the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Lachlan Stackpole, William O Donnell, Siddhesh Dixit, Nathan Robinson, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (c & wk), Harjot Johal, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Matt Gibson, Simon Keene, Angus Olliver, Jordan Sussex, Michael Sclanders, Quinn Sunde

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Stackpole Batter Siddhesh Dixit Batter William O Donnell Batter Nathan Robinson All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jock McKenzie Batter Harjot Johal All-rounder Danru Ferns All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Matt Gibson Bowler Louis Delport Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland are winless since the opening game of the season and are currently sixth on the table.

Central Districts vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Central Districts 36-32. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game ended in a draw.

Head to Head

Central Districts: 32

Auckland: 36

Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Auckland and Central Districts head into the fixture after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Auckland started the campaign with an impressive win against Wellington in the season opener. Since then they have struggled for consistency and have been winless in the last six matches and are sixth on the table. On the other hand, Central Districts got off to a good start this season as they won two of the three matches but since then they have been winless and head into this game after back to back defeats. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game ended in a draw but it was Auckland who had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’ top batter

Dane Cleaver struggled in the last game as he scored 14 and 18 regardless, we are going to back him as with 643 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

William O Donnell to be Auckland’ top batter

William O Donnell has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland this season. In the last game he scored a half century and is one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Jayden Lennox had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets in the first innings. With 17 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Adithya Ashok has once again been impressive this season as he has been consistent and with 18 wickets so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.