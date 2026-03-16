Central Districts vs Auckland Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Plunket Shield March 29
CST
Chance of Winning
AUCA
First class
McLean Park
Facts:
- With 643 runs, Dane Cleaver is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
- With 476 runs, Bevon Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Central Districts had a decent start to the tournament as they had just one defeat in the first five games. Since then they have struggled for consistency as they have registered back to back defeats against Otago and Canterbury and with two defeats they are out of contention of winning the championship this season.
Auckland got off to a great start this season as they beat Wellington in the opening game but since then they are winless in the last six matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match Auckland managed to draw the game against Otago. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Auckland’ chances of winning - 45%
Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tom Bruce has struggled for consistency but still has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 471 runs. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
William O Donnell has been solid thus far as in this campaign he has scored 443 runs with an average of 34.07. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Will Young, Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Tyler Annand, Raymond Toole, Angus Schaw, Jack Boyle, JT Harris, Blair Tickner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
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Will Young
|
Batter
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Brad Schmulian
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Batter
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Tom Bruce
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All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
William Clark
|
Batter
|
Brett Randell
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All-rounder
|
Toby Findlay
|
All-rounder
|
Tyler Annand
|
Bowler
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Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently fourth on the table.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Lachlan Stackpole, William O Donnell, Siddhesh Dixit, Nathan Robinson, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (c & wk), Harjot Johal, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Matt Gibson, Simon Keene, Angus Olliver, Jordan Sussex, Michael Sclanders, Quinn Sunde
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lachlan Stackpole
|
Batter
|
Siddhesh Dixit
|
Batter
|
William O Donnell
|
Batter
|
Nathan Robinson
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jock McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Harjot Johal
|
All-rounder
|
Danru Ferns
|
All-rounder
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
|
Matt Gibson
|
Bowler
|
Louis Delport
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland are winless since the opening game of the season and are currently sixth on the table.
Central Districts vs Auckland Head to Head
Auckland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Central Districts 36-32. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game ended in a draw.
Head to Head
Central Districts: 32
Auckland: 36
Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Auckland and Central Districts head into the fixture after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Auckland started the campaign with an impressive win against Wellington in the season opener. Since then they have struggled for consistency and have been winless in the last six matches and are sixth on the table. On the other hand, Central Districts got off to a good start this season as they won two of the three matches but since then they have been winless and head into this game after back to back defeats. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game ended in a draw but it was Auckland who had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Auckland
First class
McLean Park, Napier
Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters
Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’ top batter
Dane Cleaver struggled in the last game as he scored 14 and 18 regardless, we are going to back him as with 643 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
William O Donnell to be Auckland’ top batter
William O Donnell has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland this season. In the last game he scored a half century and is one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers
Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Jayden Lennox had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets in the first innings. With 17 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Adithya Ashok has once again been impressive this season as he has been consistent and with 18 wickets so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Central Districts to win - 1.75 (Batery)
- Auckland to win - 2.10 (Batery)
Batery
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