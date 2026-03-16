Facts: With 434 runs, Jeet Raval is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.

With 590 runs, Rhys Mariu is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Northern Knights have had a solid campaign thus far as they have the only unbeaten team in this tournament and have had two wins in four matches and are second on the table. They won the first two matches but have failed to win the last two. In the last game they drew against Central Districts.

Canterbury’s only loss this season came against Northern Knights who won the game with seven wickets to spare. Since then they have won two of the last three games. In the last match they beat Otago with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 45%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 55%

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Northern Knights vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Bharat Popli has had a decent campaign thus far as he has been consistent and have scored 237 runs. In the last game Popli scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Hay was solid in the last game against Otago as he scored 81 in the first innings. So far this season Hay has scored 160 runs with an average of 80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 2C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -4C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Jeet Raval (c), Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Robert ODonnell, Sandeep Patel, Brett Hampton, Ben Pomare (wk), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman, Scott Johnston, Scott Kuggeleijn

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval Batter Henry Cooper Batter Bharat Popli Batter Robert ODonnell All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Sandeep Patel Batter Brett Hampton All-rounder Kristian Clarke All-rounder Neil Wagner Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights are unbeaten after four matches and with two wins in four matches they are second on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Rhys Mariu, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Cameron Paul, Angus McKenzie, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Scott Janett, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Jesse Frew, Jack Boyle

Predicted Playing XI

Rhys Mariu Batter Chad Bowes Batter Cole McConchie Batter Matthew Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Cameron Paul All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury has been brilliant so far as they have lost once and are currently at the top of the table.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury has had an upper hand in this fixture against Northern Knights 39-22. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights won the game.

Head to Head

Northern Knights: 22

Canterbury: 39

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Canterbury and Northern Knights head into this game with both teams favourites to go all the way this season. Northern Knights remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament, they started the campaign with back to back wins but have drawn the last two games and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Canterbury has been decent thus far as they have one loss in four matches which also includes two wins thus far and are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights registered an impressive win as they won the match with seven wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Northern Knights would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Batters

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Jeet Raval has been sensational thus far as he has scored 434 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. Raval has scored two centuries thus far, one of which came in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rhys Mariu to be Canterbury’ top batter

Rhys Mariu has been brilliant so far in this campaign as so far he has scored 590 runs and is the leading run scorer for Canterbury. In the last game he scored 87 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Matthew Fisher to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Matthew Fisher was brilliant in the last game against Central Districts as he bagged four wickets in the first innings. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.;

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Zakary Foulkes heads into this game after an impressive run in the ODI cup. He has played two games thus far and has already bagged eight wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.