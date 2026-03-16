Facts: Otago pacer Travis Muller has picked 17 wickets in six matches of Plunket Shield 2024-25

Auckland all-rounder Sean Solia has scored 371 runs at an average of 46.37

Otago openers Jacob Cumming and Dale Phillips scored a fifty each in their last match against Central Districts

Otago vs Auckland Chance of Winning

The bottom two teams of the Plunket Shield 2024-25 - Otago and Auckland will clash against each other in the seventh round of New Zealand's first-class domestic tournament. With just one and three defeats in six matches, Otago are placed fifth in the six-team points table, while Auckland are occupying the bottom spot. Like Otago, Auckland have also won just one game so far. The win came six matches ago, in their tournament opener against Wellington.

Otago were winless in their first five matches before winning their last game against Central District. Their batters put on a good show, before the bowlers impressed once again, and handed them a 70-run win. The momentum is with Otago, and therefore they will enter the match against Auckland as the favourites. Otago have three batters, who have scored over 350 runs in the tournament so far, and they have also got Jarrod McKay, who is the joint-highest wicket-taker. He has picked 23 wickets. Apart from Mckay, they have also got three more bowlers who have picked three or more wickets. On the other hand, no Auckland bowler has picked more than 15 wickets. The batting group has also relied on a couple of batters.

Auckland have failed to beat Otago in their last three first-class encounters, and it seems that the latter are once again going to dominate them with a win.

Otago chance of winning - 60%

Auckland chance of winning - 40%

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Otago vs Auckland Betting Tips

Thorn Parkes has shown good form in the Plunket Shield 2024-25. He scored 85 off 171 in the first innings against Central District. In the second innings he scored 20 off 34. He has given great solidity to the team in the middle-order, scoring 359 runs in six matches at an average of 35.90. Overall, he has featured in 22 first-class matches and scored 1256 runs at an average of 33.05.

Auckland opener William O'Donnell got starts in both the innings of his team's last match against Northern Knights. He scored 39 off 120 in his first innings, and 36 off 90 in the second. The 27-year-old batter is currently the second-highest run-scorer for his team, and ninth overall in the tournament. He has scored 384 runs in six matches at an average of 34.90. His 33-match first-class career has seen him score over 2000 runs including four hundreds.

Otago vs Auckland Toss Prediction

One match has been played at the University Oval in Dunedin in the ongoing Plunket Shield 2024-25. In the match, Otago, elected to field first as Wellington scored 257 runs in the first innings. Otago declared their first innings at 303. Auckland were 211/7 in the second innings when the match ended in a draw. The team winning the toss, could opt to field once again.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy conditions have been predicted on Day 1 of the Plunket Shield 2024-25 match between Otago and Auckland. The humidity level will be as high as 77 percent, and the temperature will hover around 20 degree celsius. Similar weather conditions will prevail on the second day, but rain showers have been predicted on Day 3 - Sunday. The precipitation level will be close to 50 percent, whereas the humidity level will hover around 83 percent. The final Day 4 (Monday) will see a temperature hovering around 14 degree celsius, and precipitation level drop down to 20 percent.

Otago Player List

Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Leo Carter, Dean Foxcroft (c), Thorn Parkes, Llew Johnson, Bradley Vivian Kneebone (wk), Travis Muller, TC OConnor, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod McKay, Zac Cumming, Toby Hart, Hunter Kindley

Otago Playing XI

Jacob Cumming Batter Dale Phillips All-rounder Leo Carter Batter Dean Foxcroft (c) All-rounder Thorn Parkes Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Bradley Vivian Kneebone (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Travis Muller Bowler TC OConnor Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Recent Form

Otago won their last match against Central Districts by 70 runs. The win came on the back of two back-to-back defeats at the hands of Canterbury, and Wellington respectively. Otago lost their first match of the Plunket Shield 2024-25 by eight wickets against Central Districts, then settled for two draws on the trot against Wellington and Northern Knights respectively.

Auckland Player List

William O Donnell, Lachlan Stackpole, Siddhesh Dixit, Nathan Robinson, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (c & wk), Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Angus Olliver, Matt Gibson, Jordan Sussex, Michael Sclanders, Quinn Sunde

Auckland Playing XI

William O Donnell Batter Lachlan Stackpole Batter Siddhesh Dixit Batter Nathan Robinson Batter Jock McKenzie Batter Cam Fletcher (c & wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Simon Keene All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Angus Olliver Bowler Matt Gibson Bowler

Auckland Recent Form

Auckland's last two matches of the Plunket Shield 2024-25 have ended in draws. They suffered a four-wicket defeat in their third-last match against Wellington, the same team they defeated by 54 runs in their series-opener. Northern Knights defeated Auckland by 179 runs in their second match, and Canterbury played a draw against them in the third match.

Otago vs Auckland Head-to-Head Record

The last two matches between Otago and Auckland have ended in draws. Otago won the second-last match in 2022 by 168 runs. The prior two matches were won by Auckland by 158 and 213 runs respectively.

Otago vs Auckland Odds

Otago opening partnership to be over 19.5

Otago opening pair of Jacob Cumming and Dale Phillips partnered for 70 runs in the first innings of their last match against Central Districts. In the second innings, the duo scored 80 runs together. In the second-last match against Wellington, Jacob Cumming scored 29 and Phillips scored 36 in the first innings and the partnership between them accounted for 62 runs. In the second innings, they could score only nine runs together, however the Otago opening pair also accounted for more than 20 runs in each of the two innings of their second-last match. Auckland bowlers have been far from impressive, and Otago openers should once again manage to score over 19 runs together easily.

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Otago vs Auckland Top Batters

Dale Phillips to be the top batter for Otago

Otago opener Dale Phillips is the third-highest run-scorer for Otago in the ongoing Plunket Shield 2024-25. He scored a fifty in his second-last outing against Central Districts. In the first innings, the 26-year-old batter scored 39 off 63 balls. In six matches of the season so far, he has scored 356 runs at an average of 32.36. A hundred and a fifty each have come off his bat.

Bevon Jacobs to be the top batter for Auckland

Bevon Jacobs did not feature in his side's last match against Northern Knights, but he is still the leading run-scorer for his side. He has scored 476 runs in five matches at an average of 59.50. In his last outing against Central Districts, the 22-year-old scored 157 in the first innings, and 32 not out in the second. This is Jacobs' debut first-class season, and the youngster would be motivated to make further impact in the tournament.

Otago vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Jarrod McKay to be the top bowler for Otago

Otago pacer Jarrod Mckay is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the Plunket Shield 2024-25. He has picked 23 wickets in six matches at an average of 32.86. The 24-year-old has played 23 first-class matches and picked 55 wickets. He picked two wickets in the last match against Central Districts, and five wickets in his second-last match against Wellington. McKay is expected to come out all guns blazing in his quest to become the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing first-class tournament.

Adithya Ashok to be the top bowler for Auckland

Auckland's 22-year-old leg-spinner Adithya Ashok registered a six-wicket haul in the first innings of his last match against Northern Knights. He is currently the joint leading wicket-taker for his side with 15 scalps in five matches at an average of 31.20. Ashok has also played three white-ball matches, and picked 51 wickets at an average of 33.64.