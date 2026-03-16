Facts: With 378 runs, Max Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.

With 430 runs, Dane Cleaver is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.

Otago vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Otago have had a dismal campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact so far. Otago remain the only winless team in this tournament and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they got swept away by Wellington who won the game by 171 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Central Districts had a decent start to the tournament as they won two of the first three matches but they head into this game after back to back draws and need a perfect run if they aspire to finish at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago ’ chances of winning - 36%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 64%

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Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jacob Cumming has struggled for consistency this season. So far in this campaign he has scored 195 runs in seven innings and even though he scored well in the last match we believe Cumming will score low in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce has struggled for consistency so far but in the last game he played one of the best knocks of the tournament as Bruce scored 345 runs in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Leo Carter, Dean Foxcroft, Thorn Parkes, Llew Johnson, Max Chu (c & wk), Travis Muller, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson, Zac Cumming

Predicted Playing XI

Thorn Parkes Batter Jacob Cumming Batter Dale Phillips Batter Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Travis Muller All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago are the only winless team in this campaign and have lost back to back games. They are currently sixth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy, Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Tyler Annand, Raymond Toole, JT Harris, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox

Predicted Playing XI

Curtis Heaphy Batter Jack Boyle Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Tom Bruce All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark Batter Brett Randell All-rounder Ajaz Patel All-rounder Tyler Annand Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts head into this game after back to back draws and are currently fourth on the table.

Otago vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts have dominated this fixture in the past against 38-27. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts won the game.

Head to Head

Otago: 27

Central Districts: 38

Otago vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Central Districts and Otago head into the match after both sides have struggled in the last few games. Central Districts have drawn each of the last two games and Otago has lost the last two matches and are the only team yet to register a single win in this campaign and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Central Districts have lost just once so far and are currently fourth on the table. They need a perfect run in the remaining games to have a chance of winning the championship. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts registered a comfortable win as they won the match with eight wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Central Districts would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Central Districts Top Batters

Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter

Max Chu has been the most consistent batter for Otago this season and even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, Chu is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’ top batter

Dane Cleaver was brilliant in the last game as he scored a century against Auckland. So far this season Cleaver has scored 430 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Jarrod Mckay to be Otago’ top bowler

Jarrod McKay continued his impressive form in the last game as he bagged five wickets in the game and with 21 wickets so far, Mckay is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as with 13 wickets thus far, Tickner is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.