Facts: With 490 runs, Thorn Parkes is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.

With 604 runs, Jeet Raval is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.

Otago vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Otago have had a dismal campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact thus far. Otago have one win in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. They are unbeaten in the last two matches, it would take an exceptional performance to beat Northern Knights who are unbeaten this season.

Northern Knights have been the best team in this tournament as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament. Northern Knights head into this game after two wins in the last three matches. In the last game they beat Wellington by 20 runs. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago ’ chances of winning - 40%

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 60%

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Otago vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jacob Cumming has struggled for consistency this season but has been brilliant in the last few games. So far he has scored 358 runs and in the last game he scored 49 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Bharat Popli has had a decent campaign thus far, so far this season he has scored 452 runs with an average of 37.66. Even though Pople did not score well in the last game we believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. In the last three matches the team that batted first have been unbeaten which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Dean Foxcroft (c), Thorn Parkes, Llew Johnson, Bradley Vivian Kneebone (wk), TC OConnor, Matthew Bacon, Andrew Hazeldine, Jarrod McKay, Leo Carter, Travis Muller, Zac Cumming, Toby Hart, Hunter Kindley

Predicted Playing XI

Thorn Parkes Batter Jacob Cumming Batter Dale Phillips Batter Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Bradley Vivian Kneebone Wicket-keeper Jamal Todd Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder TC OConnor All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have one win in seven matches thus far and are currently fifth on the table. They have one win and one draw in the last two matches.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Bharat Popli, Joe Carter, Robert ODonnell, Tim Seifert (wk), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Joshua Harvey Brown, Frederick Walker, Cooper Rowell, Fergus Lellman

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval Batter Henry Cooper Batter Bharat Popli Batter Robert ODonnell All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Kristian Clarke All-rounder Neil Wagner Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler Joshua Harvey Brown Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights are unbeaten after seven matches this season and are currently at the top of the table.

Otago vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights have dominated this fixture against Otago in the past 36-23. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Otago: 23

Northern Knights: 36

Otago vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Otago head into the match after both sides have had contrasting campaigns and seems like a one sided game for the neutrals. Otago has struggled to make an impact throughout the campaign as they have bagged just one win in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand Northern Knights have been the best team in this tournament as they remain the only unbeaten side in this campaign. They head into this game after two wins in the last three matches and need a draw to seal the championship this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game ended in a draw but it was Otago who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Otago would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’ top batter

Thorn Parkes has been brilliant in the last few games as with 490 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game Parkes scored 97 off 126 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Jeet Raval did not have a great game in the last outing but still scored 41 in the second innings. With 604 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Jarrod Mckay to be Otago’ top bowler

Jarrod McKay continued his impressive form in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the first innings against Auckland. With 25 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn has only played five games this season and has been exceptional so far. With 26 wickets in five matches, Kuggeleijn is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.