Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Plunket Shield March 29
WFI
55%
Chance of Winning
CKI
45%
First class
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Facts:
- With 749 runs, Nick Kelly is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign
- With 731 runs, Rhys Mariu is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Wellington had a disappointing start to the campaign as they were winless after three games but they have managed to turn things around as they have won three of the last four matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game Wellington lost against table toppers Northern Knights.
Unlike their opponents Canterbury got off to a solid start as they had one defeat in four matches. They have struggled to make a mark in the second half of the campaign as Canterbury have lost two of the last three matches. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 45%
Wellington vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Muhammad Abbas has had a decent campaign so far. Abbas has scored 327 runs with an average of 25.15. In the last game he scored 23 and 25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Henry Nicholls has only played four games this season but still has made an impact thus far as he has scored 464 runs with an average of 116. We believe Nicholls will continue his brilliant form and will score well in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Sam Mycock, Jesse Tashkoff, Gareth Severin, Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Tom Blundell (c & wk), Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Nick Greenwood, Callum McLachlan, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Gareth Severin
|
Batter
|
Sam Mycock
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
Batter
|
Nathan Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have been brilliant in the second half of the campaign as they have three wins in the last four matches and are currently second on the table.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Cameron Paul, Jesse Frew (wk), Angus McKenzie, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Ken McClure, Scott Janett, Zakary Foulkes, Harry Chamberlain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rhys Mariu
|
Batter
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
All-rounder
|
Jesse Frew
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Nicholls
|
All-rounder
|
Angus McKenzie
|
Bowler
|
Fraser Sheat
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rae
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost two of the last three games and are currently third on the table.
Wellington vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury have had an upper hand in this fixture against Wellington 64-62. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Wellington won the game.
Head to Head
Wellington: 62
Canterbury: 64
Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Canterbury and Wellington head into the game after both sides had contrasting fortunes in the last game. Canterbury went head to head against Central Districts and showcased dominance from the start as they eventually won the game by an innings and 132 runs. Canterbury has struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table. On the other hand Wellington have been sensational in the second half of the campaign as they have won three of the last four matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they lost against Northern Knights. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Wellington won the game but it was Canterbury who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Canterbury
First class
Basin Reserve, Wellington, Wellington
Wellington vs Canterbury Top Batters
Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter
Nick Kelly has been the stand out player for Wellington this season. We are going to stick with him once again as with 749 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rhys Mariu to be Canterbury’ top batter
Rhys Mariu has been sensational for Canterbury this season as he has been consistent and with 731 runs so far he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler
Logan van Beek has contributed with the bat and the ball this season. So far in this season Van Beek has bagged 30 wickets and is the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Rae to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Michael Rae has been brilliant so far in this campaign as he has bagged 22 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game he bagged six wickets in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Wellington to win - 2.08 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win - 1.70 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments