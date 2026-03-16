Facts: Northern Knights opener Henry Cooper smashed a hundred (148 off 229 in the 1st innings) in his last outing against Auckland.

Wellington Captain Tom Blundell scored 70 runs off 124 balls in the first innings of his last outing against Canterbury

Liam Duddling of Wellington registered figures of 4/23 in his 10 overs in the first innings vs Canterbury

Wellington vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

The top two teams of the Plunket Shield 2024-25 - Wellington and Northern Knights will clash against each other in the seventh round of New Zealand's first-class domestic tournament from Friday, March 21. Wellington have won each of their last three matches and are currently the table-toppers in the six-team tournament. Second-placed Northern Knights have also won three matches but have been forced to settle for draws in three of their last four matches.

Three wins on the trot have given a massive confidence boost to Wellington, who lost two of their first two matches. In their last match, they bundled out Canterbury for 68 runs in the first innings. In their second-last match against Otago, Wellington scored over 300 runs in both the matches, and bundled out Otago twice inside the 300-run mark to register a 171-run win. Auckland were bundled out for 186 in the second innings by them.

Wellington will once again have a good chance to register their fourth consecutive win as Northern Knights have failed to win matches despite posting good totals repeatedly. Their bowling group has failed to compliment the batters, who will themselves face a tough task against Wellington, who have the leading two wicket-takers of Plunket Shield 2024-25 in their side.

Wellington chance of winning - 60%

Northern Knights chance of winning - 40%

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Wellington vs Northern Knights Betting Tips

Wellington opener Sam Mycock scored 70 runs off 187 balls in his last outing against Canterbury. In the second innings, the 24-year-old batter was dismissed for three. Mycock now has two fifties from his six innings of the Plunket Shield 2024-25, and would be surely motivated to make further impressions in his debut first-class season.

Bharat Popli impressed once again while batting for Northern Knights in their last match against Auckland. He scored 89 off 151 in the first innings, and did not get an opportunity to bat in the second innings. The 34-year-old right-hand batter is the second-highest run-scorer for Northern Knights in Plunket Shield 2024-25. He has scored 451 runs in six matches at an average of 45.10. Overall, Popli has scored 4838 first-class runs in 73 matches at an average of 41.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Toss Prediction

Two matches have been played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the ongoing Plunket Shield 2024-25. In the last match, Otago elected to field first but Wellington won the match by 171 runs. In the other match, Auckland elected to bat first and defeated Wellington by 54 runs. With rain predicted on Day 4, chances are that the team winning the toss will elect to bat first.

Weather Report

Mostly sunny conditions have been predicted on Day 1 of the Plunket Shield 2024-25 match between Wellington and Northern Knights in Wellington.. The humidity level will be as high as 79 percent, and the temperature will hover around 20 degree celsius. Similar weather conditions will prevail on the second day. Cloudy conditions have been predicted for Day 3 - Sunday. The precipitation level will be 10 percent only but the humidity level will rise to 83 percent. Rain showers can be expected on Day 4 as the precipitation level will rise to 40 percent. It will be quite windy on all the four days.

Wellington Player List

Sam Mycock, Nick Greenwood, Gareth Severin, Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Tom Blundell (c & wk), Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Ian McPeake.

Wellington Playing XI

Sam Mycock Batter Nick Greenwood All-rounder Gareth Severin Batter Nick Kelly, All-rounder Muhammad Abbas Batter Tom Blundell (c & wk) All-rounder Jesse Tashkoff Wicketkeeper-batter Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Wellington Recent Form

Wellington have won each of their last three matches against Canterbury, Otago and Auckland respectively. They lost two of their first three matches including the series opener against Auckland by 54 runs. They have settled for a draw once in their six matches so far in the Plunket Shield 2024-25.

Northern Knights Player List

Jeet Raval (c), Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Joe Carter, Robert ODonnell, Brett Hampton, Ben Pomare (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Joshua Harvey Brown, Rohit Gulati, Cooper Rowell, Fergus Lellman, Scott Johnston

Northern Knights Playing XI

Jeet Raval (c) All-rounder Henry Cooper Batter Bharat Popli Batter Joe Carter All-rounder Robert ODonnell Batter Brett Hampton All-rounder Ben Pomare (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Scott Kuggeleijn Bowler Kristian Clarke Bowler Joshua Harvey Brown Bowler Rohit Gulati Bowler

Northern Knights Recent Form

Northern Knights kicked off their Plunket Shield 2024-25 campaign with wins over Canterbury and Auckland. Later, they settled for draws against Otago and Central Districts before beating Canterbury by 54 runs in their fifth match. Their last match against Auckland also ended in a draw.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Head-to-Head Record

The last two matches between Wellington and Northern Knights have ended in draws. Northern Knights won the third-last match in 2023 by two runs. The prior two matches were won by Wellington by one and nine wickets respectively.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Odds

Wellington opening partnership to be over 19.5

Wellington opening pair of Sam Mycock and Nick Greenwood partnered for eight runs only in the first innings against Canterbury, and just three runs in the second innings. The partnership also failed in the first innings against Otago, however a 74-run was stitched between them in the second innings. Tim Robinson opened with Greenwood in Auckland's third-last match against Wellington. They scored 34 runs together in the first innings, and 88 in the second innings. Mycock smashed a fifty in the last game and Greenwood is also expected to start watchfully to regain form. Also, Northern Knights bowlers haven't shown much flair, in their last few games, and that should further help Wellington openers to manage to give their team a good start and score at least more than 19 runs together. Notably, Auckland openers partnered for 82 and 17 runs in their last outing against Northern Knights.

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Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Nick Kelly to be the top batter for Wellington

Nick Kelly is the leading run-scorer in the Plunket Shield 2024-25. The 31-year-old southpaw has scored 735 runs in six matches at an average of 66.81. Four hundreds and a fifty has come off his bat already. Nick Kelly could not score much in his last outing against Canterbury, and would be raring to get on the park to get back amongst runs. Kelly has featured in a total of 59 first-class matches and scored 3919 runs at an average of 39.19.

Jeet Raval to be the top batter for Northern Knights

Northern Knights captain Jeet Raval scored 63 in the first innings of his last outing against Auckland, and unbeaten 16 in the second innings. His tally of 550 runs in six matches at an average of 55 is currently the fourth-highest in the Plunket Shield 2024-25. Two hundreds and as many fifties have come off his bat this season. Overall, Raval has scored 9837 runs in 154 first-class matches at an average of 48.21. Raval is expected to score heavy against Wellington as well.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be the top bowler for Wellington

Netherlands international Logan van Beek has emerged as the leading wicket-taker after six rounds of matches in Plunket Shield 2024-25. The Wellington pacer picked a five-wicket haul in the second innings of his team's last outing against Canterbury. In the six matches so far, the 34-year-old has picked 24 wickets at an average of 23.37. Overall, he has picked 243 wickets in 86 first-class matches. Eyes will be on him once again.

Brett Hampton to be the top bowler for Northern Knights

Pacer Brett Hampton is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side in the Plunket Shield 2024-25. He has picked 19 wickets in six matches at an average of 24.63. In his last outing against Auckland, he picked three wickets in the first innings and one in the second. The 33-year-old has featured in a total of 36 first-class matches and picked 76 wickets at an average of 27.90. Hampton will have to play a massive role if Northern Knights wish to put a break on Wellington's winning march.