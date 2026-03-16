Facts: With 551 runs, Nick Kelly is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.

With 360 runs, Max Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.

Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning

Wellington had a disappointing start to the campaign as they were winless after three games and had lost two matches. Wellington managed to turn things around in the last game against Auckland as they won the match with four wickets to spare. With one win in three matches they are currently fourth on the table.

On the other hand, Otago have had a dismal campaign thus far as they remain the only winless team in this campaign. Otago need to turn things around as in the last match they were outplayed by Canterbury as they lost the game by five wickets. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington ’ chances of winning - 64%

Otago’ chances of winning - 36%

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Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim Robinson has played only two games so far and has scored 171 runs with an average of 42.75. In the last game Robinson scored 35 in both innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Luke Georgeson has had a decent campaign so far as he has been consistent and has scored 281 runs with an average of 46.83 which is pretty decent. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tim Robinson, Nick Greenwood, Gareth Severin, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Logan van Beek, Callum McLachlan (wk), Peter Younghusband, Liam Dudding, James Hartshorn, Michael Bracewell, Michael Snedden, Sam Mycock

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Gareth Severin Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington has managed just one win in the first half of the campaign and are currently fourth on the table.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Thorn Parkes, Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Llew Johnson, Luke Georgeson (c), Max Chu (wk), Travis Muller, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson, Hunter Kindley, Zac Cumming, Toby Hart

Predicted Playing XI

Thorn Parkes Batter Jacob Cumming Batter Dale Phillips Batter Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Luke Georgeson All-rounder Travis Muller Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago are the only winless team in this campaign as they have lost two of the four matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Wellington vs Otago Head to Head

Wellington have dominated this fixture against Otago 64-37. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Wellington: 64

Otago: 37

Wellington vs Otago Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Otago and Wellington head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact in the first half of the campaign. Otago remains the only team in this tournament yet to bag a single win thus far, they have two draws and two losses in four matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand Wellington have one win in four matches and have two defeats and are currently fourth on the table. Both teams need to turn things around to have a chance of winning the championship this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even with all the struggles Otago have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Otago Top Batters

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter

Nick Kelly has been sensational for Wellington so far in this tournament. Kelly has scored 551 runs so far and is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter

Max Chu has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for Otago so far. With 360 runs thus far, Chu is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Top Bowlers

Peter Younghusband to be Wellington’ top bowler

Peter Younghusband was incredible in the last game as he bagged eight wickets in the first innings. With 15 wickets thus far, Younghusband is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.;

Jarrod Mckay to be Otago’ top bowler

Jarrod McKay continued his impressive form in the last game as he bagged three wickets in the first innings and with 16 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.