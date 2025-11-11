Facts

Arjun Azad is the leading run-getter for Chandigarh this season, having amassed 381 runs in five innings. Uday Saharan, Punjab’s captain, is their top batter in the tournament with 290 runs in five innings. Both head-to-head matches between Chandigarh and Punjab ended in draws.

Chandigarh vs Punjab Chances of Winning

Chandigarh finally put an end to their losing streak as they drew their previous game against Madhya Pradesh. The latter posted 384 runs on the board, and Chandigarh responded with 310 runs - wicket-keeper batter Nikhil Thakur top-scored with 77 runs, followed by Ankit Kaushik’s 59. Skipper Manan Vohra and opener Shivam Bhambri also made valuable contributions of 52 runs apiece, and the bowlers were able to curtail the opposition in the third innings where Madhya Pradesh were 73/3. However, a lack of time resulted in the match ending in a draw.

Punjab were in a competitive, high-scoring game against Goa in the last game where the former batted first, having notched up 325 runs. Uday Saharan, Punjab’s captain, led the innings with a 126-run knock while wicket-keeper batter Salil Arora was next in line with 63 runs. Goa, though, surpassed the target with ease as they scored 494 runs before declaring. In the third innings, Punjab were 179/4 and they were saved by the bell as things were not going their way.

Chandigarh chance of winning - 43%

Punjab chance of winning - 57%

Chandigarh vs Punjab Prediction Tips

Chandigarh to score high before first dismissal

Shivam Bhambri was the weak link in Chandigarh’s opening wicket during the first game where his partnership with Arjun Azad resulted in totals of 6 and 0. However, the pair kicked it up a notch in the following two matches where they ended up with competitive scores of 68, 4 and 62 runs. Based on their advancement in performance, they are expected to establish a strong stand together in the next game.

Chandigarh vs Punjab Toss Prediction

In the last game held at Sector 16 Stadium between Maharashtra and Chandigarh, the latter chose to field first but it did not quite work in their favor. The batting side were able to pile on 300+ targets in both innings, proving that the surface favors the batters. This will make batting first the top choice in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests sunny conditions at Chandigarh and the chance of rain stands at 0% with the temperature going up to 26 degrees Celsius.

Clear No Rain 26 8 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 26 8 Km/hr

Chandigarh and Punjab Player List

Playing CHAN PUN First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh have lost two games as a result of substandard batting displays, and they are expected to fall short of the mark in the upcoming game as well.

Punjab Team Form

Punjab are a mediocre team this season but they have the batting strength to put on a strong performance against Chandigarh. There is room for improvement in their bowling attack, though.

Chandigarh vs Punjab Head-to-Head

Chandigarh and Punjab have faced each other twice in the Ranji Trophy so far and both matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Chandigarh - 0

Punjab - 0

Draw - 2

Chandigarh vs Punjab Best Batters

Arjun Azad to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Arjun Azad was not among the top scorers for Chandigarh in the last game against Madhya Pradesh, considering he scored a mere 22 runs in their sole innings. Nevertheless, he furthered his overall lead with 381 runs in five innings which includes two centuries. With a stellar average of 76.20, he is expected to be their top batter in the next game.

Harnoor Singh to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Harnoor Singh scored a mere nine runs in the first innings against Goa but he went on to notch up 49 runs in the second innings. He is the second leading batter for Punjab this season with 234 runs in four innings and an average of 78.00. He is anticipated to be their leading run-getter against Chandigarh in the next match.

Chandigarh vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Vishu Kashyap to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Vishu Kashyap delivered two spells in the previous outing against Madhya Pradesh where he picked a total of two wickets. Although he was not their leading bowler, he stands as their top wicket-taker in the competition with 12 wickets in five innings. There is room for improvement in his average of 32.58 but he continues to be the top contender against Punjab.

Krish Bhagat to be Punjab’s Best Bowler



Krish Bhagat delivered three overs in his solitary spell against Goa last time out where he failed to capture any wickets. Nonetheless, he is tied as their second leading bowler overall with four wickets in three inningsa nd an average of 23.50, the best of the team. Based on his form, he remains the leading choice for the upcoming fixture as well.