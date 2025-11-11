Facts

Abhinav Tejrana is the top run scorer for Goa this season with 427 runs in four innings

Madhya Pradesh have a 1-0 scoreline against Goa in their head-to-head tally so far

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning

Goa continue to put on strong performances in the tournament so far, and they were mighty impressive in the last outing versus Punjab. The latter scored 325 runs while batting first but Goa chased it down with ease, taking the lead with 494 runs on the board. Openers Suyash Prabhudessai and Manthan Khutkar went hammer and tongs with 149 and 86 runs, respectively, while top-order batters Abhinav Tejrana and Snehal Kauthankar scored 131 and 78 runs, respectively. They declared their total and allowed Punjab to score an additional 179 runs before a shortage of time led to a deadlock.

Madhya Pradesh were rather competitive in the previous game against Chandigarh where the former posted 384 runs on the scoreboard. Harpreet Singh scored 116 runs and he led the innings, followed by Venkatesh Iyer and Aryan Pandey who notched up 65 and 40 runs, respectively. Chandigarh came close during their chase with 310 runs, and Madhya Pradesh responded by adding 73 runs to their original tally. However, the game was inconclusive as their allotted four days were up.

Goa chance of winning - 40%

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 60%

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction Tips

Madhya Pradesh to score high before first dismissal

Harsh Gawli and Yash Dubey have been Madhya Pradesh’s linchpin openers in the competition so far. Although they have been a tad unstable with scores of 1, 45, 87 and 24 runs, the openers have the potential to kick it up a notch and do better in the next match.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

Goa and Chandigarh faced each other at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground earlier in the competition where the former chose to bat first. It turned out to be a brilliant decision asthey posted a 500+ total and the opposition failed to chase it down. Based on their dominant result, the toss winning skipper of the next game will favor batting first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Porvorim will be sunny on the day of the game and there is no likelihood of a downpour whatsoever. The temperature is predicted to soar to 32 degrees Celsius.

Clear No Rain 32 10 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 32 10 Km/hr

Goa and Madhya Pradesh Player List

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Team Form

Goa Team Form

Goa’s batters are a force to be reckoned with this season, especially since they have been able to overcome massive totals so far. However, they do not have the firepower to challenge Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh are biding time for a victory considering their performances with the bat have been spot-on thus far. They are a balanced side which gives them the upper hand.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head

In the three head-to-head matches between Goa and Madhya Pradesh, the latter have the upper hand with one victory while the remaining two games were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Goa - 0

Madhya Pradesh - 1

Draw - 2

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Best Batters

Abhinav Tejrana to be Goa’s Best Batter

In the last game against Punjab, Abhinav Tejrana emerged as the second leading batter for Goa in their sole innings with 427 runs in four innings. He has two tons and a half-century under his belt along with a stellar average of 142.33 which makes him the top contender for the upcoming game against Madhya Pradesh.

Yash Dubey to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Yash Dubey was not among the top scorers for Madhya Pradesh against Chandigarh last time out, having scored 0 and 18 runs in the two innings. However, he is their leading batter overall with precisely 200 runs in four innings and an average of 50.00 which makes him the leading choice for the next game.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Best Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Darshan Misal was the leading wicket-taker for Goa against Punjab considering he took three wickets in the first innings and two additional wickets in the second. He is their leading bowler overall with 15 wickets in five innings, and his average of 23.60 is rather competitive. He is expected to come out on top once again in the next encounter.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler



Kumar Kartikeya was the leading bowler for Madhya Pradesh against Chandigarh where he picked a four-wicket haul in his sole innings against Goa. He is their top wicket-taker in the competition so far with 11 wickets in four innings and an average of 25.00. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture as well.