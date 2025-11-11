FACTS

With 65 runs, Kamo Phiri is the leading run scorer for Dolphins this season. With 182 runs, Matthew De Villiers is the leading run scorer for Warriors this season.

Dolphins vs Warriors Chance of Winning

Dolphins had an underwhelming campaign last season but have got off to a great start this season as they have two wins in two games and are currently third on the table. In the opening game they beat KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 14 runs and in the last game they beat North West by 31 runs.

Much like their opponents, Warriors are unbeaten in the group stages thus far. The opening game against North West was called off due to rain since then, they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Dolphins are favourites in the upcoming game.

Dolphins’ chances of winning - 56%

Warriors’ chances of winning - 44%

Dolphins vs Warriors Prediction & Tips 2025

Kamo Phiri has been excellent for Dolphins thus far as he has been consistent. In the two games thus far Phiri has scored 65 runs and is the leading run scorer which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jean du Plessis had a sensational campaign last season as he played six games last season and scored 165 runs with an average of 55 and would be hoping for a similar impact which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dolphins vs Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Durban during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Clear No Rain 26 21

Clear No Rain 26 21

Dolphins and Warriors Player List

With both sides having played well thus far, we do not expect any changes in the starting lineup.

Playing DOL WAR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins have had an excellent campaign thus far as they have two wins in two games and are third on the table.

Warriors Team Form

Warriors are unbeaten after three games, they head into this game after back to back win and are second on the table.

Dolphins vs Warriors Head to Head

Dolphins vs Warriors Top Batters

Leus du Plooy to be Dolphins’ top batter

Leus du Plooy missed the opening game but returned in the starting lineup in the last match and made the difference. He scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew De Villiers to be Warriors’ top batter

Matthew De Villiers could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign this season. So far this season he has scored 135 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dolphins vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Anrich Nortje to be Dolphins’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged three wickets. With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for Dolphins which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kerwin Mungroo to be Warriors’ top bowler

Kerwin Mungroo had an incredible game in the last outing as he ended the game with bowling figures of 3/26. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.