FACTS

With 109 runs, Juan James is the leading run scorer for Western Province in this campaign. With 101 runs, Keagan Lion Cachet is the leading run scorer for Titans this season.

Western Province vs Titans Chance of Winning

Western Province sneaked into the playoffs last season and once again this season they have struggled for consistency as they have managed one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Warriors and they lost the game by six wickets.

Much like their opponents, Titans have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have managed one win in three games. Titans head into this game after back to back defeats and would be hoping to turn things around. As per our calculations, Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Province’ chances of winning - 43%

Titans’ chances of winning - 57%

Western Province vs Titans Prediction & Tips 2025

Sello Valentine Kitime struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 120 runs in eight matches last season. Even though he scored well in the last game, we expect him to struggle in the upcoming game.

Andile Phehlukwayo had a decent campaign last season but has struggled to make an impact so far in this tournament. He has scored 16, 8 and 3 in the three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Western Province vs Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Cape Town during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear No Rain 24 11 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 24 11 Km/hr

Western Province and Titans Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing WEP TIT First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Western Province Team Form

Western Province made the playoffs last season but so far they have managed just one win in three matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Titans Team Form

Titans head into this game after back to back defeats. They are currently fifth on the table.

Western Province vs Titans Head to Head

Western Province vs Titans Top Batters

Juan James to be Western Province’ top batter

Juan James has been solid so far this season, in the last game he scored 32 and was the leading run scorer in the game. So far he has scored 109 runs and we expect him to excel in the upcoming game.

Keagan Lion Cachet to be Titans’ top batter

Keagan Lion Cachet was decent once again in the last game as he scored 22 runs. With 101 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Province vs Titans Top Bowlers

Josh Breed to be Western Province’ top bowler

Josh Breed had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets in the game. With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dayyaan Galiem to be Titans’ top bowler

Dayyaan Galiem did not bag a wicket in the last game but he has remained consistent so far in this campaign. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.