Facts

Opener Prithvi Shaw stands as Maharashtra’s leading run scorer so far with 325 runs in five innings. Karnataka’s Karun Nair is the second highest run scorer of the Ranji Trophy thus far with 488 runs in four innings. Karnataka lead their head-to-head tally against Maharashtra by a 4-1 scoreline in the previous five matches.

Maharashtra vs Karnataka Chances of Winning

In Maharashtra’s previous game against Saurashtra, the first day was washed out and the latter went on to score 394 runs subsequently before declaring. Maharashtra managed to pile on 55 runs during their chase where openers Arshin Kulkarni and Prithvi Shaw notched up 35* and 20 runs, respectively. However, the match concluded at this juncture and a draw was reached. Nevertheless, Maharashtra are a strong contender this season considering they beat Chandigarh by a massive margin of 144 runs in the match prior to that.

Karnataka, on the contrary, took their first victory of the season against Kerala last time out where the former piled on a whopping 586 runs before declaring. Although the top order were dismissed cheaply, the middle order brought stability to the innings as Karun Nair, Ravichandran Smaran and Krishnan Shrijith scored 233, 220* and 65 runs, respectively. The bowlers pulled through in the end as they restricted the opposition to 238 and 184 runs, handing Karnataka a solid victory by an innings and 164 runs.

Maharashtra chance of winning - 44%

Karnataka chance of winning - 56%

Maharashtra vs Karnataka Prediction Tips

Maharashtra to score high before first dismissal

Prithvi Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni have been a dependable pair for Maharashtra in the competition so far, and their success can be attributed to their success on an individual level with brilliant averages of 65.00 and 37.50, respectively. In the three matches they have played thus far, the duo secured scores of 55, 10, 73, 0 and 84 runs. Given that they are mighty powerful together, they are poised to put on a huge partnership in the upcoming match as well.

Maharashtra vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

In the 2024 season, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium hosted two matches where the teams batting first had the edge with one victory while the other match was drawn. Although the vote was split 1-1 between batting and fielding first, the toss winner of the next game will want to exploit the batting-friendly conditions of the pitch.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of rainfall whatsoever at Pune and the conditions are likely to remain sunny with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

Clear No Rain 30 8 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 30 8 Km/hr

Maharashtra and Karnataka Player List

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Team Form

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra have an invincible top order but their batting lacks depth which puts them at a disadvantage. Moreover, their bowling attack is not the most powerful, making them vulnerable against Karnataka’s batting lineup.

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka’s batters are in a league of their own, especially their middle order with the likes of Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran and Shrijith Krishnan. Their bowlers also pull their weight which makes them a highly balanced side.

Maharashtra vs Karnataka Head-to-Head

Karnataka have a dominant 4-1 lead over Maharashtra in the last five head-to-head games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Maharashtra - 1

Karnataka - 4

Maharashtra vs Karnataka Best Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad did not get a chance to bat in the previous game against Saurashtra but he stands as Maharashtra’s second leading batter with 298 runs in four innings. This includes a ton and two half-centuries along with an average of 149.00 which makes him the top contender for the next game as well.

Karun Nair to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

As predicted, Karun Nair emerged as the top run scorer for Karnataka against Kerala with a whopping 233 runs. He has a massive lead over the others with 488 runs in four innings and an average of 162.66. With two tons and a half-century under his belt, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.

Maharashtra vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Vicky Ostwal to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Vicky Ostwal was tied for second place in the last game against Saurashtra where he captured a single wicket in his solitary spell. He remains the joint leading wicket-taker for Maharashtra with nine wickets in four innings and an average of 25.55. He is anticipated to come out on top against Karnataka in the upcoming match.

Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler



In the last game against Kerala, Shreyas Gopal was not among the top wicket-takers for Karnataka with two wickets across two innings. Nevertheless, he leads their bowling unit with 13 wickets in six innings and an average of 21.92. He remains the leading choice against Maharashtra.