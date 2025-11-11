FACTS

With 105 runs, Diego Rosier is the leading run scorer for North West in this campaign. With 85 runs, Sean Gilson is the leading run scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland this season.

North West vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning

North West had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs but they have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they are winless after four games and with three defeats in four matches, they are currently seventh on the table. In the last match, they lost against Dolphins by 31 runs.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland did not have a good start to the season as they lost back to back games against Titans and Dolphins but in the last match KwaZulu-Natal Inland managed to turn things around and they registered their first win against Lions. As per our calculations, North West are favourites in the upcoming game.

North West’ chances of winning - 55%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ chances of winning - 45%

North West vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Prediction & Tips 2025

Wihan Lubbe has struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season he has scored 23 runs with an average of 7.66. In the last match Lubbe scored seven runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rapulana’s struggles continued in the last game against Lions as he scored four runs in the game. In the last three games he has scored 12, 8 and 4 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

North West vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Potchefstroom during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Cloudy Light Rain 23C 13 Km/hr

Cloudy Light Rain 23C 13 Km/hr

North West and KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing NOW KWA First Team Second Team no information yet

North West Player List

Team Form

North West Team Form

North West have struggled to make an impact this season as they are winless after four games and have lost three games in a row.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland did not have a great start as they lost back to back games but in the last match they beat Lions by two runs.

North West vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head to Head

North West vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

Diego Rosier to be North West’ top batter

Diego Rosier continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored 26 runs against Dolphins. With 105 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sean Gilson to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top batter

Sean Gilson has been the standout batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland this season. He scored a half century in the first game and in the last match he scored 30 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

North West vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Shimane Alfred Mothoa to be North West’ top bowler

Shimane Alfred Mothoa was impressive in the last game as he ended the match with bowling figures of 3/26. Mothoa is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wayne Parnell to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top bowler

Wayne Parnell has showcased his class in this campaign as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.