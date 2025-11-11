Facts

Shams Mulani is Mumbai’s leading wicket-taker this season with 17 wickets in five innings. Akash Vasisht stands as the top run-getter for Himachal Pradesh, having amassed 320 runs in five innings. Mumbai have a formidable 2-0 record against Himachal Pradesh in four head-to-head matches thus far.

Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Mumbai’s batters and bowlers alike were no match for Rajasthan in the last game where the former posted 254 runs on the board while batting first. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Musheer Khan were the top contributors with 67 and 49 runs, respectively. However, the bowlers allowed the opposition to pile on a whopping 617 runs during their chase. This put Mumbai under immense pressure, and in the second innings with the bat they scored 269 runs. The match ultimately concluded in a draw, though, as the sides reached the end of day four.

Himachal Pradesh were also not particularly impressive in their last game against Hyderabad, despite scoring 319 runs while batting first. Akash Vasisht went guns blazing to score 118 runs while the rest of the batters made adequate contributions. The bowlers managed to keep their rivals to 278 runs, and that allowed the Ankush Bains-led team to notch up an additional 303 runs. However, they failed to defend this target which handed them a four-wicket defeat in the end.

Mumbai chance of winning - 66%

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 34%

Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score high before first dismissal

Himachal Pradesh’s Sidhant Purohit and Ankush Bains took some time to bed in as they set up meager totals of 1 and 8 runs in the first game. However, they went hammer and tongs in the following two matches as they posted scores of 86, 0, 53 and 21 runs. They are a reliable pair, and they are anticipated to notch up a strong partnership in the next game as well.

Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

Mumbai and Chandigarh faced each other at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC earlier this season where the latter elected to field first. Although the game was drawn, the teams fielding first have the upper hand at this venue since they won three out of the four matches held here last season. The toss winning skipper of the upcoming match will be keen to chase, too.

Weather Report

There is no likelihood of rain at Mumbai and sunny conditions are forecast on the day of the game. The temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Sunny no rain 32C no wind

Sunny no rain 32C no wind

Mumbai & Himachal Pradesh Player List

Playing MUM HIM First Team Second Team no information yet

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh are not a strong team this season so far, and their inability to defend their scores puts them at a disadvantage.

Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

Mumbai have a dominant 2-0 lead over Himachal Pradesh in four head-to-head encounters, and the remaining two games were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Mumbai - 2

Himachal Pradesh - 0

Draw - 2

Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal took part in his first Ranji Trophy game of the season against Rajasthan last time out where he emerged as the top batter for the team. He scored 67 runs in the first innings and a whopping 156 runs in the second. He is already the second leading batter for the team with 223 runs in two innings and an average of 111.50 which makes him the top contender against Himachal Pradesh as well.

Akash Vasisht to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

In the last encounter versus Hyderabad, Akash Vasisht was Himachal Pradesh’s leading run scorer with 118 runs in the first innings and 101* runs in the second. He has overtaken the others for the top spot as he currently has 320 runs in five innings. Averaging at 106.66, he is expected to come out on top once again.

Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Shams Mulani was the joint leading wicket-taker for Mumbai in the last game against Rajasthan, as predicted, where he captured a two-wicket haul in 33 overs. He has a dominant lead over the other bowlers with 17 wickets in five innings and an outstanding average of 24.11, making him the leading contender for the upcoming game, too.

Vaibhav Arora to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last outing, Vaibhav Arora emerged as the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh with four wickets in the first innings and an additional wicket in the following innings. He has ten wickets in four innings with a stellar average of 25.00, making him their leading wicket-taker overall. He is anticipated to lead the charge against Mumbai in the next match.