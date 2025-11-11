Facts

Aayush Pandey stands as Chhattisgarh’s top batter with 234 runs in five innings so far. Sagar Udeshi leads Puducherry’s bowling unit this season with 18 wickets in five innings. Chhattisgarh lead their head-to-head tally against Puducherry with a 1-0 scoreline.

Chhattisgarh vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Chhattisgarh have shown signs of improvement after their defeat in the first game, and they put on a brilliant batting display in the previous match against Jammu & Kashmir. The latter scored 394 runs while batting first and even though it was a competitive total, Chhattisgarh kicked it up a notch by adding 505 runs to the scoreboard before declaring. Skipper Amandeep Khare led the onslaught with 156 runs, followed by Ashutosh Singh’s 90, Aditya Sarwate’s 79 and Arafat Khan’s 49. Nonetheless, their efforts went in vain as they reached the end of day four and the match was drawn.

Puducherry also showcased exceptional batting prowess in the previous game against Delhi where the former overhauled a 294-run stand with 481 runs on the board. Opener Ajay Rohera top-scored with 151 runs while Jayant Yadav, Aman Khan, Anand Bais and Paras Ratnaparkhe were next in line with 71, 66, 48 and 43 runs, respectively. However, the bowlers were rather lax in their approach at the second time of asking where they allowed Delhi to pile on 321 runs without taking a single wicket. Puducherry were ultimately saved by the bell as a lack of time forced a draw.

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 70%

Puducherry chance of winning - 30%

Chhattisgarh vs Puducherry Tips

Chhattisgarh to score high before first dismissal

Chhattisgarh’s Aayush Pandey has been the team’s mainstay opener in the competition and in the first game, he opened with Anuj Tiwary which did not quite pay off since they scored 9 and 22 runs together. However, for the next two games, wicket-keeper batter Shashank Chandrakar took over which resulted in stands of 85, 36 and 53 runs. They are on course to sustain this momentum and put on yet another competitive partnership in the next clash.

Chhattisgarh vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

The last game between Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir was drawn but the former elected to field first at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium which proved to be advantageous. They overcame a 300+ target and in the previous season, the toss winners chose to bowl first three times out of four fixtures. This makes chasing the preferred strategy in the next game, too.

Weather Report

With the temperature reaching 29 degrees Celsius at Raipur, sunny skies are expected with no threat of rain whatsoever.

Sunny no rain 29* no wind

Sunny no rain 29* no wind

Chhattisgarh & Puducherry Player List

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Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry’s bowlers conceded far too many runs in the previous game against Delhi, and that puts them on the backfoot as Chhattisgarh’s batters are tough to topple.

Chhattisgarh vs Puducherry Head-to-Head

In the sole head-to-head encounter between the teams, Chhattisgarh emerged victorious by a whopping 132 runs in the 2022 season.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Chhattisgarh - 1

Puducherry - 0

Chhattisgarh vs Puducherry Best Batters

Aayush Pandey to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Batter

Aayush Pandey was not a major contributor in the previous game against Jammu & Kashmir with 32 runs. Nevertheless, he stands as their leading batter overall with 234 runs in five innings which includes a ton and a half-century. Averaging at 58.50, he is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming encounter.

Ajay Rohera to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Ajay Rohera took part in his second innings in the tournament so far and led Puducherry’s run charts as he scored 151 runs against Delhi last time out. He claimed the top spot overall with 161 runs in two innings and an average of 80.50 which makes him the top contender against Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Ravi Kiran to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Ravi Kiran emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh against Jammu & Kashmir, having claimed a seven-wicket haul in 27 overs, including three maidens and an economy rate of 3.03. He furthered his lead overall with 14 wickets in three innings and a stellar average of 14.50, making him the top choice against Puducherry.

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous outing turned out to be accurate considering Sagar Udeshi was the leading bowler for Puducherry against Delhi, having captured a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Even though he went wicketless during his second spell, he stands as their top wicket-taker in the competition with a whopping 18 wickets in five innings and an average of 18.88. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.