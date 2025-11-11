FACTS

With 322 runs, Armaan Jaffer is the leading run scorer for Mizoram this season. With 340 runs, Kangabam Priyojit Singh is the leading run scorer for Manipur in this campaign.

Mizoram vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Mizoram had a solid campaign last season as they ended up third on the table. They have continued their form into this season as they are unbeaten after three games and are currently second on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Sikkim and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Manipur has been impressive so far as they have managed 11 points after three games which includes one win and two draws and are currently at the top of the table. A win in this game would seal a place in the Plate Finals this season. As per our calculations, Mizoram are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mizoram’ chances of winning - 62%

Manipur’ chances of winning - 38%

Mizoram vs Manipur Prediction Tips 2025

Sahil Reza has struggled for consistency this season. He scored a half century in the opening game and in the last match he scored a duck. We believe he will continue to struggle and will score well in the upcoming game.

Karnajit Yumnam struggled to make an impact early on in the season but in the last match he scored 146 runs in the first innings against Arunachal Pradesh which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mizoram vs Manipur Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in the last two games which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Vallabh Vidyanagar during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Clear No Rain 28 14 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 28 14 Km/hr

Mizoram and Manipur Player List

Playing MIZ MANP First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram won two games last season and missed the playoffs. This year they have one win and two draws in the first three games.

Manipur Team Form

Manipur started the campaign with back to back draws but in the last game they beat Arunachal Pradesh and are at the top of the table.

Mizoram vs Manipur Head to Head

Manipur have dominated this fixture against Mizoram in this tournament 3-1. Both sides went head to head last season and Mizoram won the game.

Head to head

Mizoram: 01

Manipur: 03

Draw/Tie: 01

Mizoram vs Manipur Top Batters

Armaan Jaffer to be Mizoram’ top batter

Armaan Jaffer has had an outstanding season so far, in the last game he scored 178 runs in the first innings and with 322 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kangabam Priyojit Singh to be Manipur’ top batter

Kangabam Priyojit Singh has had an incredible campaign so far this season. He scored a half century in the last game and with 340 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mizoram vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Lalrempuia to be Mizoram’ top bowler

Lalrempuia missed the last match but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been outstanding so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’ top bowler

Bishworjit Konthoujam was sensational in the last outing as he bagged eight wickets in the game. With 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.