216

Mizoram vs Manipur Match Prediction

MIZ

62%

Chance of Winning

MANP

38%

First class

Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Vallabh Vidyanagar

Mizoram take on Manipur in the fourth round of matches of 2025 Ranji Trophy Plate at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Vallabh Vidyanagar. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 08 at 09:30 AM IST.
Mizoram vs Manipur Match Prediction

FACTS

  1. With 322 runs, Armaan Jaffer is the leading run scorer for Mizoram this season.
  2. With 340 runs, Kangabam Priyojit Singh is the leading run scorer for Manipur in this campaign.

Mizoram vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Mizoram had a solid campaign last season as they ended up third on the table. They have continued their form into this season as they are unbeaten after three games and are currently second on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Sikkim and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Manipur has been impressive so far as they have managed 11 points after three games which includes one win and two draws and are currently at the top of the table. A win in this game would seal a place in the Plate Finals this season. As per our calculations, Mizoram are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Mizoram’ chances of winning - 62%
  • Manipur’ chances of winning - 38%

Mizoram vs Manipur Prediction Tips 2025

Sahil Reza has struggled for consistency this season. He scored a half century in the opening game and in the last match he scored a duck. We believe he will continue to struggle and will score well in the upcoming game.

Karnajit Yumnam struggled to make an impact early on in the season but in the last match he scored 146 runs in the first innings against Arunachal Pradesh which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mizoram vs Manipur Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in the last two games which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Vallabh Vidyanagar during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Clear
No Rain
28
14 Km/hr
Clear
No Rain
28
14 Km/hr

Mizoram and Manipur Player List

Playing

MIZ
MIZ
MANP
MANP

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Team Form

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram won two games last season and missed the playoffs. This year they have one win and two draws in the first three games.

Manipur Team Form

Manipur started the campaign with back to back draws but in the last game they beat Arunachal Pradesh and are at the top of the table.

Mizoram vs Manipur Head to Head

Manipur have dominated this fixture against Mizoram in this tournament 3-1. Both sides went head to head last season and Mizoram won the game.

Head to head

Mizoram: 01

Manipur: 03

Draw/Tie: 01

Mizoram vs Manipur Top Batters

Armaan Jaffer to be Mizoram’ top batter

Armaan Jaffer has had an outstanding season so far, in the last game he scored 178 runs in the first innings and with 322 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kangabam Priyojit Singh to be Manipur’ top batter

Kangabam Priyojit Singh has had an incredible campaign so far this season. He scored a half century in the last game and with 340 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mizoram vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Lalrempuia to be Mizoram’ top bowler

Lalrempuia missed the last match but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been outstanding so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’ top bowler

Bishworjit Konthoujam was sensational in the last outing as he bagged eight wickets in the game. With 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Mizoram

Manipur and Mizoram go head to head as they are the two best teams in this campaign thus far and a win for either side would all but confirm a promotion to the elite division this season. Historically Manipur have done well in this fixture but last season Mizoran beat them by an innings and 20 runs which is why we believe you should back Mizoram as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Mizoram to win - 1.61
  • Manipur to win - 2.17
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments