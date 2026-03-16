Facts: Prithvi Shaw is Maharashtra’s leading run-getter so far with 396 runs in six innings.

Uday Saharan, Punjab’s captain, is their top run scorer with 438 runs in seven innings.

Punjab have a 3-0 scoreline against Maharashtra in four head-to-head encounters thus far.

Punjab vs Maharashtra Chances of Winning

Punjab have been a middling team all season long but they turned things around and took their first win against Chandigarh. Although the former failed to chase down a 173-run stand, having been bundled out for 142, the bowlers made sure the batters had a second chance to redeem themselves. Chandigarh were restricted to 195 in the third innings and the Uday Saharan-led team overhauled the target with ease - the skipper posted 117* runs on the board, followed by Jashanpreet Singh and Harnoor Singh who scored 57* and 37 runs, respectively. In the end, they clinched victory by an eight-wicket margin.

Maharashtra and Karnataka were neck-and-neck in the previous game where the latter scored 313 runs, and the Ankit Bawne-led side posted 300 runs on the board. Jalaj Saxena and Prithvi Shaw top-scored with 72 and 71 runs, respectively, while the rest of the batters made miscellaneous contributions. The bowlers allowed the opposition to notch up an additional 310 runs but at this juncture, the match was brought to an end in a deadlock due to a lack of time.

Punjab chance of winning - 36%

Maharashtra chance of winning - 64%

Punjab vs Maharashtra Prediction & Tips 2025

Punjab to score low before first dismissal

Punjab have alternated between three different opening batters this season but their instability does not inspire confidence. In the previous four matches, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Harnoor Singh and Prabhsimran Singh have posted scores of 14, 20, 15, 27, 52, 15*, 5 and 44 runs. With the exception of two competent totals, their partnership has not been particularly beneficial for the team which does not bode well for them as they clash with Maharashtra.

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Punjab vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

Although the batters received a great deal of assistance from the surface at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in the last game between Punjab and Goa, the latter surpassed a 300+ total with 494 runs on the board. The match ended in a high scoring draw but the outcome will inform the toss winner’s decision to field first in the next game.

Weather Report

With the temperature reaching 24 degrees Celsius at New Chandigarh, there is no forecast for a washout and the skies are predicted to remain sunny.

Sunny 0% 24C 13Km/h

Sunny 0% 24C 13Km/h

Punjab and Maharashtra Player List

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Team Form

Punjab Team Form

Punjab’s bowlers were on the money in the last game against Chandigarh but their batters have got their work cut out. They were unable to be on par with their rivals in terms of scoring which puts them at a disadvantage against Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra have a formidable batting lineup this season, especially since opener Prithvi Shaw is in solid form at the moment. They also have the bowling strength to beat their rivals with ease in the next game.

Punjab vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head

Punjab have a dominant 3-0 clean sweep against Maharashtra in their four head-to-head encounters thus far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Punjab - 3

Maharashtra - 0

Draw - 1

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Punjab vs Maharashtra Best Batters

Uday Saharan to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Uday Saharan was Punjab’s top run scorer in the last outing against Chandigarh where he notched up 31 and 117* runs. His lead overall is unchallenged as he has amassed 438 runs in seven innings, including two tons and a half-century. With a brilliant average of 73.00, he is anticipated to come out on top against Maharashtra as well.

Prithvi Shaw to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Prithvi Shaw was the second leading batter for Maharashtra in the last game versus Karnataka where he scored 71 runs in their sole innings, marking his second half-century of the season. He has a huge lead over the other batters with a whopping 396 runs in six innings and an average of 66.00, making him the top contender against Punjab.

Punjab vs Maharashtra Best Bowlers

Ayush Goyal to be Punjab’s Best Bowler

Ayush Goyal was the leading wicket-taker for Punjab in the previous outing against Chandigarh where he captured four wickets in each of the two innings. He is now their top bowler overall, having taken 13 wickets in four innings along with an average of 21.23. He is expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Mukesh Choudhary to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Mukesh Choudhary was the top bowler for Maharashtra in the last game versus Karnataka, having claimed three wickets in both innings. He has overtaken the other bowlers and currently has 15 wickets in six innings along with an average of 24.86, and he remains the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.