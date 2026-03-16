Facts: Mahipal Lomror’s best knock in Ranji Trophy came this season when he scored 300 not out against Uttarakhand two matches ago.

Andhra’s Abhishek Reddy crossed 1000 runs in First Class cricket this season.

Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Andhra Pradesh are yet to win a match despite playing 6 games so far, losing three and drawing as many. Their recent form, however, has been better than the start when they lost all three games. While they have no chance of qualifying, they will avoid top spot if they avoid defeat at home.

Rajasthan’s unbeaten run of 5 games came to an end with a loss to group leaders Vidarbha in their last game. That put them out of contention for the playoff spots. They have won one match and drawn four in 6 games to amass 16 points. They will be looking to put that loss behind them and finish as high as possible in the group.

Andhra Pradesh Chance of Winning - 46%

Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 54%

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Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The pitch in Vizianagaram starts well before cracking open and helping bowlers as the match progresses. The first innings for both teams will be crucial and if they can post a big score, they are almost assured of avoiding defeat. The batting at the start comes easier than later and hence, we are backing the top order batsmen from both teams to do well in the first inning.

Shaik Rasheed is our pick to go big in the match for the hosts. The top order batter is the only player from his team to cross the 600-run mark this season and has already scored 50 or more runs five times in six games. The visiting team’s captain Mahipal Lomror comes in after the first wicket falls and has so far delivered in each game. He is the third highest run scorer in the tournament and will be eager to sign off with a big knock.

Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

Andhra have played one home game each in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. The match in Vizianagaram saw Andhra hold Uttarakhand to a draw after the hosts were forced to field first. The pitch conditions make us believe that the captain that wins the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

There is a very little chance of rain in the early hours of the first and last days of the match. It is forecast to be mostly sunny during match hours, when the temperature would vary between 23 and 33 degrees celsius.

Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan News & Player List

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), Shaik Rasheed, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Maramreddy Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Mohammad Rafi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Satyanarayana Raju, Abhishek Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Vamsi Krishna, Hanuma Vihari, Tripurana Vijay, Karan Shinde, Yara Sandeep

Predicted Playing XI

Maramreddy Reddy Batter Abhishek Reddy Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Karan Shinde Batter Srikar Bharat Wicketkeeper Hanuma Vihari Allrounder Yara Sandeep Allrounder Tripurana Vijay Allrounder KV Sasikanth Bowler Mohammad Rafi Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra are winless in the tournament so far and have suffered three losses already. They have performed well in recent games, however, avoiding defeat in each of their last three matches.

Rajasthan News & Player List

Rajasthan Player ListDeepak Hooda (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Kukna Ajay Singh, Arafat Khan, Bharat Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Ram Chouhan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore, Manav Suthar, Abhijeet Tomar, Zubair Ali, Shubham Garhwal

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Ram Chouhan Batter Mahipal Lomror Allrounder Deepak Hooda Allrounder Zubair Ali Allrounder Kartik Sharma Batter Bharat Sharma Wicketkeeper Deepak Chahar Bowler Kukna Ajay Singh Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Chaudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan’s penchant for draws went away from them in a crucial tie against Vidarbha, who handed them a defeat by 221 runs. Prior to that, they had drawn four of their first five games, a run which included a win over Himachal Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan Head to Head

Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh have played each other twice before with both teams winning a game each. Andhra won by 6 wickets in Jaipur in the first encounter between the two teams in 2020 while Rajasthan got their revenge in Thumba two years later.

Head to Head

Andhra Pradesh: 1

Rajasthan: 1

Draw: 0

Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Both teams’ top order to shine

The pitch in Vizianagaram deteriorates over time as the match progresses. The top order is likely to be able to navigate the bowlers easily on the pitch, which will get tough to bat on as the cracks start to appear. We are backing the top three batsmen of both teams to score the bulk of the team’s runs. If Shaik Rasheed is sent to open, Andhra’s opening pair is likely to outperform the visitors’. Irrespective of the batting order, we are expecting the first innings for both teams to be high scoring with scores above 300 runs expected.

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Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Shaik Rasheed to be Andhra Pradesh’s top batsman

Young sensation Shaik Rasheed has been Andhra’s most impressive batter in the tournament so far. He has scored two hundreds and three fifties in six games to amass 602 runs this season. The 20-year-old is our pick of the bunch for the team’s final match of the season.

Mahipal Lomror to be Rajasthan’s top batsman

Rajasthan’s captain Mahipal Lomror has led from the front and leads the team’s run scoring charts. He set a new personal record with the bat this season by smashing an unbeaten triple century against Uttarakhand in the fifth round. He is playing at an average of 87 so far and we’re expecting him to sign off with a big score.

Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Lalith Mohan to be Andhra Pradesh’s top bowler

Experienced spinner Lalith Mohan leads the bowling charts for the team with 23 wickets in six matches. The 34-year-old left-armer has taken one 4-wicket haul as well as a 5-wicket return this season and will be the team’s biggest weapon on home turf.

Kukna Ajay Singh to be Rajasthan’s top bowler

With 7 wickets in his last match, Kukna Ajay Singh comes into the game against Andhra in good form. The left-arm spinner has taken 24 wickets in just 4 matches so far this season. He has already taken three 5-wicket hauls and will be aiming to get his best Ranji Trophy figures in favourable conditions in Vizianagaram.