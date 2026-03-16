Facts: Kangabam Priyojit has scored 624 runs in the last nine games at an average of 44.57

In the last nine matches, Bishworjit Konthoujam has taken 29 wickets, which has taken his tally of wickets in first-class cricket to 126.

TNR Mohith has taken a total of 14 wickets in three first-class matches, at an average of 25.71

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Led by Bishworjit Konthoujam, Manipur have shown glimpses of their potential but still need sustained growth to back their progress. The likes of Ulenyai Khwairakpam, K.Priyojit Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, and Naesh Hussain, along with skipper Konthoujam, have been at the heart of their development story.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh continue to disappoint. Barring Techi Doria and Techi Neri, there haven’t been any consistent performers capable of contributing with the bat. Sure, TNR Mohith and Yab Niya have made things somewhat easier, but the team needs far greater contributions across the board to mount a meaningful challenge.

MAN’s chance of winning is 55%

ARP’s chance of winning is 45%

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Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Bet on Bishworjit Konthoujam to deliver once again with the ball. He has been the biggest point of difference in his action this year and trust him to deliver once again. Pheiroijam Jotin continues to impress and betting on him wouldn’t be a bad idea. Despite all the challenges, TNR Mohith has made sure things are more fluid for him this year - so why wouldn’t you bet on him?

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The Narendra Modi Stadium B in Ahmedabad has hosted nine first-class matches to date, with an average first innings score of 345. That’s an impressive number.

Weather Report

The Indian Meterological Department has predicted 23% chance of rain on the first day of the match, but that will subsequently be better as the match moves forward.

Manipur Player List

Bishworjit Konthoujam (c), Karnajit Yumnam, Ulenyai Khwairakpam (wk), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, L Kishan Singha, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Naesh Hussain, Ronald Longjam, Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, Rex Rajkumar, Kishan Thokchom, Al Bashid Muhammed, Amom Guniram Singh, Mohammed Mustaque

Predicted Playing XI

K Yumnam Batter Ulenyai Khwairakpam Wicket-Keeper Ronald Longjam Batter Johnson Singh Batter K Priyojit Singh Batter Pheiroijam Jotin All-rounder Rex Singh All-rounder Kishan Singha Bowler Naesh Hussain Bowler Ajay Lamabam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Both the games for Manipur this season has been washed out due to rain.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Jainath Mansingh, Techi Doria, Abhinav Singh, Techi Neri, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Siddharth Balodi, Nabam Dol, Yab Niya Niia, Yorjum Sera, Myendung Singpho, Tadakamalla Mohith, Limar Dabi, Licha Jhon, Biki Kumar, Nabam Natung, Darge Bagra, Penjor Mangal, Nabam Tatang

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi Batter Techi Doria Batter Jainath Mansingh Batter Myendung Singpho Batter Techi Neri All-rounder Abhinav Singh All-rounder Kamsha Yangfo Wicket-Keeper Siddharth Balodi Bowler Nabam Dol Bowler Yorjum Sera Bowler Yab Niya Niia Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh, who lost all five games last season, have started the 2025 season on a disappointing note as well, losing both their matches so far.

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-To-Head

Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have faced each other five times, with the former coming out victorious in all five games.

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Manipur to have a dominant opening partnership (Parimatch)

The duo of K Yumnam and Ulenyai Khwairakpam have been quite lethal with their approach, which could be understood from the fact that they have scored an average of 42 runs for the opening partnership since January 2023. Against Arunachal Pradesh, their average opening partnership is 67 - and expecting the same to continue for yet another match is not a far-fetched idea.

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Best Batters

Kangabam Priyojit to be Manipur’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kangabam Priyojit has been the centre of Manipur’s batting renaissance in recent years, having scored 624 runs in the last nine games at an average of 44.57, including a 186* and 102 in the last two innings. Overall, in his first class career, Priyojit has managed 1584 runs at an average of 26.40. So backing him to do well isn’t a bad idea.

Techi Doria to be Arunachal Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Techi Doria is the most impactful batter for Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing tournament, having scored 547 runs in the last nine matches at an average of 32.18. In a side filled with average performers, Doria is the single-biggest point of difference - hence, betting on him seems like a good idea.

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Bishworjit Konthoujam is leading Manipur with some panache and his own bowling performance has made him stand out from the crowd. In the last nine matches, the Manipur skipper has taken 29 wickets, which has taken his tally of wickets in first-class cricket to 126. He has done that at an average of 28.42. So why wouldn’t you shy away from betting big on him?

TNR Mohith to be Arunachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

TNR Mohith is the highest wicket-taker for Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing season. He has taken a total of 14 wickets in three first-class matches, at an average of 25.71. While other bowlers have rarely supported him, he hasn’t let the pressure bog him down at all. So what are you afraid of?