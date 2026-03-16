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Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Match Prediction

ARU

6%

Chance of Winning

MIZ

94%

Parimatch

1.06
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First class

ADSA Railways Cricket Ground

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will lock horns in the second-round clash of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad, starting October 25, 2025 (Tuesday), at 9:30 AM IST. While Arunachal Pradesh lost their first-round match by a huge margin of an innings and 165 runs, Mizoram’s match against Meghalaya was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Agni Chopra amassed 865 runs in just five games at an average of 123.57, with four centuries and two half-centuries to boost his cause
  • KC Cariappa was the highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Plate Group Ranji Trophy, having taken 33 wickets at an average of 22.42
  • Techi Doria is one of the few promising players in Arunachal Pradesh, having scored 183 runs in four matches last year at an average of 22.87

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

While the North-East teams have shown some progress since being inducted into the mainstream system back in 2018, Arunachal Pradesh have continued to linger at the bottom of the pile. Even last year, they lost all five games in the Plate Group, ensuring that success remains a far-eastern dream for them at this point.

On the other hand, Mizoram did well to win a couple of games in the Plate Group last year. Agni Chopra, Son of film producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and journalist Anupama Chopra, smashed 865 runs in just five games to make sure things are very different. He was the sole difference in the side, despite not having a lot of talented players in the set-up, Mizoram can hope to do well.

  • AP’s chance of winning is 6%
  • MIZ’s chance of winning is 94%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Betting Tips

The first bet you’re gonna make is on Agni Chopra. He is simply in an otherworldly form in the last two years and betting on him will definitely make sure you’re gonna have a lot of success in the market. KC Cariappa is incredible with the ball and to help him, Mizoram have a stunner in the form of Remruatdika Ralte. So what are you waiting for?

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Match Toss Prediction

The ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad hasn’t hosted a lot of matches in the last five years, but from the reference of U23 matches, this seems like a batting-friendly venue, with an average first innings score of 345.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain for the match between Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram in Ahmedabad.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Techi Doria, Yab Niya Niia, Nabam Abo (c), Aditya Verma, Teshi Tiku, Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Varma, Nabam Dol, Amit Sikriwal, Biki Kumar (wk), Price Yadav, Techi Sonam, Neelam Obi, Moji Ete, Sandeep Thakur, Akshay Jain, Mibum Mosu, Tadakamalla Mohith, Limar Dabi, Jagdish Agarwal

Predicted Playing XI

Price Yadav

Batter

Techi Doria

Batter

Biki Kumar

Wicket-Keeper

Aditya Verma

Batter

Teshi Tiku

Batter

Hardik Varma

Batter

Agnivesh Ayachi

All-rounder

TNR Mohith

Bowler

Amit Sikriwal

Bowler

Yab Niya

Bowler

Nabam Abo

Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh are currently the weakest team in Indian domestic cricket, having lost all five games in last year’s Ranji Trophy Plate Championship.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, Agni Chopra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Jehu Anderson (wk), Mohit Jangra, Remruatdika Ralte, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Vikash Kumar, Lalhruai Ralte, KC Cariappa, Sumit Lama, Moses Ramhlunmawia, C Lalrinsanga, G Lalbiakvela, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Rosiamliana Ralte

Predicted Playing XI

Lalhriatrenga

Batter

Marty Lalrinhlua

Batter

Lalhruai Ralte

All-rounder

Agni Chopra

Batter

Joseph Lalthankhuma

Batter

Jehu Anderson

Wicket-keeper

Mohit Jangra

Batter

Vikash Kumar

All-rounder

KC Cariappa

Bowler

Bobby Zothansanga

Bowler

Remruatdika Ralte

Bowler

Mizroram Team Form

With two wins and as many losses in five games, Mizoram finished at the third spot on the points table to secure 14 points overall.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Head-To-Head

In five head-to-head matches between Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the latter have won four games, while the very first encounter back in 2019 ended up in a draw.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Mizoram to take the first innings lead (Parimatch)

In fact, Arunachal Pradesh, in their Ranji Trophy history, have only taken the first innings lead twice. Against Mizoram, they have never done so - showcasing a massive gulf between both sides. You can rest assured that the trend will continue once again for the next match.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram

First class

ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, null

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Arunachal Pradesh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.06
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Mizoram

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7.12

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Best Batters

Techi Doria to be Arunachal Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Techi Doria is one of the few promising players in Arunachal Pradesh, having scored 183runs in four matches last year at an average of 22.87. He was the side’s highest run-scorer as well. It must be noted that Doria has scored 1201 runs in his first-class career at an average of 21.44 with nine half-centuries to his name. So backing his is a must.

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s best batter (Parimatch)

Agni Chopra, since his debut, has been consistency personified. Last year, he amassed 865 runs in just five games at an average of 123.57, with four centuries and two half-centuries to boost his cause. In his Ranji Trophy career, he has already scored 1804 runs at an average of 94.94, with nine centuries and five half-centuries. Then what are you waiting for?

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Best Bowlers

TNR Mohith to be Arunachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

TNR Mohith was Arunachal Pradesh’s best bowler last year, having taken 13 wickets at an average of 21.84. He took all those wickets in just two games, which made him such an impactful performer for the side. You can bet a big amount of him to expect the story to converge in the right direction.

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s best bowler (Parimatch)

KC Cariappa was the highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Plate Group Ranji Trophy, having taken 33 wickets at an average of 22.42. In his first-class career, the former Karnataka and KKR spinner has taken 72 wickets at an average of 21.47. So bet on him to deliver once again.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

MIZ

Bet on Mizoram to win the match. Arunachal Pradesh are easily the worst side in Indian domestic cricket at the moment and every single match they’ve played in their history bore testimony to it. On the other hand, Mizoram have improved leaps and bounds in the last couple of years, turning out to be one of the strongest teams in the Plate Division. So count on them to deliver the goods in the second round match.
  • AP to Win - 7.12 (Parimatch)
  • MIZ to Win - 1.06 (Parimatch)
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