Facts: Assam are yet to win a match against Railways in the Ranji Trophy.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar is 29 runs away from completing 1000 runs in First Class cricket.

Assam vs Railways Chance of Winning

Assam’s Ranji Trophy season hasn’t gone as expected as they sit at the bottom of Group B winless in five games. They lost two of their first three games with Delhi and Chandigarh handing them defeats while they managed to share the points with Jharkhand. Impressive draws to Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh followed the two losses, but they still find themselves at the bottom of the pile.

Railways, on the other hand, began their campaign with two wins in three matches. A draw against Jharkhand was sandwiched between wins over Chandigarh and Saurashtra. They drew to Chattisgarh in the next match and come into the game on the back of a loss to table toppers Tamil Nadu.

Assam Chance of Winning - 16%

Railways Chance of Winning - 84%

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Assam vs Railways Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

A batting wicket in Guwahati awaits the two teams as they try to go higher up the table. There have been 5 instances of teams scoring above 300 in three matches at the venue. Hence, we’re expecting another high-scoring match with both teams scoring above 300. A more conservative approach would be to back at least one 300+ score in the match.

Assam’s captain Denish Das has scored a hundred and a fifty already in three games played in Guwahati. The 22-year-old comes into the match on the back of two fifties in his last two Vijay Hazare Trophy games and we’re backing him to go big at home once again.

Assam vs Railways Match Toss Prediction

Two of the three games played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati have ended in draws. Chandigarh are the only team to win there this season and they did that after being asked to bowl first. The other two matches saw Assam win the toss and field first. We expect the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition in to bat.

Weather Report

The players are in for a sweltering match in Guwahati despite the weather staying in the early twenties. While there’s no rain forecast, the humidity is likely to be north of 70%, which could make the conditions a little difficult for the fielding side.

Assam vs Railways News & Player List

Assam Player List

Denish Das (c), Bhargav Dutta, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Rahul Hazarika, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvej Musaraf, Rahul Singh, Sibsankar Roy, Ruhinandan Pegu, Kunal Sarma, Sidharth Sarmah, Akash Sengupta, Abhishek Thakuri

Predicted Playing XI

Rishav Das Batter Parvej Musaraf Allrounder Ruhinandan Pegu Batter Denish Das Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicketkeeper Swarupam Purkayastha Allrounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Darshan Rajbongshi Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam are winless in five matches, having recorded two losses in that period. Their biggest highlight so far has been the draw against Tamil Nadu. Although it was a rain-interrupted match, the way the home side batted, they could have pulled off a result even if the full quota of overs were bowled.

Railways News & Player List

Railways Player List

Pratham Singh (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Suraj Ahuja, Ayan Chaudhari, Shivam Chaudhary, Kunal Yadav, Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Rajat Nirwal, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav, Yuvraj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Pratham Singh Batter Vivek Singh Batter Suraj Ahuja Batter Mohammad Saif Allrounder Bhargav Merai Batsman Upendra Yadav Wicketkeeper Shivam Chaudhary Allrounder Yuvraj Singh Allrounder Akash Pandey Bowler Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Kunal Yadav Bowler

Railways Team Form

After starting the campaign with two wins in three games, Railways have hit a bit of a slump. They drew against Chhattisgarh but suffered their first loss of the season against Tamil Nadu before the teams went in for a break for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Assam vs Railways Head to Head

Railways and Assam have faced each other thrice in the history of the Ranji Trophy. While the first two games ended in a draw, the last time the two sides faced each other, Railways came out on top by an inning and 184 runs.

Head to Head

Assam: 0

Railways: 1

Draw: 2

Assam vs Railways Betting Odds

Both teams’ openers to fail in Guwahati

In 9 innings that Railways have batted, they have failed to reach the double digit-mark on 7 occasions. In the other two instances, they scored 79 and 74. Meanwhile, Assam have failed to score double digits on four occasions in nine innings with a high score of just 49. We are expecting the opening partnerships to be broken early with the middle order scoring the bulk of the runs for both teams.

Assam vs Railways Top Batters

Denish Das to be Assam’s top batsman

Das is Assam’s second-highest run-scorer with 382 runs, 94 behind Sumit Ghadigaonkar. The team captain, however, has excelled in home conditions. Out of the two hundreds and one fifty he has scored this season, one century and a half-century have been scored at home.

Mohammad Saif to be Railways’ top batsman

In the last 10 matches in the tournament, Mohammad Saif has scored 695 runs at an average of just under 40. The 28-year-old middle order batter has scored 328 runs in 8 innings with a high score of 113. We are backing the team’s second highest run scorer to emerge as Railways’ most prolific batsman in the game.

Assam vs Railways Top Bowlers

Rahul Singh to be Assam’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Rahul Singh has helped himself to 15 wickets in 8 innings in five matches so far this season. The 27-year-old is the team’s highest wicket-taker in the last 10 matches with 36 wickets to his name. We are expecting the southpaw to be the team’s best bowler in Guwahati.

Akash Pandey to be Railways’ top bowler

With 17 wickets in 8 innings, Akash Pandey is the joint leading wicket-taker for Railways this season. In fact, in the last 10 games, Pandey has taken 48 wickets with an economy under 3 runs per over. He has already got one 5-wicket haul and a 4-wicket return so far in the tournament.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Railways Assam to Win - 3.98 (Parimatch)

Railways to Win - 1.19 (Parimatch) While Assam impressed in their two draws in the last two games, Railways are a much better outfit. Despite the match happening in Guwahati, we are backing the visitors to come out on top. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





