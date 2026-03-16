Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Prediction BRD 52 % Chance of Winning JK 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Jammu & Kashmir and Baroda will meet in their final group game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara from January 30, 2025. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Facts: Baroda and Jammu & Kashmir are tied at 1-1 in their last two meetings.

Jammu & Kashmir is placed at the 1st place of the group A table whereas Baroda occupy the 2nd place in the standings.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance of Winning

Baroda is doing very well in the competition. However, they faced their first loss in the competition recently against Maharashtra. The team has four wins, a loss and a draw in six games. With that, they are placed 2nd in the Group A standings. They have 27 points and a net run rate of 1.301. Baroda will now focus on retaining the top two spots in the standings to further qualify for the play-offs. They have a strong team and shall do well in the next game.

Jammu & Kashmir have made a huge leap in their performance curve as evident from their Ranji campaign this season. They are yet to lose a fixture in the competition and sit at the apex of the Group A standings with four wins and two draws. They have 29 points and a net run rate of 1.598. With that, they have secured a place in the quarter finals. Jammu & Kashmir are doing extremely well with the bat but their real strength is emphasized by their pace attacks.

Jammu & Kashmir's chance of winning: 52%

Baroda' chance of winning: 48%

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Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips

Baroda to score low before 1st dismissal

Baroda’s current form looks promising. The team lost their first game of this year’s edition of the competition. However, their opening order has failed to produce the goods. Their opening order revolves around Jyotsnil Singh and Vivrant Sharma who have amassed 2, 95 and 10 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the last three games. Singh and Sharma average at 33.22 & 44.66 respectively in the competition. Moreover, Jammu & Kashmir bowlers have been cut-throat throughout the competition and shall pick an early wicket in the next game. That said, Baroda is expected to lose an early wicket in the next outing.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

At Reliance Stadium, the toss can play an important role, but the team winning the toss should consider batting first. The conditions early on are ideal for setting a high total, as the pitch favors batsmen with good pace and bounce. As the match progresses and the pitch continues to support batting, teams setting a big total can put significant pressure on the chasing side. While chasing is still possible, teams winning the toss should focus on making the most of the favorable batting conditions and post a strong score to control the game.

Weather Report

On January 30, 2025, Vadodara is expected to experience hazy sunshine, with a high of 86°F (30°C) and a low of 62°F (17°C). These conditions are typical for Vadodara in January, which generally sees average high temperatures around 29.5°C (85.1°F) and lows near 12.5°C (54.5°F).

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Atit Sheth All-rounder Vishnu Solanki Batter Krunal Pandya (C) All-rounder Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Raj Limbani Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Akash Singh Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda have a fantastic squad and are doing fairly well in the competition. They need to cash in this victory to cement their place in the play-offs. They are coming from a loss against Maharashtra in their last game.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Pundir, Shubham Khajuria, Sahil Lotra, Abhinav Puri, Abdul Samad, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ahmed Banday, Rohit K Sharma, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Puri Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Shubham Pundir Batter Paras Dogra All-rounder Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad Batter Sahil Lotra All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Charak All-rounder Abid Mushtaq Bowler Auqib Nabi Dar Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir is the one of the best performing teams in the competition right now. They have not lost a game so far and reside at the top of the group table. They are extremely loaded with talented bowlers and batters. They will be looking to win their last group game.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Head-to-Head Record

Baroda and Jammu & Kashmir have met twice in the format where both the fixtures ended in a draw.

Jammu & Kashmir Won: 1

Baroda Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Baroda went against Maharashtra in their last Ranji game. Maharashtra were better in the batting department and posted 297 & 464 runs in the two innings. Baroda could not catch up to their opponents and settled for 145 & 177 runs in the two innings, losing the game by 439 runs. Atit Seth picked 8 wickets and was also decent with the bat. The team has several bowling options but shall focus more on their batting line-up.

Jammu & Kashmir went against Mumbai in their last game. They were clearly the better team in the game as they struck out Mumbai at 120 & 290 runs in the two innings. The team posted 206 & 207 runs to register a win by 5 wickets. Yudhvir Singh was the best bowler with 7 wickets in the game while the other bowlers also did well for J&K. Shubham Khajuria has consistently knocked runs for J&K and is the best batter from the side.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir India Reliance Stadium, null Baroda Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.622 Bet Now! Jammu and Kashmir Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.95 Bet Now!

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters

Shivalik Sharma to be Baroda’s top batsman

S Sharma is the top scorer from Baroda. He has scored 402 runs in 9 innings at an average of 44.66. He bundled out early in the last game but shall return to strike well in the next game.

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top batsman

Shubham Khajuria has consistently struck his bat in the competition. He has amassed 563 runs in 10 innings of the competition with an average of 56.30. He scored 53 & 45 runs in his last game against Mumbai. He will come in as the best batter from the side.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers

Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’s top bowler

Mahesh Pithiya is the top bowler from Baroda. He has picked 32 wickets in 11 innings of the competition. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side.





Auqib Nabi to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top bowler

Auqib Nabi is keeping Jammu & Kashmir safe from any batting threats from their opponents. He has picked 38 wickets in 11 innings of the competition. He was fantastic in the last game as he picked 6 wickets against Mumbai. He will be the best bowling pick from Jammu & Kashmir.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Baroda Jammu & Kashmir to win the match @ 1.90 (Batery)

Baroda to win the match @ 1.90 (Batery) The sides have met twice in the format before where both the fixtures ended in a draw. Baroda has had a better cricketing history but Jammu & Kashmir has evolved to become a menace for other teams in the competition. Their form speaks for itself as they top the group standings with astounding figures. With that, we back Jammu & Kashmir to win this fixture against Baroda. ‌ Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





