Facts: Bengal leads the tally by 1-0 in the last three clashes against Haryana in the format.

Haryana is placed at the top place of the group A table whereas Bengal occupy the 3rd place in the standings.

Bengal vs Haryana Chance of Winning

Ranji Trophy is back in action after a brief break. Bengal is a very strong team. The team has not lost a game in the competition so far. They are coming from a win here against Madhya Pradesh. With a win and three draws, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the Group C standings. They have 14 points and a net run rate of 1.276. That said, Bengal will look to extend their winning momentum in the upcoming fixture as well.

Haryana is having a dream campaign. They have faced three draws and won two outings in the competition so far. With that, they are placed at the top of the Group table. Haryana is coming from a draw against Kerala in their last Ranji outing. They have 20 points and a net run rate of 1.106. The team will be looking to hold on to their position with a win in the next game. All said, it will be a thrilling fixture between two very strong teams in the competition.

Haryana's chance of winning: 45%

Bengal' chance of winning: 55%

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Bengal vs Haryana Betting Tips

Bengal to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Bengal’s current form looks promising. However, the batting department lacks flair this season. The team features Sudip Chatterjee and Shuvan Dey in the opening order. Chatterjee and Dey average at 60.57 & 20.20 respectively in the current competition. Although Chatterjee expressed well with his bat in the competition, Dey lacked in his batting form and faced quick dismissals in the competition. The pair scored 14, 101, 0 & 1 before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the four games they have played so far. That said, Bengal can expect a quick dismissal in the next game.

Bengal vs Haryana Toss Prediction

The pitch at this venue looks to be a neutral one. Both the batters and the bowlers have to be at their best on this wicket. As the game progresses, it is expected to become slower and start assisting the spinners as well. The captains winning the toss shall choose to field here first.

Weather Report

On January 23, 2025, Kalyani, West Bengal, is expected to experience hazy sunshine with a high of 81°F (27°C) and a low of 62°F (17°C). Air quality is anticipated to be hazardous, so it's advisable to limit outdoor activities.

Bengal Player List

Anustup Majumdar (c), Abisek Porel, Akash Deep, Sudip Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aamir Gani, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avilin Ghosh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Rishav Vivek, Rohit Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shuvam Dey, Yudhajit Guha, Ishan Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Shuvam Dey Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Avilin Ghosh Batter Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Aamir Gani All-rounder Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Rishav Vivek Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal have a fantastic squad and are doing fairly well in the competition. They need to cash in a few wins to climb the group table and further qualify for the next stage. They are placed at the 3rd place with more draws than wins.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Ajit Chahal, Lakshay Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Aman Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Mayank Shandilya, Rohit Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Yuvraj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshay Dalal Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Mayank Shandilya Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Dheeru Singh Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Kapil Hooda Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Jayant Yadav Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Anshul Kamboj All-rounder

Haryana Team Form

Haryana is a strong team. They have not lost a game either in the competition and are placed at the top of the group table. Haryana has a very strong squad and shall bring in their A-game in the next fixture.

Bengal vs Haryana Head-to-Head Record

Bengal has won one out of the three clashes against Haryana while the rest ended in a draw.

Haryana Won: 0

Bengal Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Bengal vs Haryana Betting Odds

Bengal went against Madhya Pradesh in their last Ranji game. Bengal scored 228 & 276 runs in the two innings. Madhya Pradesh replied with 167 & 326 runs, only to lose the fixture by 11 runs. It was a well fought game. Shahbaz Ahmed was the best batter from Bengal in the 1st innings with the score of 92 runs. There were many impressive batting performances in the second innings as well. Mohammed Shami was the best bowler with 7 wickets in the game. Bengal has many in-form players in the squad and will be looking to do well in the next game as well.

Haryana went against Kerala in their last game. Kerala scored 291 and 125 runs in the two innings. Haryana replied with 164 & 52 runs before the match duration ran out, ending the game in a draw. There were not many promising batting performances but the bowling unit carried the team in the last game. Anshul Kamboj was phenomenal in the 1st innings and picked 10 wickets all by himself. Haryana managed to hold on to the top place so far and will be looking to do well in the next game. Haryana will face a tough challenge against Bengal in the next game.

Bengal vs Haryana Top Batters

Sudip Chatterjee to be Bengal’s top batsman

Sudip Chatterjee is the top scorer from Bengal. He has smashed 424 runs in 7 innings at an average of 60.57. He scored 15 & 40 runs in the last game against Madhya Pradesh. Chatterjee is the best batting pick from the side and will be looking to do well in the next game.

Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s top batsman

Himanshu Rana has consistently struck his bat in the competition. He has amassed 343 runs in 8 games of the competition with an average of 49.00. He will come in as the best batter from the side.

Bengal vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Ishan Porel to be Bengal’s top bowler

Ishan Porel is the top bowler from Bengal. He has picked 10 wickets in 3 innings of the competition. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s top bowler

Anshul Kamboj was phenomenal in the last game and saved the game for Haryana. He has picked 17 wickets in 6 innings of the competition. Kamboj managed to pick 10 wickets in a single innings in the last game. That said, Kamboj shall do very well in the next game against Bengal.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bengal Haryana to win the match @ 2.00 (Batery)

Bengal to win the match @ 1.80 (Batery) Bengal will be favourites to win here. Bengal and Haryana have clashed thrice in the format where Bengal managed to win a game while the other fixtures ended in a draw. Despite being placed lower than Haryana, Bengal possesses a very potent batting and bowling order. That said, Bengal will be expected to win here. ‌ Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





