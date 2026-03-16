Bengal vs Punjab Match Prediction
BEN
60%
Chance of Winning
PUN
40%
India
Eden Gardens
Facts:
- Bengal leads the tally by 3-1 in the last five clashes against Punjab in the format.
- Punjab is placed at the 7th place of the group C table whereas Bengal occupy the 4th place in the standings.
Bengal vs Punjab Chance of Winning
Bengal lacked majorly in their batting department in the previous game of the competition. The team put up underwhelming scores on the board which eventually led to their defeat in the last outing. With a win, a loss and four draws, the team is placed 4th in the Group C standings. They have 14 points and a net run rate of 1.056. Bengal will now hope to end their campaign on a high note with a win over Punjab in their next outing.
Despite skipper’s batting efforts, Punjab failed to cash in a victory in the last outing of the competition. Punjab has no chance of qualifying further and will play their last group game against Bengal. Punjab faced losses against Kerala, Haryana and Karnataka. The team is currently placed 7th in the group C standings with 11 points and a net run rate of 0.897. Punjab has a win and three losses in six games and will end their campaign on a winning note.
Punjab's chance of winning: 40%
Bengal' chance of winning: 60%
Bengal vs Punjab Betting Tips
Bengal to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Bengal’s current form looks promising. However, the batting department lacks flair this season. Sudip Chatterjee and Shuvan Dey opened for the team before but Writtick Chatterjee and Ankit Chatterjee opened for the team in the last game. Both Chatterjee's average under 26 in the current season and have fallen prey to the bowling attack. The team posted the scores of 14, 101, 0, 1 & 10 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the five games they have played so far. That said, Bengal can expect a quick dismissal in the next game.
Bengal vs Punjab Toss Prediction
The pitches at Eden Gardens are typically prepared using black cotton soil. The surface at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens offers a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers. However, as the match progresses it becomes slow, which could favour spinners.
Weather Report
On January 30, 2025, Kolkata is expected to have clear skies with a high of approximately 86°F (30°C) and a low around 68°F (20°C).
Bengal Player List
Anustup Majumdar (c), Abisek Porel, Akash Deep, Sudip Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aamir Gani, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avilin Ghosh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Rishav Vivek, Rohit Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shuvam Dey, Yudhajit Guha, Ishan Porel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Writtick Chatterjee
|
Batter
|
Ankit Chatterjee
|
Batter
|
Sudip Kumar Gharami
|
Batter
|
Anustup Majumdar (c)
|
Batter
|
Pradipta Pramanik
|
Batter
|
Abishek Porel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Batter
|
Rohit Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Kaif
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
Bengal Team Form
Bengal registered its fifth-lowest team score in Ranji Trophy on Saturday as it was bundled out for 85 runs by Haryana at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani. The team fumbled in their batting department and should do better going forward.
Punjab Player List
Prabhsimran Singh (c), Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Baltej Singh, Abhay Choudhary, Sahaj Dhawan, Prerit Dutta, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Jassinder Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Kovid Gujjar, Krish Bhagat, Mayank Markande, Prabjot Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Nehal Wadhera
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill (c)
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Pukhraj Mann
|
Batter
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
Batter
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Jassinder Singh
|
Batter
|
Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa
|
Bowler
|
Aradhya Shukla
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Gurnoor Brar
|
Bowler
|
Jassinder Singh
|
Bowler
Punjab Team Form
Punjab is a strong team. They are having an abysmal season this year. They have lost more than they won so far. Their last game resulted in a loss for them and the team will now look to end their campaign with a win against Bengal. They lack in their batting order and shall look to do better in the next game.
Bengal vs Punjab Head-to-Head Record
Bengal has won three clashes against Punjab in the last five meetings between them.
Punjab Won: 1
Bengal Won: 3
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Bengal vs Punjab Betting Odds
Bengal went against Haryana in their last Ranji game. Haryana posed a huge competition to Bengal in the last game. They scored 157 and 336 runs in the two innings. In response, Bengal could only score 125 & 85 runs in the two innings and lost the game by 283 runs. The total was also Bengal’s second-lowest this century with its worst coming against Baroda during the 2016/17 season (76 runs). Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal from Bengal only attracted eyes with his bowling spell as he picked 11 wickets in the last game. Bengal shall do better in their last group match.
Punjab went against Karnataka in their last game. Punjab scored 55 & 213 runs in the two innings of the competition. Their batting order bundled out pretty quickly in both the innings. Gill managed to put across a century in the second innings but he was not backed by any other batter in the team. Karnataka posted 475 runs comfortably in the game and won the game by an innings and 207 runs. Mayank Markande and Jassinder Singh picked 3 wickets each in the game. Punjab has many notable figures in the team but they could not produce any impactful performance so far in the competition.
Bengal vs Punjab
India
Eden Gardens, null
Bengal vs Punjab Top Batters
Sudip Kumar Gharami to be Bengal’s top batsman
Sudip Kumar Gharami is the top scorer from Bengal. He has smashed 317 runs in 9 innings at an average of 45.28. He scored 20 & 0 runs in the last game against Haryana but shall return in the next game. Gharami will be looking to do well in the next game.
Shubman Gill to be Punjab’s top batsman
Shubman Gill made his first appearance in this season of the Ranji Trophy. He smashed 4 & 102 runs in the last game against Karnataka. He is the captain of the team and possesses a lot of experience in the domestic circuit as well. He shall score high in the next game.
Bengal vs Punjab Top Bowlers
Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal to be Bengal’s top bowler
SS Jaiswal is the top bowler from Bengal. He has picked 21 wickets in 7 innings of the competition. He managed to pick 11 wickets in the last game. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side.
Gurnoor Brar to be Punjab’s top bowler
Gurnoor Brar is keeping Punjab safe from any batting threats from their opponents. He has picked 22 wickets in 10 innings of the competition. He picked 2 wickets against Karnataka in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick from Punjab.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bengal
- Punjab to win the match @ 2.45 (Batery)
- Bengal to win the match @ 1.55 (Batery)
Batery
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