Bengal vs Punjab Match Prediction BEN 60 % Chance of Winning PUN 40 % Place a bet Melbet 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Punjab and Bengal will meet in their final group game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Eden Gardens, Kolkata from January 30, 2025. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Facts: Bengal leads the tally by 3-1 in the last five clashes against Punjab in the format.

Punjab is placed at the 7th place of the group C table whereas Bengal occupy the 4th place in the standings.

Bengal vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Bengal lacked majorly in their batting department in the previous game of the competition. The team put up underwhelming scores on the board which eventually led to their defeat in the last outing. With a win, a loss and four draws, the team is placed 4th in the Group C standings. They have 14 points and a net run rate of 1.056. Bengal will now hope to end their campaign on a high note with a win over Punjab in their next outing.

Despite skipper’s batting efforts, Punjab failed to cash in a victory in the last outing of the competition. Punjab has no chance of qualifying further and will play their last group game against Bengal. Punjab faced losses against Kerala, Haryana and Karnataka. The team is currently placed 7th in the group C standings with 11 points and a net run rate of 0.897. Punjab has a win and three losses in six games and will end their campaign on a winning note.

Punjab's chance of winning: 40%

Bengal' chance of winning: 60%

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Bengal vs Punjab Betting Tips

Bengal to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Bengal’s current form looks promising. However, the batting department lacks flair this season. Sudip Chatterjee and Shuvan Dey opened for the team before but Writtick Chatterjee and Ankit Chatterjee opened for the team in the last game. Both Chatterjee's average under 26 in the current season and have fallen prey to the bowling attack. The team posted the scores of 14, 101, 0, 1 & 10 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the five games they have played so far. That said, Bengal can expect a quick dismissal in the next game.

Bengal vs Punjab Toss Prediction

The pitches at Eden Gardens are typically prepared using black cotton soil. The surface at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens offers a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers. However, as the match progresses it becomes slow, which could favour spinners.

Weather Report

On January 30, 2025, Kolkata is expected to have clear skies with a high of approximately 86°F (30°C) and a low around 68°F (20°C).

Bengal Player List

Anustup Majumdar (c), Abisek Porel, Akash Deep, Sudip Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aamir Gani, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avilin Ghosh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Rishav Vivek, Rohit Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shuvam Dey, Yudhajit Guha, Ishan Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Writtick Chatterjee Batter Ankit Chatterjee Batter Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar (c) Batter Pradipta Pramanik Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha Batter Rohit Kumar All-rounder Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal Bowler Mohammed Kaif Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal registered its fifth-lowest team score in Ranji Trophy on Saturday as it was bundled out for 85 runs by Haryana at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani. The team fumbled in their batting department and should do better going forward.

Punjab Player List

Prabhsimran Singh (c), Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Baltej Singh, Abhay Choudhary, Sahaj Dhawan, Prerit Dutta, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Jassinder Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Kovid Gujjar, Krish Bhagat, Mayank Markande, Prabjot Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Nehal Wadhera

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill (c) Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Pukhraj Mann Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Jassinder Singh Batter Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa Bowler Aradhya Shukla Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler Jassinder Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab is a strong team. They are having an abysmal season this year. They have lost more than they won so far. Their last game resulted in a loss for them and the team will now look to end their campaign with a win against Bengal. They lack in their batting order and shall look to do better in the next game.

Bengal vs Punjab Head-to-Head Record

Bengal has won three clashes against Punjab in the last five meetings between them.

Punjab Won: 1

Bengal Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Bengal vs Punjab Betting Odds

Bengal went against Haryana in their last Ranji game. Haryana posed a huge competition to Bengal in the last game. They scored 157 and 336 runs in the two innings. In response, Bengal could only score 125 & 85 runs in the two innings and lost the game by 283 runs. The total was also Bengal’s second-lowest this century with its worst coming against Baroda during the 2016/17 season (76 runs). Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal from Bengal only attracted eyes with his bowling spell as he picked 11 wickets in the last game. Bengal shall do better in their last group match.

Punjab went against Karnataka in their last game. Punjab scored 55 & 213 runs in the two innings of the competition. Their batting order bundled out pretty quickly in both the innings. Gill managed to put across a century in the second innings but he was not backed by any other batter in the team. Karnataka posted 475 runs comfortably in the game and won the game by an innings and 207 runs. Mayank Markande and Jassinder Singh picked 3 wickets each in the game. Punjab has many notable figures in the team but they could not produce any impactful performance so far in the competition.

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Bengal vs Punjab Top Batters

Sudip Kumar Gharami to be Bengal’s top batsman

Sudip Kumar Gharami is the top scorer from Bengal. He has smashed 317 runs in 9 innings at an average of 45.28. He scored 20 & 0 runs in the last game against Haryana but shall return in the next game. Gharami will be looking to do well in the next game.

Shubman Gill to be Punjab’s top batsman

Shubman Gill made his first appearance in this season of the Ranji Trophy. He smashed 4 & 102 runs in the last game against Karnataka. He is the captain of the team and possesses a lot of experience in the domestic circuit as well. He shall score high in the next game.

Bengal vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal to be Bengal’s top bowler

SS Jaiswal is the top bowler from Bengal. He has picked 21 wickets in 7 innings of the competition. He managed to pick 11 wickets in the last game. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Gurnoor Brar to be Punjab’s top bowler

Gurnoor Brar is keeping Punjab safe from any batting threats from their opponents. He has picked 22 wickets in 10 innings of the competition. He picked 2 wickets against Karnataka in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick from Punjab.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bengal Punjab to win the match @ 2.45 (Batery)

Bengal to win the match @ 1.55 (Batery) Bengal will be favourites to win here. In the last five clashes between the sides, Bengal has managed to win thrice while Punjab won on a single occasion. Bengal is a strong team despite few of their shortcomings this season. They have a better prepared squad and are also placed higher than the latter in the group standings. Punjab is having a tough campaign and Bengal shall reap the win here. ‌ Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





