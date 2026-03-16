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Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Prediction

BIH

87%

Chance of Winning

ARU

13%

Parimatch

1.15
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Batery

1.18
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

First class

Moin-ul-Haq Stadium

Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh will lock horns in the first-round clash of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group at the iconic Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna, starting October 15, 2025 (Wednesday), at 9:30 AM IST. While Arunachal Pradesh finished at the bottom of the table last year, losing all five games, Bihar were relegated from the Elite Group after finishing last in their pool.
Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Ayush Loharuka was Bihar’s highest run-scorer last season, amassing 315 runs at an average of 31.50
  • Himanshu Singh was the best bowler for Bihar last season, having taken 17 wickets at an average of 28.76
  • TNR Mohith was Arunachal Pradesh’s best bowler last year, having taken 13 wickets at an average of 21.84

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Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

After being promoted to the Elite Group following their Plate Championship win, Bihar were expected to put up a decent performance to consolidate their standing, but the results were anything but that. Losing all seven games in Elite Group C, Bihar finished at the bottom among all Elite teams and were subsequently relegated.

Would that be any solace for Arunachal Pradesh? Not really. While the North-East teams have shown some progress since being inducted into the mainstream system back in 2018, Arunachal Pradesh have continued to linger at the bottom of the pile. Even last year, they lost all five games in the Plate Group, ensuring that success remains a far-eastern dream for them at this point.

  • BIH’s chance of winning is 55%
  • AP’s chance of winning is 45%

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Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Bet on Ayush Loharuka. Easily Bihar’s best batter at the moment, Loharuka provides an excellent opportunity to bat long and give us our money’s worth. You can also bet on the duo of Sakibul Gani and Sraman Nigrodh to deliver some solid batting performances. Himanshu Singh continues to be the bowling hero for Bihar and we can count on him to deliver against Arunachal Pradesh.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna has hosted 18 Ranji Trophy matches since 2021, with the average first innings score being 284. Batting hasn’t been very easy, but also reflective of Bihar’s quality against stronger teams in the Ranji Trophy.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain during the entire duration of the first round Plate Group match between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh in Patna.

Bihar Player List

Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Ayush Loharuka, Sharman Nigrodh (wk), Ghulam Rabbani, Yashpal Yadav, Harsh Singh, Veer Pratap Singh ©, Jitin Yadav, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Himanshu Singh, Nawaz Khan, Mayank Choudhary, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rishav Raj, Piyush Singh, Akash Raj, Shabbir Khan, Babul Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Abhijeet Saket, Anuj Raj, Hirshi Raj

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Loharuka

Batter

Sharman Nigrodh

Wicket-Keeper

R Pratap Singh

Batter

Sakibul Gani

Batter

Babul Kumar

Batter

Bipin Saurabh

All-rounder

Sachin Kumar

All-rounder

V Pratap Singh

Bowler

Himanshu Singh

Bowler

Anuj Raj

Bowler

Abhijeet Saket

Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar were epically bad last year, losing seven out of eight games. The only other game was washed out by rain.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Techi Doria, Yab Niya Niia, Nabam Abo (c), Aditya Verma, Teshi Tiku, Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Varma, Nabam Dol, Amit Sikriwal, Biki Kumar (wk), Price Yadav, Techi Sonam, Neelam Obi, Moji Ete, Sandeep Thakur, Akshay Jain, Mibum Mosu, Tadakamalla Mohith, Limar Dabi, Jagdish Agarwal

Predicted Playing XI

Price Yadav

Batter

Techi Doria

Batter

Biki Kumar

Wicket-Keeper

Aditya Verma

Batter

Teshi Tiku

Batter

Hardik Varma

Batter

Agnivesh Ayachi

All-rounder

TNR Mohith

Bowler

Amit Sikriwal

Bowler

Yab Niya

Bowler

Nabam Abo

Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh are currently the weakest team in Indian domestic cricket, having lost all five games in last year’s Ranji Trophy Plate Championship.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-To-Head

Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh have faced each other four times in the Ranji Trophy, and the former have come out victorious in all four encounters.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Bihar to have a dominant batting partnership (Parimatch)

Bihar didn’t have the greatest of times with the bat last year in the Elite Group, but they’re surely capable of much more. When they were competing in the Plate Group, they averaged 46 runs for the opening partnership which shows why they can replicate that performance once again.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh

First class

Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, null

Icon

Bihar

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.15
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Arunachal Pradesh

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

4.80

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Best Batters

Ayush Loharuka to be Bihar’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ayush Loharuka was Bihar’s highest run-scorer last season, amassing 315 runs at an average of 31.50, with one century and two half-centuries along the way. After such a strong debut season, he has become the cynosure of all eyes and will look to replicate that form this year as well to help Bihar climb out of the Plate Championship.

Techi Doria to be Arunachal Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Techi Doria is one of the few promising players in Arunachal Pradesh, having scored 183 runs in four matches last year at an average of 22.87. He was the side’s highest run-scorer as well. It must be noted that Doria has scored 1201 runs in his first-class career at an average of 21.44 with nine half-centuries to his name. So backing his is a must.

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Himanshu Singh to be Bihar’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Singh was the best bowler for Bihar last season, having taken 17 wickets at an average of 28.76. He was the only Bihar bowler to have taken more than 10 wickets last season, which tells you why we need to back him to do well this time as well.

TNR Mohith to be Arunachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

TNR Mohith was Arunachal Pradesh’s best bowler last year, having taken 13 wickets at an average of 21.84. He took all those wickets in just two games, which made him such an impactful performer for the side. You can bet a big amount of him to expect the story to converge in the right direction.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

BIH

Bihar to win - this is as straightforward as it gets. Arunachal Pradesh don’t stand a chance even against traditional Plate teams, so competing against a stronger side like Bihar is going to be really tough. Led by Veer Pratap Singh, Bihar have the likes of Ayush Loharuka, Mangal Mahrour, wicketkeeper Sharman Nigrodh, and Abhishek Kumar Singh in their ranks, and all of them are capable of ensuring things move in their favour.
  • BIH to Win - 1.15 (Parimatch)
  • AP to Win - 4.77 (Parimatch)
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